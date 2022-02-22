It was a slow start for Covington when they hosted Fountain Central in boys’ basketball, but once the Trojans got rolling, they pulled away for a 42-30 win.
The Mustangs opened an early 8-5 lead, getting three-points from Mason Larkin and Will Harmon along with a basket by Luke Foxworthy against only baskets by Calvin Springer and Savion Waddell along with a free throw from Coye Ferguson for the Trojans.
Covington would add a trey from Duncan Keller, but the visitors would get another three-pointer from Harmon and a free throw from Jared McCarthy for a 12-8 lead.
The first period was one of loud cheering from the crowd and that seemed to fire up both teams in terms of energy, but not in terms of execution as both squads had repeated turnovers so the scoring slowed to a halt until the final fraction of a second of the period.
At that point, Koby Wolf drew a foul and made two of three free throws for the Mustangs.
There were 0.3 seconds on the clock at the time of the foul meaning that when Wolf missed the third free throw, that was the amount of time left when Alan Karrfalt of Covington grabbed the rebound.
He heaved the ball more than three-quarters the length of the court and it went through the hoop at the Trojan end.
One of the officials signaled that the basket was good – saying Karrfalt got the shot off before the end of the period – but his call was overruled by the other officials, causing the Trojan players and fans to roar in disbelief.
By rule, with 0.3 seconds left, only a tip-in can count – it takes 0.4 seconds minimum for a catch and throw – meaning the shot could not count and did not count.
So, after things calmed down, it was 14-8 going into the second period.
Even though the basket did not count, it seemed to fire up the Trojans and they erased their deficit with a basket, a trey and a free throw from Karrfalt for a 14-14 score.
The two tallest players on the floor, Larkin of the Mustangs and Waddell of the Trojans traded baskets and then Larkin hit another three-pointer to put his team up 19-16 midway through the second quarter.
He added a lay-up to push the margin to five, but Covington responded with a pair of three-pointers from Keller sandwiched around a three-point play by Waddell to retake the lead for good at 25-21 – the halftime score.
Covington would play the third quarter in a strong fashion, going on an 11-4 run to lead 36-25 at by the end of the period.
The fourth quarter started with the teams trading three-pointers, one from Keller for Covington and one from Ely Thompson for the Mustangs, but after that the game slowed down and became a free-throw shooting contest that ended 42-30.
Greg Dean, the Fountain Central head coach, said his team made shots early, but then, while still getting good looks from the field the remainder of the game, the same shots they had been hitting would not fall.
He did give a nod to his defense, noting they held Covington to about ten points below their season average.
Covington head coach Evan Morgan said the game was all about picking up the victory – one that meant his team would face South Vermillion on Saturday with a win giving the Trojans the regular season WRC title.
He said his team was worn down, noting they had played three games in four days with no practice time, so it was big that they found a way to win.
Morgan gave credit to the defense, saying “We got stops when we needed them.”
He also pointed out the work by Neil Ellmore and Calvin Springer, saying that their contributions are not always on the scoreboard, but that it is very noticeable in terms of team play when they are not on the court.