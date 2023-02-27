Crawfordsville hosted Covington in a throwback game in their old high school gym where no IHSAA game had been played since 1993 with both teams in retro uniforms in front of a sellout 1,400 fans.
Games such as these always spark a lot of interest as former players (and their fans) discuss “what used to be” back when the old gyms were in regular use.
The enthusiasm was obvious as the facility was packed even for the JV game with loud and exuberant cheers ringing out for both teams all night.
Adding to the excitement was the fact that the game was the final regular season contest for both squads, one that each felt they needed to win to get momentum entering sectional play the following week.
As if that were not enough, the PA announcer prior to the game spoke about how the two schools had played some great games in the gym and that this contest might be more of the same.
It has not been the kind of season that either team wanted as Covington was 11-12 entering the game and Crawfordsville was at 8-13 with both schools being 1-6 in their previous seven contests.
However, the records did not seem to matter as the fans screamed for their teams as the game started.
Perhaps all the adrenalin that came as a result of the cheering also caused the teams to be a bit too wound up as both squads missed shots and turned the ball over early.
It took almost two minutes before someone scored – Duncan Keller for Covington – but once the dam broke, both teams began to attack the basket.
Coye Ferguson hit a short jumper and Karver Fye nailed a three-pointer to put the visiting Trojans up 7-2, but the Athenians came right back with an 11-5 run to close out the quarter with the hosts up 13-12.
The second period saw Crawfordsville open with a putback and a trey, but Ferguson fed Urban Roarks for a three-pointer that kept things close.
What followed was two minutes of hustle by both teams, but no scoring other than a pair of free throws.
The Athenians broke the drought with a three-pointer, but Covington responded with a free throw from Keller, two baskets from Ferguson and a Dane Gerling tip.
After another short dry spell, Austin Stein hit a jumper for the Trojans to tie the game at 28-28 at the half.
The two teams traded three-pointers to open the third quarter, with Covington seeing Fye feed Stein, but after those baskets, the defenses again took center stage and no one scored for another 120 seconds.
Covington took the lead midway through the period only to see their hosts regain it at 42-38 after a short scoring spurt.
Curt Slider slowed down the run as he made a free throw for the Trojans, but Crawfordsville lead 44-39 going into the fourth quarter.
In that final period, the defenses got tighter, doing so without much fouling, but it meant that every possession became important as the clock started to run down.
The Athenians went up 46-39, but Covington scored seven straight to tie the game as Keller first made a trey then got a steal and lay-up followed by a putback by Ferguson for a 46-all score with five minutes left.
The hosts got a steal and the lead, but Fye came back for the Trojans with a runner to tie the game again.
Covington fell behind 53-50 with 2:54 to go, but a Gerling lay-up off a pass from Ferguson cut the Trojan deficit to one.
Keller, on his way to a 19-point night, hit a trey to put the Trojans up two with 1:08 left and the Athenians missed the front end of a one-and-one with a minute to go.
The clock ran down to39 seconds at which point the hosts decided to foul every time a Covington player got the ball.
Each team showed their nerves as both missed the front end of one-and-one free throws, but with 22 seconds left Keller made a pair for a 57-53 Covington lead.
Crawfordsville hit a runner with thirteen seconds left to cut the margin to two, but Keller made one of two for a 58-55 score with eleven seconds left.
The Athenians had two chances to tie the game, but both times the Trojan defense came up with a stop, the second time on a half-court shot at the horn, to seal the 58-55 win.
Keller, who last year said he wanted the ball at the line in a tight game and got it on this evening, said he did not think about the situation.
“I just went up there and took a deep breath and shot them,” he said about the late free throws. “I didn’t make all of them, but we won.”
His coach, Evan Morgan, gave credit to how the team handled the pressure of a tight game in the waning minutes, saying, “Duncan made some big shots tonight, but nobody made mistakes late. This was a big win for us.”
He explained that last sentence by adding, “We finally closed out a couple of games in a row and I think we got momentum and confidence, which is what we need going into the sectional next week. We’ll be underdogs, but we’re moving in the right direction.”