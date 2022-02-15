Covington hosted Clinton Prairie in boys’ basketball on Saturday night and came away with a 69-57 win.
The Trojans, unranked in 1A with a 14-5 record, defeated the 2A #8-ranked Gophers using hot three-point shooting and solid defense to give the visitors only their third loss on the season.
The game started with Alan Karrfalt of Covington make the first of seven three-pointers on the night on his way to a game high 26 points, but the Gophers came right back with a trey of their own.
After a Trojan lay-up put the hosts ahead, Clinton Prairie score four to lead 7-5 before Duncan Keller and Karrfalt combined for five points in response.
The hosts, who start getting into foul trouble early, put the Gophers to the line, but got a late basket by Calvin Springer to tie things at 11-all after one quarter.
Period two saw Karrfalt make his third, fourth and fifth treys of the game along with three-of-three free throws to put Covington up by double digits, 25-15 with 2:55 left in the half.
Coye Ferguson and Neil Ellmore both added buckets and then Keller made a three-pointer and one of two free throws to give Covington a 31-21 lead at the intermission.
Clinton Prairie scored first in the third quarter, but Savion Waddell matched it with two free throws and a basket and Karrfalt made his sixth trey to put the Trojans ahead 38-23 with just over a minute gone in the period.
As might be expected from such a highly ranked team, the Gophers responded, scoring six points in less than a minute before a jumper by Ellmore, a lay-up by Karrfalt and a three-pointer from Keller more than matched the run of the visitors.
Springer added a fast break lay-up off an assist from Waddell for a 47-31 lead, but Clinton Prairie again made a comeback, cutting the margin to ten before the Trojans pushed it back out to a dozen, 51-39, by the end of the period.
The visitors had a strong start to the fourth quarter as they made a pair of three-pointers and a basket against only one bucket, a lay-up by Waddell off a pass from Isaiah Edwards, to draw within six at 53-47 with 5:09 left in the game.
Karrfalt had an answer with his seventh trey of the night and, after a pair of Gopher free throws, Keller added a three-pointer of his own to make it 59-49.
Clinton Prairie got two back on more free throws as they were now in the double bonus and the two teams traded three-pointers with the Trojan triple coming from a Springer-assisted shot by Keller that made it 62-54.
The visitors called a timeout at that point with Covington ready to inbound the ball.
The Trojans began to work the ball around the perimeter, chewing up the clock, and keeping the ball in the hands of Keller as much as possible.
Earlier this year, the junior said he wanted the ball late in the game so he could go to the foul line and the visitors obliged, sending him there four times in the final two minutes of the contest, from where he made four-of-eight to ice the 69-57 win for Covington.
Evan Morgan, the Covington head coach said he thought his team played tough but calm – a response to a game the night before with Seeger where he said his squad “lost their cool a little bit” but where they “played right through things tonight.”
He thought the best thing his team did was gain confidence by beating a ranked team, admitting that his team shot quite well, but proud that their defense also was a strong factor in the outcome.
“We need to carry this into next week,” Morgan said. “We’ve got nothing but tough games coming up.”
Covington faces Fountain Central in a make-up game on Monday and then hosts South Vermillion five days later with the possibility, if the Trojans get past the Mustangs, of the game on Saturday being for the WRC title.