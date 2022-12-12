Covington hosted a depleted Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (BHRA) girls’ basketball team on Tuesday and came away with a 48-13 win over the Blue Devils.
The visitors were without a pair of their starting five according to BHRA head coach Hannah Cronk, but she said it could have been worse as the team had “three or four out sick at practice yesterday”.
The lack of players had little impact early in the game as neither team could find the basket.
With two-and-a-half minutes gone, Covington reached the scoreboard with a lay-up from Kali Pettit and then the two squads went another three minutes before Mayzee Myers made a three-pointer for BHRA and a 3-2 score.
Both teams continued to miss lay-ups and short jumper until Covington defensive specialist jump-started the Trojan offense by taking a steal the length of the floor to give her team the lead at 4-3, one that they would never lose.
The Hacquet basket triggered an 8-0 run to close out the quarter with Brooke Kirkpatrick, Peyton Brown and Alex Sutherlin adding points in the run.
Defenses dominated the second quarter, one that saw quite a bit of offensive activity, but without anyone adding so much as a point for five minutes when Sutherlin ended the drought with a jumper.
Sydni Crain knocked down a runner for the only other points in the period, so it was 18-3 at the halftime intermission.
Covington coach Travis Brown said his team finally got their offense flowing in the third quarter as his team made two free throws and a trey before BHRA snapped the 20-0 run by the Trojans with a pair from the line by Natalie Clapp, the point guard for the Blue Devils.
Clapp spend much of the game trying to create points for her team, driving into the paint to shoot or kick out to an open player, but she rarely was rewarded, as the Trojan defense owned the inside and her team struggled to hit from the perimeter.
Covington made the play of the night on a three-pass sequence that ended with a trey from Brown off a pass from Emma Holycross on the way to a 27-7 lead after three periods.
The Trojans pushed their lead even higher in the fourth quarter as Hacquet made two baskets and three-pointer in a two-minute span to put the game away.
That burst of points from Hacquet drew praise from Brown who said, “Lilly played good defense early and that seemed to get her going offensively. She was our high scorer after being mostly a defensive play all year. That was good to see.”
Brown also complimented the defense played by Kirkpatrick, saying, “She only had two steals, but she had lots of deflections for us.”
He closed by saying the best thing about the game was that his team began doing things they had only been doing in practice “or for a brief glimpse in a game” – meaning, he said, that the team was making progress.