Covington hosted a depleted Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (BHRA) girls’ basketball team on Tuesday and came away with a 48-13 win over the Blue Devils.

The visitors were without a pair of their starting five according to BHRA head coach Hannah Cronk, but she said it could have been worse as the team had “three or four out sick at practice yesterday”.

