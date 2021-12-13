If there were a cookbook for basketball on defeating an inexperienced team, it would say to play a press defense in the hope of turning over the ball and an attacking offense after the turnovers to score before the opponent can set up their defense.
Covington followed that recipe when they hosted Attica on Friday night and came away with a 72-26 win over the Red Ramblers.
The Trojans started with a full court press that turned the visitors over several times in the opening couple of minutes to take a 7-0 lead on a basket by Savion Waddell and five points from Alan Karrfalt.
Attica reached the scoreboard when it read 5:02 when Bradley Britt turned the tables on the Trojans, stealing the ball and taking it to the basket for a lay-up.
Covington then ran off a dozen straight points, including three-pointers from Karrfalt and Duncan Keller to lead 19-2 before Drew Mandeville ended the streak with a lay-up off a pass from Britt.
The hosts added four more points on a trey from Coye Ferguson and a free throw from Waddell before Garret Crowder scored the last two points in the quarter for Attica in a period that ended 23-6.
Perhaps the most frustrating thing for the Ramblers in that quarter were the foul calls that saw the team called for nine, including a technical in response to the officiating.
Those fouls eventually led to the already shorthanded Attica team having to play some reserve players early in the contest.
Covington continue to fire away in the second period, opening with treys from Karrfalt and Keller and a three-point play from Neil Ellmore to lead 32-6 before Crowder buried a shot from beyond the arc for the Ramblers.
Right after that trey, with 6:13 left in the half, the Trojans began to go to the line for double bonus free throws as Attica continued to pick up fouls.
Covington would go on to hit seven of ten on the double bonus to help extend their lead.
Back to back treys by the Trojans made it 40-9 before Britt made a pair of free throws that pushed Attica to double figures with eleven points.
Calvin Springer would add his name to the list of three-point scorers for Covington before the half ended while Crowder, Britt and Fulton Lathrop combined for four free throws that made it 58-16 at the half.
That 42-point Covington lead triggered a running clock for the duration of the second half and it was 62-24 after three quarters with Britt, Hunter Smith and Seth Miller scoring for the Ramblers who edged the Trojans 8-4 in the period.
The final quarter saw mostly reserves on the floor for both teams as the game ended 72-26.
New Covington coach Evan Morgan said his team did several things he liked.
“We didn’t settle for a first-pass three,” he explained. “We played hard for 32 minutes. Best of all, we got confidence from this win.”
Morgan did say his team needed to work on things, saying, “We didn’t finish as well as we should in the paint. That’s something we can improve on.”
Derrick Milenkoff, the new Attica head coach, said his team had trouble with the speed of the Trojans, noting, “Most of our guys don’t have any experience with the speed of a varsity game and they [Covington] came at us with it.”
He said that his team needs to become students of the game, building their basketball I.Q. through more practice and more play – learning to recognize situations.
“We say ‘Trust the process’ and that’s what we’re going through – the process of becoming a better team,” Milenkoff said. “We want to get better and we’re working on that. [Because of the fouls], we got to give several underclassmen some varsity time and that will pay off in the future.”