The Covington boys’ basketball team split their weekend action, going to Attica to defeat the Red Ramblers 65-8 and then falling at home 62-41.

On Friday, the Trojans jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two-and-a-half minutes at Attica as Austin Stein hit a pair of three-pointers before Drew Mandeville grabbed an offensive rebound for the Ramblers and put it back with about three minutes gone.

Tags

Trending Food Videos