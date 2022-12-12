The Covington boys’ basketball team split their weekend action, going to Attica to defeat the Red Ramblers 65-8 and then falling at home 62-41.
On Friday, the Trojans jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two-and-a-half minutes at Attica as Austin Stein hit a pair of three-pointers before Drew Mandeville grabbed an offensive rebound for the Ramblers and put it back with about three minutes gone.
Urban Roarks broke a three-minute Covington scoring drought with a lay-up off a pass from Curt Slider as the visitors struggled with an aggressive Attica defense.
Roarks would add another lay-up and then Duncan Keller made a trey to put the Trojans up 13-3 when Seth Miller made one of two free throws to close out the quarter for the hosts.
Coye Ferguson upped the Trojan lead with a tip-in before Miller hit a jumper for a 15-5 score, but then Covington would start to pull away.
According to Attica head coach Derrick Milenkoff, when Hunter Smith, who he called “our senior leader on the floor” crashed to the ground and had to leave for the balance of the game, the Ramblers began to struggle.
“It was a close game when he came out, “Milenkoff explained, “but after he was hurt, we were lost out there – the wheels came off.”
Covington would go on to lead 31-5 at the half and 60-7 after three quarters with Attica adding a single point from Miller in the final period to make the final score after a running clock 65-8.
Milenkoff said his team tried to do everything he asked them to do but that they are limited by the number of players on their roster.
“We have kids who are walking our hallways who could help us but won’t come out,” he said. “We have kids who won’t play because of somebody on the team or who have other interests. We’ve had kids transfer out of the district. It makes it hard to succeed, but I’m proud of the effort put out by the kids we have.”
On Saturday, Covington hosted McCutcheon and took an early lead 5-3 on a trey and a jumper by Ferguson, but the Mavericks closed the quarter on an 8-2 run with the only Trojan points coming on a driving lay-up by Keller for an 11-7 score.
Dane Gerling got things going for the hosts in the second quarter with a lay-up, but McCutcheon had a 7-2 run to lead by double digits at 20-9.
Stein stopped the run with a jumper, but the only other two baskets in the quarter for Covington were treys from Gerling and Slider for a 27-19 halftime score.
The margin stayed between eight and twelve for most of the third quarter with the Trojans making a late run to pull within four at 36-32 when Stein fed Roarks for a lay-up with a minute left, but the Mavericks got a late trey to lead 39-32 after three.
It was 43-34 with two minutes gone in the fourth period when Covington went cold and McCutcheon caught fire with the visitors going on a 16-0 run in the span of 3:40 to lead 59-34.
The Trojan reserves entered the game at that point with Max Waddell adding a pair of free throws and Landon Herzog feeding Kolton Haymaker for a trey that made the final score 62-41.
Evan Morgan, the Covington head coach, said his team “settled early and often in the first quarter, digging a hole we couldn’t get out of” and then adding, “We have to have better starts to games.”
He explained that the Trojan game plan worked – it was designed to deny the paint and force McCutcheon to shoot from outside – but that “they hit the shots or made the next one after getting a rebound.”
Morgan closed by complementing Gerling, saying, “He did a great job on the boards for us tonight.”