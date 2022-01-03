Duncan Keller of Covington was not about to let Seeger close in and take the Bi-County Tournament title away from the Trojans.
In the final four minutes of the game, the junior made a driving lay-up, a three-pointer and six of six free throws to keep the Patriots at bay and give Covington their eighth Bi-County title in the past ten years by a 61-52 score.
Keller said he looked forward to going to the line in that circumstance, explaining, “I wasn’t nervous out there. I want the ball late in the game. I wanted to win it for us.”
He and Alan Karrfalt were the keys to the Trojans opening a 17-12 lead on the Patriots as that duo combined to hit five treys in the opening six minutes along with a basket from Savion Waddell against two three-pointers from Christian Holland for the Patriots.
The other six Seeger points came from Luke Pluimer, Michael Winchester and Owen Snedeker.
The Patriots closed the first quarter on a 7-2 run (including a trey from Pluimer with 4 seconds left) to tie the contest at 19-all.
They scored only eight points in the second quarter (all by Winchester) while Covington added nine on five from Waddell and two each from Keller and Jonas Burris-Bunch for a 29-28 tally favoring the Trojans.
The scoring picked up a little in the third period as Keller, Waddell and Calvin Springer combined for thirteen points for the Trojans while Seeger added seven on a pair of free throws by Cameron Laws, one from Pluimer and a basket apiece from Winchester and Holland as Covington led 41-34.
Seeger made a run early in the fourth quarter, cutting their deficit to five at 46-41 on trey from Laws, but that is when Keller began his scoring spurt, getting eleven of his game high 22 points to keep the Patriots from catching up despite treys from Laws and Holland.
John Collins, the Seeger head coach, said his team played with good effort, saying “We got after it the whole game,” but adding, “We made a few mental mistakes and had a few turnovers that hurt us.”
Covington coach Evan Morgan, a former assistant at Seeger until this year, said his team did well, but fell off in the fourth quarter, noting, “Seeger brought their game, but we made enough free throws down the stretch to win.”
He also spoke about Keller, saying that he is “a junior in a team full of seniors, so we are trying to get him to be a vocal leader for us who gets the ball in his hands at the end of the game.”
In the earlier Bi-County boys’ consolation game, Fountain Central and Attica faced each other in a game played with low intensity early – as is often the case in third-place games – and it was 4-4 with three minutes gone.
Seth Miller made a trey at the 4:44 mark and then no one scored for the remainder of the period.
Attica added to their lead as the second quarter started with Jamairie Johnson making a lay-up off a pass from Hunter Smith for a 9-4 score.
Isaac Gayler snapped the over-five-minute scoring drought for the Mustangs with a lay-up and then Carter Merryman took a feed from Gayler for another one.
Ely Thompson then made back-to-back treys for Fountain Central and what had been a 9-4 Attica lead was now a 14-11 Rambler deficit.
Smith tied the contest with a three-pointer for Attica and the then Miller added a pair of free throws for a 16-14 lead, but Fountain Central responded strongly in the closing 50 seconds of the half.
Gayler scored on a fast break, then Merryman stole the ball and went the length of the floor for a lay-up and Mason Larkin added two free throws for a 22-16 Mustang lead at the half.
Things changed in the third quarter as Fountain Central made five three-pointers in the eight minutes, three by Will Harmon, and one each by Thompson and Seth Martin against only four points for the Ramblers for a 46-20 score on the way to a 52-20 tally going into the final period.
Fountain Central opened with two free throws from Gayler, a trey from Larkin and a three-point play from Harmon to lead 60-20.
Attica ended an almost thirteen-minute scoreless span with two free throws from Garret Crowder with 0.6 seconds left in the game to make the final 66-22.