Atticus Blank was dominate in the first half and Dalton Thomas in the second for North Vermillion as the Falcons defeated Riverton Parke in a game where both teams were seeking their sixth win on the season.
Blank gave the hosts a 5-0 lead on a putback and a three-pointer and he would later on add another basket for seven of the first ten points scored by the Falcons with a three-point play by Carter Edney accounting for the other three as North Vermillion led 10-4 after one quarter.
After a Panther basket to start the second period, Blank converted a three-point play to put his team up 13-6.
Jerome White then picked up the scoring gauntlet, adding two baskets and a free throw to help North Vermillion to a 19-7 lead with two-and-half minutes gone in the second quarter.
After the teams each traded a pair of two points, Riverton Parke got back-to-back three-pointers and two free throws from Jacob Hopton to cut the margin to six at 25-19 with 1:23 left in the half.
Noah Scott drained a shot from beyond the arc for North Vermillion but Pierson Robins matched that with a bucket and a free throw before Landon Naylor scored with 15 seconds left for a 30-22 tally.
The Panthers started the third quarter with a trey, then Naylor traded baskets with Matthew Mullins before Dalton Thomas made a three-pointer that made it 35-27.
In the next two minutes, Riverton Parke scored six straight to pull within two at 35-33 before a jumper from Thomas stopped the run.
It was just a pause as the Panthers added a lay-up and a three-point play to take a 38-37 lead and followed it up with a lay-up to go up by three before Naylor fed Thomas for a trey that tied the game at 40-all going into the fourth quarter.
Thomas continued his hot shooting as that period began as he hit yet another trey.
After a Panther basket, Blank got a putback and Edney made two free throws for a five-point Falcon lead, but the visitors took it right back, scoring six straight for a 48-47 score.
White put North Vermillion on top with a jumper and Edney added a free throw, but the Panthers tied things with two free throws at 50-all with 1:56 left.
White made another jumper but once again Riverton Parke converted two free throws to tie things at 52-all with 43 seconds to go.
North Vermillion worked the clock down to 3.5 seconds before Naylor hit a jumper for a 54-52 lead.
The Panthers called timeout, put up a shot with 0.2 seconds for the win, but it caromed away from the basket and the Falcons had the victory.
Cody Wright, the North Vermillion head coach, said his team ran their offense well – when they got into it.
“We struggled against their press,” he said, “which led to unnecessary turnovers on our part and easy basket for them.”
He continued, “Our shot selection was good, but we’d get antsy if we didn’t find one soon enough and their pressure would bother us. We kind of have to figure it out as we go.”
While Blank, Thomas, White and Naylor all scored in double figures, Wright mentioned Edney as one of the keys to the win.
“He’s a sneaky, hard worker out there for us,” Wright explained. “He does a lot of things that help everybody else on the floor.”
With the win, North Vermillion moved to 6-12 while Riverton Parke fell to 5-12.