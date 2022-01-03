Attica and Covington hosted the opening round games of the Bi-County Tournament on Wednesday night with the Rambler boys and girls facing Seeger and the Trojan boys and girls facing Fountain Central.
The girls’ game at Attica saw the hosts fall by the score of 56-17 with the Seeger defense more than meeting head coach Brent Rademacher’s goal of keeping the opponent to under 40 points.
The boys’ game was similar as the Patriots outscored the Ramblers 62-29 meaning that both the boys’ and girls’ teams from Seeger would advance to the final while the Attica squads would be in the consolation contests.
The girls’ game at Covington saw the Mustangs go up 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and maintain that margin at 18-12 at halftime.
Things changed in the third quarter as the Trojans scored the first eight points to lead 20-18 with the teams taking turn tying the contest until it was 24-24 going into the final period.
Covington turned on the jets in the fourth quarter much as they had in the third as they opened with nine points before allowing the Mustangs on the board for a 33-26 score.
The final three minutes saw the visitors outscore the hosts 5-4 before falling 37-31.
Trojan head coach Travis Brown said the difference in the halves was getting his players to calm down and play their own game – namely sending the ball inside where the team had a size advantage.
In the boys’ game at Covington, the Trojans took down Fountain Central by a 52-23 score.
In the first five minutes, the hosts outscored their rivals 10-1 and never looked back on the way to a 12-6 first quarter tally.
In the second period, Covington hit three treys as they rolled to a 27-13 halftime lead.
The Trojans only allowed Fountain Central two points in the third quarter, those coming with 90 seconds left in the period, for a 40-15 total going into the fourth period.
Covington opened with two treys wrapped around a Mustang two-pointer and it was not until there were three minutes left in the game that the visitors were able to make three straight baskets, but it was not enough and the Trojans won 52-23.
That put Covington in the Bi-County championship against Seeger in both the boys’ and girls’ title matches on Thursday while Attica faced Fountain Central in both consolation games.