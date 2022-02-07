There is a famous saying that goes, “If it weren’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all.”
That adage might be put forward as the slogan for the Attica girls’ basketball team this season, a year plagued by absences and enforced idleness throughout much of the season.
On a team with only two seniors in CeCe Rice and Tatum Nunally and with the bulk of the remaining players being freshmen, the Red Ramblers were already a mostly junior varsity squad playing a varsity schedule.
If that were not enough, both seniors and the one experienced junior missed several games due to injury and Covid-19 protocols.
There was a stretch where the team had to postpone games and at least one span of about a month where the team could not even so much as practice.
That lack of practice had a significant impact on the development of the freshmen, meaning that they were still further behind their older opponents than they might otherwise be.
“They were like robots at first,” Rice said. “I was always talking to them, trying to point out what they should be doing. Coach [Sam Terrell] kept saying ‘with practice they’ll get better’ and they did, but they didn’t get as much practice as they should have.”
Terrell, who had one game with North Vermillion where he had only six total players, said the hardest things this season were numbers and combinations.
“When you’ve got so few active players, you can’t work on a lot of drills, can’t go five-on-five in practice,” he explained. “And when you get in a game, it’s always different people on the floor together, so they don’t [mesh] as well as a group who play together a lot.”
The team ended the season with a record of 0-21 with their closest game being a 34-33 loss at home to South Newton, but the enthusiasm of the team never waivered nor did the support from their fans.
“We come to practice and work hard,” Rice said. “We go into games thinking we can win. The hardest thing is to stay upbeat when we face teams knowing we are short players and they are at full strength, but we love to play anyway and our fans cheer us.”
She and Terrell both mentioned that the team needed more JV games, but that there were times when there were not enough players to play even a partial JV contest.
“It’s tough for the freshmen to go out there and play against juniors and seniors who are bigger and stronger than they are,” Rice said. “It’s easy to lose your confidence when nothing is working because they are just older than you are.”
Rice says she tries to encourage the younger players, saying, “I tell them it’s about the team getting better – and we are – and that they are doing fine and only need more practice and games to see more improvement.”
Terrell, and later Rice, said that the return of sophomore Adyson Goodwin after an extended absence has helped the team get better, with Rice adding, “When she’s back, I’m better because she’s the point guard and I don’t have to try to move the ball as well as score.”
Asked about playing on an “oh-fer” season [disclaimer, the author played on one], Rice said, “I’m a leader out there. If I get down, the who team gets down. So, I look for the good things.”
She continued, “I have to be content with knowing I’m helping the team get prepared for the future. We may not win any games our senior year – and that’s hard – but we know we’re getting things started again.”
Terrell said he wished the seniors could have had a better final season, but that he appreciated what Nunally and Rice were doing for the team.
“They could have quit – said it wasn’t worth doing – but they stayed out and helped us get through some rough times,” he explained. “That’s what leaders do and these two have been leaders for us all year. They won’t reap the rewards, but players like CeCe’s sister will. The seniors know they are helping us get this program back up where it should be.”