A frustrating season for the Attica boys’ basketball team continued on Saturday afternoon when the Red Ramblers hosted the Indiana Deaf School and dropped the contest 39-28.
As has often been the case this season, the Attica defense has played well enough, but the team simply cannot find enough offense to win games, according to head coach Derrick Milenkoff.
“There are four things you have to do to play basketball,” he explained. “You have to pass, dribble, catch and shoot and we don’t do that. We turn the ball over too many times.”
His team fell behind 13-5 by the end of the first quarter with Drew Mandeville scoring the first two of his team-high eleven points in the game and Caleb Crowder adding a trey, but missing all four free throw opportunities in the period.
Attica won the second quarter 8-4 to trail 17-13 at the halftime intermission as Crowder and Mandeville both hit three-pointers and Dane Goris and Crowder added a free throw each.
Passing and catching were the problems for the Ramblers in the third period as several times the ball caromed off the hands of an Attica player or a pass missed its target.
The team only scored four points as Goris hit a short jumper and Mandeville added a pair of free throws, while watching the Orioles make a trey and two other baskets to lead 24-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were in the double bonus in that period and the eight minutes seemed to last forever as the teams combined to shoot 26 free throws in that final quarter.
When it was over, the visitors won the period 15-11 for a 39-28 final.
Milenkoff said, “We beat ourselves out there,” adding, “We don’t do what we’re supposed to do. All we can do is keep at it.”