It was anybody’s game to win from the opening tipoff to the final shot when Attica hosted South Newton in girls’ basketball.
A basket with four seconds left by South Newton and a miss by the Red Ramblers at the horn was the difference as the visiting Rebels won 34-33.
Attica had taken a 33-32 lead with 35 seconds left in the game on a free throw by Aleah Cruz and then had an opportunity to increase it, but a missed free throw by the Ramblers with the rebound going to South Newton set up the winning shot.
The Rebels called a timeout to set up a play to get the ball to Alexxys Standish who had scored 24 of the 32 points for the visitors in the game to that point.
Attica tried to deny her the ball, but she got it and fired a short jumper with four seconds left to make it 34-33 with her 26th point of the game and the Ramblers called an immediate timeout.
The play that head coach Sam Terrell drew up worked to give the hosts a good shot from near the three-point arc, but the jumper was off and the Rebels had the victory.
“We drew something up and the girls did a good job of executing it,” Terrell said, “but the shot didn’t go in. That’s all you can ask at that point – to get a good shot, but we simply missed it.”
South Newton opened the game on a 6-2 run, but two baskets by Cruz tied things up and then a free throw by CeCe Rice put the Rambler on top 7-6 at the end of quarter number one.
A fast-break basket by Madalynn Beck put Attica up by three to open the second period, but South Newton came back with four points to retake the lead just two minutes in.
Attica once again responded and went up three on a basket by Mckenna Massey and two free throws by Audree Britt only to see the Rebels make a trey to tie the contest at 13-all.
The Ramblers outscored their visitors 7-2 in the final minutes of the half on baskets by Cruz, free throws by Massey and Tatum Nunnally along with a late trey by Cruz for a 20-15 tally.
The third quarter saw South Newton score six straight to open the period to take a one-point lead at 21-20 before Rice snapped a three-and-a-half-minute Rambler scoring drought.
Cruz then stole the ball and went the length of the court to make it 24-21, but a free throw and a coast-to-coast lay-up after a steal by the Rebels tied the game at 24-all going into the fourth period.
In the ninety seconds that followed, South Newton got two fast break lay-ups to lead 28-24, but Attica got a pair of baskets by Massey wrapped around a Rebel free throw to trail 29-28.
Th teams traded two-pointers and then Rice hit a runner to put her team up 32-31 before South Newton tied the game at 32-all with a free throw to set up the final 35 seconds of the contest.
Terrell said that South Newton had played better than his team and had found a way to make the shot they needed for the win, adding, “Our team is still learning to figure out what it takes to finish out a game.”
He said his team was “doing so many things right, but making mistakes that cost us” yet he also noted that his squad was getting better with every game.