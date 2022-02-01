Visiting North Montgomery made four three-pointers in the first quarter at Attica to give their boys’ basketball team an eight-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 54-29 victory over the Red Ramblers.
Bradley Britt and Jamairie Johnson scored to give Attica a 4-0 lead before the Chargers went on a 14-0 run, including the four treys, ended by a late Rambler basket that made the score 14-6 at the end of the period.
North Montgomery picked up where they left off as the second quarter saw them open with their fifth three-pointer of the contest.
Johnson responded with a lay-up and then Garret Crowder and Johnson each made free throws in the period as Attica saw foul trouble send some of their starters to the bench in a quarter that the Chargers won 14-4 for a 28-10 lead.
Crowder made a pair of treys and Seth Miller added another in the third quarter as Attica drew as close as 13 on several occasions, but each time North Montgomery found an answer in a three-pointer or from the free throw line to lead 40-25 going into the fourth.
In that period, the ongoing Attica foul trouble led to more and more free throws for the Chargers while the Ramblers saw Crowder and Hunter Smith sent to the bench with five fouls.
Miller was the only player for Attica to score in the fourth quarter as he netted four points as the Ramblers fell 54-29.
Head coach Derrick Milenkoff said what his team lacks is experience and that shortage causes them either to make poor decisions or to think about a play and be too slow to execute.
“We just need more game time – lots of game time,” he explained. “With our roster, we can’t replicate varsity action in practice, so the only place we can learn is in games.”
Milenkoff also noted that several of the players have roles that they did not expect to be in when they signed on play for the team – meaning while they may understand the game, they do not understand their position.
“It comes down to games,” he said. “We’ve got good effort. We’ve got kids that listen and are trying to learn. We just need more experience.”