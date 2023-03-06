Fountain Central hosted Attica in the opening game of 1A Sectional 54 and came away with a 58-8 win over the Red Ramblers.

The Mustangs started the game on a 17-0 run with Isaac Gayler, Koby Wolf, Owen Action and Will Harmon all scoring with several baskets coming on fast breaks created by Attica turnovers against a solid defense by the hosts.

Trending Food Videos

Tags