Fountain Central hosted Attica in the opening game of 1A Sectional 54 and came away with a 58-8 win over the Red Ramblers.
The Mustangs started the game on a 17-0 run with Isaac Gayler, Koby Wolf, Owen Action and Will Harmon all scoring with several baskets coming on fast breaks created by Attica turnovers against a solid defense by the hosts.
With 18 seconds left in the first quarter, Attica reached the scoreboard when Kyler Stamper made one of two free throws.
The Red Ramblers scored their first basket and the first by anyone in the second period when Caleb Crowder made a steal and took it the length of the court for a lay-up and a 17-3 tally.
Unfortunately for the visitors, that basket was the only points they scored in the period, but Fountain Central saw Gayler hit five baskets and Koby Wolf and Brayden Prickett net treys for the Mustangs who went on to lead 36-3 at the half.
Gayler made a lay-up off a pass from Harmon with 38 seconds gone in the third quarter to give the Mustangs a 35-point lead that triggered the running-clock rule.
Fountain Central upped their advantage to 4 points before Carter Helms hit a runner for the Ramblers.
By the end of the quarter, the hosts led 46-5 and Coach Greg Dean started putting in his reserves.
Early in the fourth quarter, Gage Greeson fed Dane Goris for a three-pointer that turned out to be Attica’s final points in the contest.
The Mustangs’ bench added a trey from Gabe McCollum off an assist from Isaac Hehmann and then the latter player made a lay-up with the assist coming from Hudson Young.
Hehmann made the last basket of the night, a three-pointer, to make the final score 58-8.
One of the keys to the initial scoring burst by the Mustangs was the rebounding of Gayler who had a dozen in the first half along with Larkin and Acton each of whom was lauded by Mustang head coach Greg Dean.
“We got second, third and fourth chances and that led to a lot of our scoring,” he explained.
With win, Fountain Central advanced to play North Vermillion who drew a bye into the second round.
For Attica, it was the end of a winless season, a year that was frustrating to players, coaches and fans alike.
However, Rambler head coach Derrick Milenkoff had good things to say despite the outcomes.
“This team played through a lot of adversity this year,” he explained. “Some players quit, but the ones who stuck it out battled day to day to get better. It was a grind, but they believed and kept at it.”
Milenkoff said the players learned things about themselves that would “carry on beyond basketball and into life as a whole” and that while the team may not have won a game, they learned lessons that will “make every one of them a winner in their future lives.”
He also praised the support from the fans that turned out for the games, particularly the student pep band and the Rambler Rowdies.
“We got great support and were cheered every time we did something good,” Milenkoff said. “We appreciated the efforts of everybody who supported us.”
He also mentioned how the players, managers and coaches are working to rebuild the Attica program by working with the youth in the community at camps and Sunday League.
“All of this speaks for the quality of the students, coaches and administration who represent the school to the community as whole,” he said in conclusion. “It’s all about becoming better people.”