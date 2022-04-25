A base-loaded, two-out walk by Conlan Moore forced in the winning run as Covington edged West Lafayette in nine innings by the score of 8-7.
Wyatt Martin got things started for the Trojans in the bottom of the ninth as he beat out an infield hit to reach first.
Eventual winning pitcher Conor Winn then reached on an error by the Red Devil second baseman to put runners on first and second.
Keaton Fye, who had been part of a rally that got Covington into extra innings, put down a bunt, but the West Lafayette pitcher fielded it and threw Martin out at third.
The next batter popped up for the second out of the inning, bringing up Cian Moore who singled to left field to load the bases with Conlan Moore seeing four straight balls for the game-winning walk.
The contest did not start off well for the Trojans as the Red Devils led off with a solo home run over the centerfield fence to go up 1-0 on the way to a two-run inning.
The Trojan leadoff hitter reached on an error but was later erased on a double play that kept Covington off the scoreboard.
West Lafayette added another run in the second on a walk, a stolen base and a single to lead 3-0.
The Red Devils made it 5-0 in the fourth on a double and two singles with all three hits coming after two batters were out.
Covington matched those two fourth-inning runs as catcher Harden Knapp walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Gage Pearman.
Dane Gerling singled and Martin doubled for one run and then Fye singled to make the score 5-2.
Jackson Kindell came in to pitch for Covington in the fifth and he retired West Lafayette in order with the Trojans adding a run in their half on a single by Conlan Moore and a double by Knapp that made it 5-3.
West Lafayette continued to attack at the plate and they scored two more runs in the top of the sixth on a single, a hit batsman, a stolen base, another single and an error for a 7-3 score.
The Trojans almost closed the gap in the bottom of the sixth as Winn doubled, Fye single, Cian Moore tripled and Conlan Moore singled to plate three runs and make the score 7-6.
Tanner Schaeffer took the mound for Covington in the top of the seventh and he got two outs, but also hit a batter and walked two so the Trojans sent Winn to throw in relief
The junior forced a pop-up that kept the Red Devils from scoring, meaning the Trojans had to get a run to extend the game or two runs to win in the bottom half of the inning.
After a fly ball to deep center for an out, Gerling beat out a throw to first for an infield single.
Martin was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with the ensuing batter making the second out of the inning.
Fye came up and doubled to centerfield, scoring Gerling to tie the game at 7-7 with Martin being tagged out at home to end the inning.
Neither team scored in the eighth with Winn setting West Lafayette down in order and Covington unable to score despite getting an intentional walk, an error and an infield hit as the lead runner for the Trojans was cut down at home.
In the ninth, Winn gave up a single but retired the other three Red Devils he faced, which brought up the eventual bases-load walk to give the Trojans the 8-7 win.
Covington coach Scott Holycross praised his team, saying, “We were down 7-2 [actually 7-3] and we just battled. Last year, it would have been all over, but this year’s team is different. They want to win and keep fighting to the end.”