North Vermillion hosted the Seeger Patriots in a baseball doubleheader, falling 12-1 in the opener and trailing 4-0 in the nightcap that was suspended due to darkness.
The visitors got on the board in the first inning on two walks, a passed ball and a ground out for 1-0 lead and it looked as if the Falcons might tie things in the bottom half as they got back-to-back singles from Brody Rice and Cameron Cheuvront, but the next batter made the third out to end the inning.
No one scored again until Nate Turner led off with a homer run to open the third inning for Seeger and then a walk and singles by Christian Holland and Peyton Reynolds made it 3-0.
The Patriots added to their lead in the fourth on three straight singles by Landon Walker, Noah Stephen and Turner followed by Falcon error and ground ball RBI by Holland for a 6-0 score.
Another North Vermillion error in the fifth started things going again for Seeger and it was followed by a single, a walk and a two-RBI double by Turner to make it 9-0.
The Falcons got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth as Brayten Rice walked, stole second and then scored on a single by Brody Rice for a 9-1 tally.
Seeger added three runs in the seventh on Turner’s second double of the day, a single by Caleb Edwards, an error and another RBI grounder by Holland that made the final score 12-1 as the Falcons could not score in their half.
Turner picked up the win for the Patriots as he struck out nine Falcons in five innings of play.
In the nightcap – and night was certainly the word as much of the second game was played with people struggling to make out jersey numbers – the teams reversed home and away and the Falcons went down 1-2-3.
Seeger picked up a run in the bottom of the first on a single by Walker who moved to second on the play thanks to an error followed by two grounders for outs with the second one plating Walker.
North Vermillion loaded the bases in the second on three walks by Patriot pitcher Luke Pluimer, but he also got three strikeouts to keep the Falcons off the board.
Seeger went down in order in their half against the pitching of Aidan Hinchee and then the Falcons repeated their second inning in the top of the third, getting singles by Hinchee and Brody Rice along with a walk to load the bases only to see Pluimer get two strikeouts and retire the side on a fly ball to right.
The Patriots managed only a walk in their half of the third with North Vermillion getting a pair of free passes in the top of the fourth, but once again Pluimer struck out three batters to keep the hosts off the scoreboard.
The bottom of the fourth was started in almost complete darkness with coaches in the Seeger dugout saying they could not see where the ball was going.
The Patriots got three walks and a fielder’s choice followed by a single by Chris Moody to score three runs, but at that point the umpires suspended the game with the score 4-0, runners on first and third and one out.
According to the Seeger coaches, the game will be resumed at a later date if the outcome of the contest could change the standings in the WRC.