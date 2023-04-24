Seeger hosted Fountain Central in baseball on Wednesday and defeated the Mustangs by a score of 12-2 in five innings.
Things started off well enough for the Mustangs as leadoff batter Owen Acton homered on the first pitch of the game over the left field fence to put the visitors up 1-0.
Unfortunately for Fountain Central, they would not score again until the third inning.
The Patriots tied the game in the bottom half of the inning as Caleb Edwards singled and stole second, Jace Ware doubled him to third and a ground out by Noah Stephen drove in Edwards for a 1-all score.
After Fountain Central went down in order in the second, Seeger pushed four more runs across the plate on a single by Gatlin Copas, another by Dylan Walters, a third by Edwards, walks to Christian Holland and Ware then a single by Stephen for a 5-1 tally.
The Mustangs pulled a run closer in the top of the third after their first two batters struck out.
Acton walked, Cole Garbison singled him to second and Brayden Prickett singled him home for a 5-2 score.
Walters doubled with two outs for Seeger in the bottom of the third and moved up a base on a passed ball, but did not score as Lukas Miller picked up his third strikeout of the inning for the Mustangs.
The visitors came up in the fourth and struck out twice before getting a walk only to see that player get caught in a rundown when being indecisive on a stolen base attempt.
In the bottom of the frame, Seeger used a Mustang error, a pair of singles by Holland and Reynolds and sacrifice by Ware to add two runs that made it 7-2.
It might have been worse as the Patriots then loaded the bases on a walk and an error but the next batter grounded out to end the inning.
The Mustangs went down in order in the top of the fifth and then the Patriots won the game in the bottom half on the ten-run rule as they added five more runs for a 12-2 score.
Xavier Lang walked, Edwards reached on an error, Holland singled, Ware doubled as did Stephen with a Mustang error making it worse, Reynolds walked and then Stephen scored the twelfth run on a passed ball to end the game.
Adam Acton, the Fountain Central head coach, said his team made too many mistakes.
“We had too many errors [3] but also some hits that really should have been errors but our fielders misplayed the balls so they dropped and were called hits,” he explained. “You can’t make mistakes like that against a good team like Seeger and expect to win.”
Acton did say that the team is improving their play both offensively and defensively, but said that the fielding or throwing errors have given opponents “too many extra out innings” and they need to clean things up if they want to win.