Seeger traveled to Covington for baseball and the Patriots came away with a 9-3 win, thanks in part to some Trojan mistakes that extended innings for the visitors.
A walk and an RBI-double by Jace Ware put Seeger up 1-0 in the top of the first with Covington trying to answer in their half as Harden Knapp singled with his courtesy runner, Gage Pearman, stealing second, but the next batter was the third out so it remained 1-0.
Seeger opened the second with a single by Drew Holland who promptly stole second, but Trojan pitcher Dane Gerling struck out the next three batters he faced to end the threat.
It was the third inning before anyone scored again and it was the visitors who doubled their lead to 2-0 as Christian Holland was hit by a pitch, Nick Turner reached on interference and Noah Stephen singled home Holland.
Covington got a run back in the half of the third as two of their first three batters walked and then Knapp hit a double to left centerfield that drove in the lead runner for a 2-1 score.
The aforementioned errors helped Seeger pad the lead in a fourth inning that saw Peyton Reynolds double and score on a ground ball by Matt Taylor.
After a strikeout for the second out, Caleb Edwards singled and stole second.
He would have remained there for a 3-1 score had the Trojans not committed errors on back-to-back hits that gave the Patriots an extra out and which allowed the visitors to add two more runs to lead 5-1.
No one scored again until the fifth inning when Knapp singled and Gerling doubled him home before a third out ended things at 5-2.
Seeger got their final runs of the game in the top of the sixth as they took advantage of another hit batsman, two walks, a balk, another error and single to score four runs on one hit for a 9-2 lead.
Covington would go on to add a run in the seventh when Keaton Fye singled and, when the Patriots misplayed a pop fly, raced home to make the final score 9-3.
The impact of the errors can be seen in the final box score as Seeger had only one earned run but scored nine thanks to six Trojan errors while two of the three Covington runs were earned with the third coming thanks to the lone Patriot error.
Luke Pluimer got the win for the Patriots as he pitched the first five innings before being relieved by Christian Holland for the last two.
Due to weather, the rematch at Seeger has been postponed until May 20.