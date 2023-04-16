Five RBIs by Caleb Edwards and four by Noah Stephen led the way for the Seeger Patriots to defeat North Vermillion 25-4 on the Falcons home field in five innings.
Edwards got thing going with a walk to lead off the first and moved to second and third on passed balls.
After a strikeout, Jace Ware singled home Edwards, Noah Stephen doubled home Ware, Peyton Reynolds doubled home Stephen followed by Reynolds scoring on a double by Dylan Walters – the third double of the inning for a 4-0 score.
Ware took the mound for Seeger and proceeded to strike out all three Falcons he faced with the third one being on a called strike.
Seeger put the game out of reach in the top of the second as Luke Pluimer and Edwards doubled, Landon Walker reached on an error and a pitch hit Ware to load the bases.
After a pop out to short, Reynolds singled and Walters and Chris Moody reached on errors that made it 10-0.
Pluimer and Edwards walked, Walker singled followed by Ware doubling, Stephen singling and Christian Holland hitting a triple to center for a 16-0 lead going into the bottom of the second.
North Vermillion got their first hit of the game, a leadoff double by Noah Scott, but Ware retired the next three batters to leave Scott still standing on second.
The Falcons changed pitchers to Shawn Martin and he gave up three walks, but got the other three batters out to keep the Patriots off the board in the third.
Evan Galloway singled for North Vermillion in the bottom half of the frame after one out, but Seeger erased him on a double play to end the inning.
Seeger added eleven runs in the fourth against a pair of Falcon pitchers as they got all their runs after two batters were out.
Xavier Lang and Reynolds had singled before the second out, then Gatling Swaney walked, Pluimer doubled, Edwards singled, Walker tripled, Hunter Albertson walked, Stephen singled to make it 23-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.
Aiden Hinchee led off for the Falcons and sent the ball over the centerfield fence, Gavin Bean walked, Scott singled, Harrison Holtkamp doubled in Bean for a 23-2 scoring after four.
Seeger added two more runs in the fifth on a single by Swaney, Pluimer being hit by a pitch and Edwards doubling in the two of them for a 25-2 tally.
North Vermillion made the final score closer as they added two more runs on a double by Andrew Botner, an error putting Hinchee on second and scoring Botner and a sacrifice by Tanner Hawn scoring Hinchee that made it 25-4.
Robby Davis, the second-year Falcon head coach, has been trying to build up the numbers in the program and while he has succeeded in doing that, he noted that the team is old but very inexperienced.
“We got everybody we could get to come out,” he explained, “but a lot of them haven’t played much baseball – other sports, yes, but not baseball – so they are learning on the fly. It’s tough, but we’re slowly getting better.”