It might have been called the game that would never end when Fountain Central hosted Southmont in a seven-inning contest that lasted just a few minutes less that four hours and saw the visiting Mounties come out on top 16-11.
The game looked as if it might be a short one as Southmont scored eight runs on four hits, three walks, a hit batsman and a Mustang error, but that turned out to be just the start of game where Fountain Central would get close only to see the visitors extend the lead again.
The Mustangs scored in the bottom of the second on a single by Lukas Miller, a wild pitch and an RBI sacrifice by Kyle Slinker for an 8-1 score.
After Southmont added a run in the top of the third, Fountain Central picked up three in their half on a walk, two hit batsmen, a Mountie error and a single by starting pitcher Luke Foxworthy that made it 9-4.
Rain changed from a mist to a steady drizzle in the fourth and neither team was able to score, but in the top of the fifth, the Mounties added two more runs to lead 11-4.
Fountain Central came right back again in the bottom of the fifth, adding six runs to pull with one at 11-10 as they had two hit batsmen, three walks and a single by Owen Acton along with some aggressive base running throughout the lineup.
Southmont countered with two more runs in the top of the sixth on two singles, a walk, an error and sacrifice for a 13-10 tally.
They extended their lead again in the top of the seventh, adding three more runs on three walks, an error and no hits to go up 16-10.
Down to their last at bats, the Mustangs tried to rally, getting a single from Brayden Prickett, a double by Acton, a walk and a sacrifice by DH Zach Guerin that scored Prickett, but the next batter was the third out and the game ended after 3:55 with the score 16-11 in favor of the Mounties.
In a statistical oddity, there were seven hit batsmen in the contest.
Mustang head coach Adam Acton was proud that his team did not give up after the ugly first inning and that they battled to the final out.
“We know we can score runs,” he said, “but we still aren’t getting that timely hit – yet – that would give us the big innings.”
He also said that his pitchers gave up too many walks, saying that the free bases were one of the reasons his team lost.
“We need to get ready for tomorrow against North Vermillion,” he said. “We’d like to get couple of wins there if possible.”
His squad would go on to split with the Falcons, winning 8-7 and then falling 9-7.