One of the things every individual or team in sports tries to do is prepare for their upcoming opponent, but that was not possible for Fountain Central when they faced host Lafayette Central Catholic in the 1A Sectional 56 baseball championship game.
The Mustangs had faced some good teams with strong pitchers this season and done well against them, but none of those teams had a player like hurler Ben Mazur of the Knights, a Division I signee of Murray State.
Mazur had not been available in the tournament up to this point as he had been suspended through the semifinals against Covington, but his ten-game break ended in time for him to start against Fountain Central in the championship contest.
He was the one Knight player the Mustangs could not prepare for and that they had trouble dealing with.
Fountain Central head coach Adam Acton said, “We’ve seen nobody like him. We were not ready to face a pitcher like that.”
They swung hard, choked up and swung slower, changed their stance in the batter’s box and tried to bunt, but all to no avail as Mazur retired the twelve Mustangs he faced.
Meanwhile, Mazur’s teammates pushed across two runs in the bottom of the first on a hit batsman, a single and a double.
The Knights added seven runs in the second using four walks, a hit batsman, a bunt single, two other singles and a Mustang error as Acton used two pitchers in the inning that ended 9-0.
In the third, Central Catholic picked up three more runs on three walks and two hit batsmen, all after two outs to take a 12-0 lead.
In the fourth, the hosts added one more run on a single, a wild pitch and another single to go up 13-0.
After four innings of work, the Knights pulled Mazur and replaced him with Tyler Fox, another senior.
Owen Acton led off against Fox with a single to left field and then saw courtesy runner Conner Paxton take his place on the base paths.
After two strikeouts thrown by Fox, Kyle Slinker hit a looping single into left field that moved Paxton to second, but that was as far as either Mustang would get as Fox struck out the next batter to end the game.
Speaking about the game, Coach Acton said his team tried hard and were upbeat in the dugout throughout the contest.
He was mixed in his review of the season, saying that the team won more games (10) than they had last year (7), but that he was disappointed with their slow start to the year and the fact they were up and down at times throughout the year.
He did point out earlier in the season that the “slow start” had a lot to do with the success of the basketball team who reached the Semi-State level, meaning that several players were delayed in starting baseball practice.
Acton closed by speaking about his three seniors (Foxworthy, Guerin and Miller), saying they worked hard and were good role models on and off the field for the younger players.