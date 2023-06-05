1

Greg Flint

Cole Garbison of Fountain Central trying to tag Owen Munn of Lafayette Central Catholic out at second base.

 Greg Flint

One of the things every individual or team in sports tries to do is prepare for their upcoming opponent, but that was not possible for Fountain Central when they faced host Lafayette Central Catholic in the 1A Sectional 56 baseball championship game.

The Mustangs had faced some good teams with strong pitchers this season and done well against them, but none of those teams had a player like hurler Ben Mazur of the Knights, a Division I signee of Murray State.

Tags