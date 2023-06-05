It is a sports cliché that it is difficult to defeat a team three times in a season and that thought was voiced by more than one Riverton Parke fan coming into the 1A Sectional 56 baseball game against Fountain Central – a team the Panthers had defeated twice in the regular season.
Their words turned out to be prophetic as the Mustangs won the sectional contest 3-2 to advance to the title game against Lafayette Central Catholic, but the game started with the Panthers going on top.
Fountain Central had Lukas Miller on the mound and he caused the first two Riverton Parke batters to ground out to Cole Garbison at second.
Then came a walk, a stolen base, another walk and then a single that made it 1-0, but the Mustangs saw right fielder Bryson Davis throw to third baseman Luke Foxworthy to cut down the second runner to end the inning.
With the score 1-0 in favor of Riverton Parke, the contest turned into a pitcher’s duel as Miller faced off against Kyle Price.
The only hit for two and a half innings was a double by Foxworthy, as the score remained 1-0.
Fountain Central took the lead in the bottom of the third as Zach Guerin walked, moved to second on a single by Uriah Wildman and saw both runners advance a base when Garbison put down a sacrifice bunt.
Brayden Prickett walked with one of the balls being a wild pitch that saw Guerin score to tie the game and Wildman reach third, after which Prickett stole second.
A second wild pitch plated Wildman with Prickett moving to third and then Foxworthy hit a ground ball that Riverton Parke misplayed with the error scoring Prickett to make it 3-1 in favor of the Mustangs.
The pitcher’s duel then resumed with the only base runners in next three innings being Wildman on another Panther error and Nolan Acton with a walk.
The top of the seventh saw the Derron Hazzard triple to the centerfield fence in the final at-bat of his Riverton Parke career.
After a pop-up, AJ Goff hit a fly ball to score Hazzard for a 3-2 tally, but Miller got the ensuing batter to fly to Kyle Slinker in center to end the game and send the Mustangs into the final.
Miller, who threw a 7-inning complete game while giving up only two hits and striking out six, said he did nothing special in the win.
“My curve was working,” he explained. “I just threw and let my defense make plays behind me.”
Miller said it was his first complete game of the season and then added, “It was good to get the win.”