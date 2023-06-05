It is a sports cliché that it is difficult to defeat a team three times in a season and that thought was voiced by more than one Riverton Parke fan coming into the 1A Sectional 56 baseball game against Fountain Central – a team the Panthers had defeated twice in the regular season.

Their words turned out to be prophetic as the Mustangs won the sectional contest 3-2 to advance to the title game against Lafayette Central Catholic, but the game started with the Panthers going on top.

