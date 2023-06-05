Just before the start of the 1A Sectional 54 baseball game between Covington and host Lafayette Central Catholic, a fan of the latter team said that in order to beat them “a team has to play perfect ball because we almost always do.”
That turned out not to be the case as both squad committed three errors in the contest, but the Knights still came out on top of the visiting Trojans by a 7-2 score.
Covington sent Dane Gerling to the mound to start things off as the draw had the Trojans batting second as the “home” team.
The senior hurler struck out two and walked one in the top of the first, but the Trojans could do no better in their half, going down in order to keep the game scoreless.
Central Catholic managed to create a run in the second after Gerling retired the first two batters as the Knights got a single, a stolen base and another single to take a 1-0 lead.
Gerling led off in the second with a single and Conlan Moore moved him to second where he was replaced by courtesy runner Nevin Goodwin who was stranded there as the next two batters both flew out to right field.
The leadoff batter for the Knights in the third got on when hit by a pitch and later moved to second on a stolen base, but the next three players to come to the plate were outs to keep him there.
Covington tied the game in the bottom of the third as Shea Springer hit a ground ball and beat the throw to first.
Cian Moore moved Springer to second with another single and after two outs, Gage Pearman sent Springer across the plate, but Moore was out to end the inning trying to reach third.
Central Catholic again got their leadoff batter on in the fourth but he later would be erased when Pearman threw to third baseman Conor Winn to shut down a steal attempt.
Gerling came up again in the leadoff position in the bottom half and singled to left field, but was out at second two batters later when the Knights converted a 6-4-3 double play.
The hosts added a run in the top of the fifth inning on a single, a sacrifice bunt and a Trojan error to go up 2-1.
Covington got the run right back in their half as, after two outs, Cian Moore reached on an error, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored when Kyven Hill hit a ball the Knights third baseman misplayed to make it 2-2.
The sixth inning was the difference in the game as the Knights scored four times, using an infield single, a stolen base, a walk, an error, another single and a hit batsman to make it 4-2.
Conlan Moore came into pitch for the Trojans at that point and he got a fly out, gave up a two-run single and struck out a batter to retire the side with the score 6-2.
Covington managed to get singles by Gerling and Winn with the former reaching third and Winn being replaced by pinch runner Nash Martin, but Central Catholic changed pitchers and picked up an inning-ending strikeout to keep the game 6-2.
The Knights are known for playing small ball and they picked up another run in the seventh by doing just that as a walk and a passed ball allowed them to get a runner to third and a hit batsman added one on first base.
Then came a double steal that scored the runner on third and advanced the other one to second to go up 7-2.
That ended up being the final score as Covington got Hill on after being hit by a pitch, but he was taken out on a fielder’s choice.
A single by Pearman followed that put runners on the corners, but the next batter flew out to center to end the game.
Gerling pitched a fine game in the finale of his Covington career, going five and a third innings and giving up only two earned runs out of the six scored against him by the Knights.
One other play of note was made by Pearman when he ran from his catcher’s position half way to the pitcher’s mound to make a diving catch an errant throw from the outfield that, had he not done so, would have let a couple more runs score.
The Trojans ended the season with a record of 14-11-1, one that saw six seniors head to graduation.