Covington traveled to Tilton, Illinois to face Danville High School in a baseball game that took eight innings to decide the winner.
The Trojans came from four runs down to tie the game in the fifth inning, only to fall behind again by a run, tie it in the seventh and win it in the eighth.
Tanner Schaeffer took the mound for Covington and he struggled with his control in the bottom of the first, complaining that his arm was hurting him, but staying in the game.
He gave up three walks and threw five wild pitches as the Vikings sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs in the inning.
Covington responded in the top of the second with a run on a single by Karver Fye who promptly stole second and third before scoring on a bad throw by the Viking catcher for a 4-1 tally.
Schaeffer walked two in the bottom half of the inning, but they did no harm and his teammates cut into the deficit in the top of the third on a bunt single by Cian Moore, a stolen base, a passed ball and a suicide squeeze on a bunt by Gage Pearman for a 4-2 score.
Control returned for Schaeffer in the third and he retired Danville 1-2-3, but the Trojans did the same in the top of the fourth.
The Vikings opened the bottom of the inning with a single, but the next batter flew in to a double play as Cian Moore threw to Conlan Moore from center to first for a double play.
After an infield single, Schaeffer struck out the next batter to bring the Trojans back to the plate in the top of the fifth.
Shea Springer got things going with a single to left and Pearman followed up with a shot over the left field fence to tie the game at 4-4.
Covington changed pitchers in the bottom of the fifth with Carson Schaeffer coming to the mound.
He gave up a run on back-to-back singles and a sacrifice fly for a 5-4 score.
Neither team scored again until the seventh when Covington got an infield single from Pearman who then stole second, a fly ball, a walk and an infield single by Dane Gerling that tied the game at 5-all.
Danville could not win it in the bottom of the seventh, so the Trojans came up in the eighth still tied.
Springer reached third and then Pearman got his fourth RBI of the game, singling home Springer to take a 6-5 lead.
Schaeffer retired the Vikings in the bottom of the eighth to give Covington the 6-5 win, their first victory of the season.
Covington coach Scott Holycross said during the contest that he liked how his team was playing, particularly as it was a cobbled together squad with seven of his players, including four starters, currently unavailable.