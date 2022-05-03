Attica has made some beautiful improvements to their baseball field and those changes were on display when they hosted Traders Point Christian on Monday.
The new enhancements are only matched by the number of new faces on the Red Rambler team as the squad returned only seniors Ashton Squirek and Bryan Jones and sophomores Seth Miller and Brayden Watkins from last year, meaning seven of the eleven team members are newcomers.
Add to that the fact that the Ramblers have a new coach in Brian Driver and it should come as no surprise that the team is fighting a learning curve this season.
In the contest with the Knights, the visitors jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the first thanks in part to two Attica errors, two walks and two hit batsmen.
That lead was unchanged until the third when the Knights added seven more runs to make the score 14-0.
Attica got on the board in the bottom of that inning as Jamarie Johnson was hit in the foot by a pitch, freshman Xavier Chandler singled him to second and Miller doubled home Johnson.
Watkins then singled as did Squirek to make the score 14-3.
Traders Point added three runs in the fourth on two hits, two walks, a hit batsman and a Rambler error for a 17-3 tally.
It appeared that Attica might score again in the bottom half as Johnson singled, was replaced by Jackson Piper as a pinch runner and Greyson Skeels singled to right, moving Piper to second, but they both died on base as the next batter was the third out.
Neither team scored in the fifth so the game ended 17-3 on the ten-run rule.
In the game, the Ramblers showed ample effort and solid play at times that was cheered on by a supportive crowd, but the inconsistency of youth coupled with some pitching wildness sent the team to a loss.