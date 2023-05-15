The Attica baseball team hosted South Vermillion and fell to the Wildcats by a score of 10-0 across seven innings.
The young Rambler team has been showing marked improvement over the past few weeks according to head coach Brian Driver, but the squad ran into a senior pitcher in Easton Terry for the visitors who pitched the best innings of his high school career – his first perfect game, allowing no baserunners of any kind.
It was the second no-hitter on the season for Terry and he said he was using a mix of 4- and 2-finger fastballs along with a curve that acted as a change of pace to keep the Attica batters off balance.
Proof of the confusion is that the Ramblers stuck out fourteen times with half of them being a non-swinging third strike.
Attica tried several things in facing Terry, swinging hard, choking up on the bat and putting down bunts, but nothing would seem to work offensively for the squad.
On the defensive side of things, Driver said he liked how his team cut back on the errors they had been making recently and also turned a double play.
He noted that the team still has to improve their “baseball I.Q.” if they want to be more consistent, saying that the players sometimes faced situations in the game where they misplayed things due to their lack of experience.
Attica started with Layne Wilson on the mound and the freshman gave up two runs, with only one of them earned, across four innings while striking out six Wildcats before a pitch count limit saw him replaced.
The Ramblers then used Seth Miller, Tristan Miller, Chase Sichts and Greyson Skeels in relief and that combination gave up the other eight South Vermillion runs.
Driver said the team showed how they have improved by not being shut down by the 10-run rule – getting their full seven innings at bat – a situation that he said had happened several times over the year.
“We’re young, but willing to learn,” he said. “We’re going to win some more games. We drew one of the top teams in the state in [Lafayette] Central Catholic for the sectional, but we’ll go in and see what we can do.”