Attica did not win a baseball game last year as Brian Driver took over a team with only eleven players on it, several of whom had never before played high school ball.
He worked on adding more players and then getting them to participate in off-season workouts over the winter and early spring.
The team he has built is extraordinarily young with seven freshmen, three sophomores, three juniors and no seniors.
That means that Driver is fielding a team that occasionally makes rookie mistakes, but which is also eager to improve as their hard work in the off-season showed.
The team opened with a 13-0 win over Thrival Indy Academy with Seth Miller picking up the win for the Ramblers and then opened the home season with South Newton.
Before the contest, Attica presented a jersey to their most avid fan in Robbie Johnson and later gave him the game ball.
With that incentivized start, Driver sent Dane Goris to the mound and the sophomore pitcher started by retiring the first batter he faced.
Goris hit the next batter and then saw him move to third on an error.
A walk followed and a pair of singles which made the score 2-0 in favor of the Rebels, but not for long.
Attica got one run back in the bottom of the frame on a walk to Goris, a wild pitch and a single to left field by Miller that made it 2-1.
South Newton put runners on second and third on a walk, an error and a stolen base, but Goris retired the next three batters to end the second-inning threat.
Two runners crossed the plate for Attica in the bottom of the second as Layne Wilson walked, as did Tristen Miller after two outs.
A third walk followed and a wild pitch allowed the Ramblers to take a 3-2 lead after two innings.
Goris retired the side in order in the top of the third and then Attica exploded to put the game out of reach.
The Ramblers used five walks, a hit batsman, three singles, a dropped third strike, two Rebel errors and a passed ball to score ten runs in the inning for a 13-2 score.
Wilson took the mound for Attica in the fourth and gave up a walk and an infield hit, but no runs to keep the Rambler lead at eleven.
Attica added nine more runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 22-2 lead and when the Rebels could not score in the top of the fifth. the game was over with the hosts victorious.
Miller had four hits in four at-bats to lead the attack, with him, Watkins and Wilson each picking up three RBIs.
Driver said the team needed something rousing to spark the season and doing a major field renovation started things up.
“They needed to get ownership of the facilities – making it theirs – to create some excitement going into the season,” he explained.
Driver said that he is happy for the enthusiasm created by the wins, but that he had warned the squad that this would be an up-and-down season.
“We’re so young, we know we’re going to have good games and bad games,” he said. “The key is to have the right attitude and body language, win or lose. We know we have a lot to learn, but the team is working hard on doing that.”
Driver said that one thing the team now has to do is deal with prosperity, saying, “We’re in uncharted territory – we haven’t won like this before. We need to learn how play and stay sharp in all situations whether we are ahead or behind.”