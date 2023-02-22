Attica High School swimmers recently broke several school records to cap their season.
Mia Saunders broke two records at the girls’ sectional meet. She set new records in the Girls 200 Individual Medley with a 2:21.52, breaking the old record of 2:22.95 set in 1993 by Tara Myers Anderson, and the Girls 500 Freestyle with a 5:36.05, breaking the previous record of 5:36.52 set in 1995 also by Tara Myers Anderson.
In individual competition, Elliott Rosswurm broke the Boys 200 Freestyle record with a 1:53.45, breaking the previous record of 1:56.33 set in 1993 by Ward Myers, and the Boys 100 Freestyle with a :50.52, breaking the old record of :50.72 set in 1991 by Joe Hatke.
Rosswurm was also a part of breaking two relay team records alongside Moses Ray, Sam Hiller and Hunter Smith. The team broke the Boys 200 Freestyle Relay with 1:33.95, breaking the previous record of 1:34.06 set in 1991 set by Hatke, Kerr, Lambert and Myers, and the Boys 400 Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:33.33, breaking the previous record of 3:36.69 that was set in 1981 by the team of G. Berry, D. Berry, Bracken and Smart.
Varsity Swim Coach Brian Duncan and several members of his team recently spoke with the Neighbor about breaking these records and their season as a whole.
The four boys’ swimming records were broken during a single meet.
“It was a good night and we all knew exactly what we wanted and we set out to do what we had to do and found a way to do it,” Rosswurm said. “It went well and it felt really good. Each of us was excited for one another. I think they guys were all excited for me and I was really excited for us getting records together. It’s what we’ve been working for for years now and just to finally have it all broken, especially in one day all at the same time. We went home really happy that night.”
Asked if they had gone into their events with any thoughts of the records, Rosswurm said he went into the Boys 200 Freestyle knowing he was close to the record.
“I really wanted to get it. I was super close, I was 0.9 seconds away and I knew I just had to get that,” he said. “I went in with the mentality that ‘I need to get this’ because I knew that if I didn’t get it then I was going to be a nervous wreck the next time I tried. I went in, got that one and then I was just hot for the rest of the night. I didn’t really expect to get the other record. I got out of the pool, looked up and coach was cheering on me, my teammates were cheering on me. I somehow managed to get it. Same with the relays. We all knew what we needed to do: work together, hype each other up and we got them both.”
For the relay team, this record-breaking night was the culmination of years of teamwork.
Rosswurm said they have been swimming since they were seven years old, starting with Attica’s Summer Swim. He said he, Hiller and Smith have been on the swim team for 11 years with Ray joining them a few years later on the swim team.
“We’ve been together, all four of us together, for probably five or six years now,” he said.
“One of the fun stories about them is that they’re actually the same exact relay team that broke one of the junior high records in the same event that they just broke the high school record in their eighth grade year,” he said. “Same four guys, same event four years later just a lot faster.”
Since they’re all seniors, this was their final event competing together.
“We’re all seniors so it’s really cool that this kind of our way to go out. Sectionals was our last kind of hurrah, so breaking all the records we got all our goals checked off,” he said.
Asked about the season overall, Duncan said it’s been an excellent season.
“It’s been an absolutely excellent season,” he said. “We knew it was kind of going to be a special year for us. We had some swimmers who had been away from the sport for a year or so. We ended up getting all those folks back. It was kind of like getting the group all back together.”
Duncan said Saunders moved into the district from McCutcheon this year and joined the team.
Beyond that, he said they also had a good group of freshmen students join the girls’ team this season.
“We just knew from the beginning that this was going to be a very solid year for us,” he said. “As the year went on, we really cranked it up and started turning in a lot of really quality times, beating who we expected to be and a few others. As we came out of Christmas break and started preparing for our championship meets at bi-county and WRC and sectionals, times just kept dropping and we were looking stronger and stronger. We started off with a really good showing at bi-county. Our girls won the bi-county championship.”
He said the boys team got a little outnumbered in some of the competitions. While he said swimming isn’t exactly a numbers sport, it kind of is just due to the number of swimmers competing for a place at a meet.
“If you don’t have enough bodies, you can’t gain enough places,” he said. “There are some meets we go in knowing we’re going to be outnumbered and outscored, not because we lose races, but just because they just have more people in the races. We went through and won a lot of races, we just couldn’t win the meet.”
He said they got fired up at the WRC championships and competed well there.
“We started approaching some of the records and started getting a little more belief in ourselves that we could go and take some of those things down,” he said. “By the time we hit sectionals, records just started falling all over the place. We had a total of six between the girls and the boys.”
Rosswurm said there was some slight hesitation at the start of the season because some of them started off a little slower than normal.
“After the first meet, we all knew it was going to be a pretty good year because we came out swimming some of our best times at the very first meet,” he said. “From there it was just small improvements. In the last few meets, we all started dropping a few seconds at a time, which made the year even better.”
Duncan said the level of improvement in the times at the year was unheard of.
“Most of the time swimming records and times drop by increments that are fractions of a second,” he said. “By the time we got to these records, the drops from where were to where we ended were dropping seconds at a time. Some of these records were broken by three or more seconds from the records that were set in the 80’s and 90’s which is just absolutely unheard of.”
The team got a final surprise for the season when Duncan was named Boy’s Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year at the Crawfordsville IHSAA Sectional 13 Meet Feb. 18.
“I was really kind of surprised by it,” he said.
Duncan said the coach of the year award is usually presented to the coach of the winning team at sectionals because often the winning team has distanced themselves from everybody else and the coach gets some credit for that.
“This year it actually wasn’t that,” he said. “It was tied between myself and one of the other coaches from still one of the larger teams but not the winning team. It’s actually voted on by the coaches at the sectional during the meet. After the performances that these guys put up, us being tiniest team at the sectional and us being one of the tiniest schools in the state with a swim team, us showing up and being a part of the conversation with some as some of the fastest folks in the room apparently caught the attention of some of the other coaches. So I was very honored by them standing up and taking note of the accomplishments that these guys put up. This was just as a much an acknowledgment of these guys and their efforts as it was of me and my coaching and my helping them to get to those things. It feels like a group effort for us to step for and be recognized by all the other teams and all the other coaches for the things that they were able to accomplish.”
“For me personally, with Coach getting the award and the effort he’s put in for all of us and the reactions of the other coaches and the other teams who had no idea Attica even stood a chance and then to be ‘Oh who’s that kid’ or ‘Oh who’s that relay team’ it just really means a lot to be in the spotlight for a little bit for the effort that we put into it,” Rosswurm said. “As our senior season, that’s the best way to go out.”
The team members credit Duncan with pushing them to perform at their best this season.
“I’d like to mention how much Coach Duncan pushed us,” he said. “At the start, senioritis had kicked in for I want to say all of us and we were kind of dogging it at in practice and at meets.”
He said Duncan got them out of this mindset and set them on the track to success.
“Without Coach Duncan, we would have kept dogging it,” he said. “But he was able to push us to that level to where we were able to get in our prime shape to be able to get those records.”
Duncan added that this has been a season that’s been kind of challenging for the team due to some mechanical issues the team has had with it’s home pool.
He said all but one of their meets were shifted to away meets before the season even started due to the issues.
Duncan said they had one home meet during the year in order to have senior night.
He said those mechanical issues are kind of hanging over the team’s heads as they go into the future.
“We don’t know exactly what the future of Attica swimming is going to look like and exactly what we’re going to be able to afford to fix about our pool,” Duncan said. “And so, to have this be where we stand and to show what Attica swimming is capable of, it is really a kind of shot in the arm after all the uncertainty that we’ve been through and still kind of hangs around us. We’re at a crossroads where our pool needs some significant upgrades and maintenance and we don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like. Our school board’s working hard for us trying to figure out what we can afford and how to fix things and how to keep us going, but to have this kind of a season show up for us with all that uncertainty surrounding us has just been an amazing way to close that out and to make our case for the future of Attica swimming.”
The roster for the Attica High School Swim Team roster is as follows: girls: Mia Saunders, Sarah Shoaf, Libby Peterson, Julia Becker, Kadence Tillotta, Hailey VanDeWater, Meredith Rosswurm, Gwen Duncan, Lilly Irwin, Molly Peterson and Lilyjah Sichts; boys: Elliott Rosswurm, Sam Hiller, Hunter Smith, Moses Ray, Noah Blankenship, Caiden Jeffries, James Lathrop and Brayden Watkins.