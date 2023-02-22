Attica High School swimmers recently broke several school records to cap their season.

Mia Saunders broke two records at the girls’ sectional meet. She set new records in the Girls 200 Individual Medley with a 2:21.52, breaking the old record of 2:22.95 set in 1993 by Tara Myers Anderson, and the Girls 500 Freestyle with a 5:36.05, breaking the previous record of 5:36.52 set in 1995 also by Tara Myers Anderson.

