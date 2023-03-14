AHS Trap Shooting Team Pic 1.jpg

DOUG CRIPE

Members of the 2021-22 Attica High School trap shooting team.

Photo contributed

 DOUG CRIPE

The Attica High School trap shooting team is getting ready for its upcoming season.

Coach Sam Harding recently put out the call for students who were interested in joining the team for their upcoming season and had a good response.

