The Attica High School trap shooting team is getting ready for its upcoming season.
Coach Sam Harding recently put out the call for students who were interested in joining the team for their upcoming season and had a good response.
Harding said the recent call out for the team saw 30 students sign up to compete.
“That’s the biggest number we’ve had sign up in a long time, really since the team started back in 2013,” he said.
Harding said the number might drop some after the parent meeting, which was scheduled last week, but he believed they would still have more team members than they had last year.
Harding said the trap team got its start at Attica High School in 2013 when Derek Marshall, who was superintendent at the time, organized the team.
He said when Marshall came to Attica he wanted to start a trap shooting program and an archery program at the school.
Marshall got a good response from the school board and the community with regards to the program and from there he recruited Jim Blankenship to serve as coach.
Blankenship put a call out for students to join the team and had a lot of students turn out for the team that first year, including Harding himself.
Harding, who was a sophomore when he first joined the team and stuck with it for the remainder of his high school career, returned to serve as coach for the team in 2019.
When asked what got him interested in trap shooting, Harding said he and many others from around the area have a strong agricultural background.
“A lot of us are outdoorsmen,” he said. “When the time came for the program to get launched at Attica we were all pretty excited because we grew up hunting and fishing and shooting. The first year, we had a total blast. It was so much fun. The program kind of kicked off from there and we’ve been having success ever since.”
Harding said his father, Paul, had been recruited to serve as one of the assistant coaches when the team first started. Paul remains one of the coaches on the team alongside Mike Eads, Hunter Eads and Josh Garrett
By the time Harding was a senior in high school he had completed one of the coaches training courses with his dad and the other coaches at the time. Harding returned to help out with the program over the summer months while he was attending college.
“It meant so much to me in high school I just wanted to keep it going,” he said.
Harding said he was inspired to help the next generation of trap shooters and help keep them on the right track while ensuring the longevity of the team.
Harding took over as coach after he graduated from Purdue in 2019 after Blankenship retired that year.
The trap shooting team has a long list of accomplishments under its belt.
Harding said the trap shooting team won the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) state championship in 2015 and repeated this accomplishment in 2016 and 2017.
The team had 17 students on the team last season and they placed third at the state shoot.
Harding said it was a close competition for first place at state as his team ended the competition only 12 targets away from the first place score.
“It was a pretty tight competition,” he said.
Of the 17 students who competed on the team last season, Harding said he has 15 returning to compete again this season. Two were seniors who graduated after last season.
Harding said he’s hopeful that, with the team’s top five shooters this year, they can pull off a first place finish at state.
Asked what specific skills he and his fellow coaches work with students on, Harding said safety is the most important skill they teach.
“Definitely safety is our number one priority,” he said. “Within Indiana shooting sports, safety is always the number one priority.”
Harding said they strive to avoid any accidents and they highlight how trap shooting is safer than the other contact sports that students might take part in like football.
They require all of the team members to go through hunter safety education courses.
Harding said the first practice of the season is mainly focused on safety instructions and proper gun handling procedures.
Beyond instilling safety skills in students, Harding said they work on a lot of hand-eye coordination skills, moving with a target, proper stance and other fundamentals.
Harding said shooting sports can appeal to students who may not fit in with other sports in high school.
He said this team gives those kids another path where they can learn teamwork and responsibility and gain leadership skills while having somewhere they can fit in and be a part of a team.
Asked about his goals for the team, Harding said they definitely want to continue growing.
Harding said the team members range from sixth graders to seniors and he has six seniors this year so he’s trying to get more younger students involved with the team to build for the future.
“We’re definitely hoping to have a really successful season as far as the state shoot and nationals, but we also want to look towards the future too and keep the program alive,” he said.