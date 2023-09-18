Attica hosted Fountain Central in Wabash River Conference volleyball on Tuesday evening and finished with a 3-0 win over the Mustangs.
Game one started with the two teams trading points until it reached 4-3 in favor of the hosts before Aleah Cruz of the Ramblers served up five points in a row before the Mustangs won the ball back.
When the score eventually reached 11-4 in favor of Attica, Fountain Central called a timeout, one that helped flip the serve back to the visitors, but they could not gain the momentum and the Ramblers ran out the string to win 25-12.
The second game was much like the first one when it started, as the two squads could not seem to get more than a single point before the other side won back the serve.
The Mustangs took an 11-10 lead, causing Attica to take a timeout, but it was not until the visitors had a service error at 13-12 triggering a 4-1 run by the Ramblers that things swung in favor of the hosts.
At 16-14 in favor of the hosts, the two squads began to trade points again and then Attica ended with a mini run to win 25-19.
Going into game three, the Mustangs changed their lineup.
They are an inexperienced team that has some skilled players but who are still working on coming together as a team with a set rotation.
The changes in the third game gave them some success, but there was not a significant change in the outcome.
Attica crept out to leads of 5-3 and 9-5 with both teams then committing service errors that disrupted the flow of their attacks.
Fountain Central mounted a comeback from down five to down two but the Ramblers pulled away late for a 25-18 win to claim the contest.
Haley VanDeWater of the Ramblers spoke about the match, saying that the team is improving because they are focusing on fundamentals in practice.
“We are a team both on the court and off,” she said. “We’re friends, so we get along and can work together. We’re trying to do the little things – fundamentals – that will make us better.”
As the setter for her team, VanDeWater tries to vary her sets, attempting to do different things throughout the games.
“I know that if I put the ball up where they [my hitters] can reach it,” she said, “they will get to it – no matter who it’s set to – and attack.”
Two days later, the Mustangs dropped a four-set match to Southmont with VanDeWater saying afterwards, “We could have won this one, but we were all just a little off all night.”
She concluded that it was just a temporary setback and that the team is looking forward to continuing their improvement as the season progresses.