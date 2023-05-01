Attica and North Vermillion came into the opening game of a doubleheader on the Falcons home field each looking for their first Wabash River Conference wins of the season.
After the two games, both had accomplished their missions as North Vermillion won the first game by a 3-0 score and then the Red Ramblers came from behind to take the second game 18-8 in six innings.
The first contest was a pitchers’ duel between freshman Layne Wilson of Attica and senior Brody Rice of the Falcons in a game that saw a total of 29 strikeouts between the two teams.
Rice threw a no-hitter at the Ramblers whose only baserunners were Seth Miller who reached on an error in the fourth and Abe Remaklus who walked in the fifth.
Across the seven innings of no-hit ball, Rice struck out 17 Ramblers.
He said that this was his first no-hitter in varsity baseball and that he was not doing anything special in striking out so many batters, then adding, “It was a pretty big strike zone today.”
Wilson allowed three runs – none of them earned – in five innings along with seven hits and eleven strikeouts.
North Vermillion scored in the first on a single by Andrew Botner and two Attica errors for a 1-0 tally.
They got their other two runs – unearned – in the third after one out when Aidan Hinchee reached on a dropped third strike, Rice hit into a fielder’s choice, Gavin Bean singled, Noah Scott walked and Adam Rangel doubled to make it 3-0.
Neither team was able to score again with Greyson Skeels throwing the sixth inning for the Ramblers where he allowed no hits, struck out one and gave up one walk.
For Attica coach Brian Driver, the game came down to youth and inexperience as his team made some mistakes – no necessarily errors – that were costly but are fixable.
“We’ll continue to work on things and get better,” he said. “We just need more experience with some things.”
The game was not only the first WRC win for the Falcons, but also their first win of the season and head coach Robby Davis said about it, “It’s tough to get that first win, but now that we’ve had one, I hope it leads to more.”
Such was not to be the case, at least in the second game of the doubleheader, as the Falcons dropped that game after taking a 5-0 edge after two innings.
Attica scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning (as the teams swap home and away positions in a doubleheader) to take the lead back from the Falcons.
North Vermillion promptly tied things in the top of the fourth inning at 8-all, but once again the Ramblers pushed runs across in the bottom half to take an 11-8 lead.
Attica added six more runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to trigger the 10-run run on an 18-8 score, thereby giving the Ramblers their first WRC and third win of the season.