Seeded wrestlers at sectionals often do not win their weight classes and at times they even fail to advance to the regional level, but teams as a whole tend to do as expected and such was the case at both Crawfordsville and Lafayette Jefferson.
At Crawfordsville, perennial powerhouses Zionsville, Southmont and North Montgomery finished first through third with Western Boone edging Fountain Central for fourth by a single point.
South Vermillion, although finishing sixth, had the most WRC wrestlers advancing to the North Montgomery Regional with five while Fountain Central had four (including one champion) and Covington, North Vermillion and Parke Heritage each had three.
At Lafayette Jefferson, Harrison won for the eleventh straight year with a six-man Attica squad finishing sixth while Seeger came in tenth.
Attica advanced five of their six wrestlers (including two champions) to the Logansport Regional while Seeger saw two of their wrestlers move on.
Dean Branstetter, the Red Rambler head coach, was all smiles as he spoke about the day, saying, “We finished middle of the pack with only six wrestlers. They did not wrestle over their heads, but I think they reached their potentials. We’ll enjoy today and the weekend and then get back to work.”
The top four finishers in each weight class advance from the sectional to the regional level.
Crawfordsville Sectional
Team scores: 1 – Zionsville 277, 2 – Southmont 222, 3 – North Montgomery 124.5,
4 – Western Boone 105, 5 – Fountain Central 104, 6 – South Vermillion 96, 7 – North Vermillion 91,
8 – Crawfordsville 71, 9 – Parke Heritage 67, 10 – Covington 60
Individual results (1st and WRC):
106 lbs: 1 – Stauffache (Z), 3 – Josiah McBride (SV)
113 lbs: 1 – Frazier (Z), 3 – Haydon Kindred (SV)
120 lbs: 1 – Campbell (NM), 2 – Wyatt English (SV), 3 – Dallas Simmons (FC), 6 – Dalton Burch (NV)
126 lbs: 1 – Waylon Frazee (FC), 6 – Cian Moore (Cov)
132 lbs: 1 – Maddox (SM), 2 – Emmett Reynolds (Cov), 6 – Brandon Pigg (FC)
138 lbs: 1 – Hutson (SM), 2 – Andrew Woodrow (FC)
145 lbs: 1 – Hooper (Z), 4 – Seth Edington (PH), 5 – Michael Strawhorn (FC), 6 – Bruce Rossiter (NV)
152 lbs: 1 – Rinehart (Z), 2 – Austin Pickett (FC), 5 – Will Clay-Faulk (SV)
160 lbs: 1 – Wagner (Z), 3 – Landon Baker (NV), 6 – Dawson Blue (FC)
170 lbs: 1 – Weakley (WB), 3 – Blake Harris (PH), 4 – Anthony Tucker (NV), 6 – Jordan Melvin (FC)
182 lbs: 1 – McDonald (Z), 2 – Jerrid Graves (PH), 5 – Quintin Holt (NV)
195 lbs: 1 – Woodall (SM), 4 – Ty Smaltz (Cov), 5 – Gavin Johnston (PH), 6 – Wimsett Mayson (SV)
220 lbs: 1 – Martin (SM), 3 – Aidan Hinchee (NV), 4 – Gus Shryock (SV), 5 – Donnie Clodfelter (PH),
6 – Tavares Upshaw (Cov)
285 lbs: 1 – Dunn (SM), 2 – Nate Sly (Cov), 4 – Matt Goeppner (SV)
Lafayette Jefferson Sectional
Team scores: 1 – Harrison 246 (11th year in a row at #1), 2 – McCutcheon 206.5, 3 – Lafayette Jeff 152,
4 – West Lafayette 133, 5 – Faith Christian 127, 6 – Attica 105.5, 7 – Carroll 78,
8 – Lafayette Central Catholic 77, 9 – Delphi 60, 10 — Seeger 45
Individual results (1st and WRC):
106 lbs: 1 – Dallinger (McC), 2 – Junior Arizmendi (A), 4 – Kayden Stonebrake (S)
113 lbs: 1 – Stall (McC)
120 lbs: 1 – Williams (LafJeff)
126 lbs: 1 – Logan McClimans (A)
132 lbs: 1 – Tuttle (Har)
138 lbs: 1 – Lear (WLaf), 6 – Landon Walker (S)
145 lbs: 1 – Kline (LafCC), 2 – Bo Rice (A), 5 – Brodrick Ashby (S)
152 lbs: 1 – Hood (Har)
160 lbs: 1 – Carlos Perez-Xoch (Har)
170 lbs: 1 – Popp (Har)
182 lbs: 1 – Ray Townsend (A)
195 lbs: 1 – Barket (WLaf)
220 lbs: 1 – Chicoine (McC), 4 – Trae Lanham (S)
285 lbs: 1 – Amann (WLaf), 3 – Braeden Haddock (A), 6 – Riley Nern (S)