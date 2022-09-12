Cross Country – Boys:
North Montgomery Charger Classic
Team: 1 – Lebanon 46, 2 – Rensselaer 60, 3 – Crawfordsville 64, 4 – Hamilton Heights 89,
5 – Southmont 151, 6 – N Montgomery 177, 7 – WEBO 198, 8 – Tri-County 220, 9 – Seeger 242,
10 – Attica 267, 11 – Fountain Central 279. No team score: Covington
Individual results (1st and WRC): 1 – Wuethrich (Renn) 16:39.3, 11 – Ethan Guminski (S), 19 – Hayden Kler (FC), 29 – Luke Hayes (PH), 30 – Nathan Odle (S), 36 – Sam Hemp (A), 37 – David Lacy (PH), 42 – Kyler Stamper (A), 60 – Ethan Mellady (FC), 61 – Jessie Frazee (FC), 65 – James Lathrop (A), 66 – Abe Remaklus (A), 67 – Treyton Burgess (PH), 68 – Moses Ray (A), 69 – Ethan Hernandez (S), 70 – Tobias Cunningham (S), 72 – Kyle Harpold (PH), 73 – Malachi Lathrop (S), 74 – Taden Dahl (FC), 775 – Jimmy Stamm (S), 76 – Pierce Whiteman (C), 77 – Conner Winder (S), 79 – Maddox Carson (78)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
North Montgomery Charger Classic
Team: 1 – Lebanon 43, 2 – WEBO 62, 3 – Seeger 89, 4 – Hamilton Heights 115, 5 – Crawfordsville 119,
6 – Rensselaer 137, 7 – Southmont 173, 8 – Attica 220, 9 – Tri-County 236, 10 – N Montgomery 274.
No team score: Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Sheridan
Individual results (1st and WRC): 1 – Hadessah Austin (S) 19:33.9, 9 – Brooke Mace (PH), 12 – Caleigh Purcell (S), 16 – Brailey Hoagland (FC), 22 – Adara Austin (S), 25 – Hayden Frodge (S), 36 – Emily Greene (S), 37 – Avah Watson (S), 38 – Joslyn Barnett (A), 41 – Emma Hays (S), 49 – Alydia Mellady (FC), 51 – Maddie Beck (A), 55 – Maddox Rice (A), 58 – Addison Jenkins (PH), 59 – Addilee Jenkins (PH), 64 – KayLee Spragg (FC), 68 – Madisyn Morgan (FC), 71 – Kennadi Stamper (A), 72 – Morgyn Wood (A)
=====
Football:
Fountain Central 38, Covington 14
Parke Heritage 46, Attica 6
Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 22
South Vermillion 35, North Vermillion 19,
Western 49, Benton Central 12
=====
Golf – Girls:
Attica 224, Clinton Prairie 225, Fountain Central 249, Covington 250
A: 51 – Ady Goodwin, 55 – Anni Reynolds, 58 – Aubree Jones, 60 – Natalee Jean, 62 – Emilee Jean
C: 47 – Sydni Crain, 64 – Glennys McGurk, 68 – Kendall Shoemaker, 71 – Lydia Bennett,
72 – Haley Nichols
FC: 52 – Autumn Payne, 64 – Allie Dotson, 65 – Hannah Parks, 68 – Rya Jackson
-----
North Montgomery 218, Attica 233, FC – no team score
FC: 55 – Payne, 50 – Jackson (PB), 66 - Dotson
-----
Rensselaer 179, Benton Central 195, Seeger 208
BC: 45 – Calli Snethen, 47 – Ellie Wetli, 50 – Kaysie Anthrop, 53 – Michaela Crisp & Lily Etter,
62 – Kinlyn Yadon
S: 48 – Jayci Halsema, 50 – Macy Kerr, 54 – Maddie Hays, 56 – Joey Salts, 60 – Olivia Chavez,
61 – Whitney Wilson
-----
Southmont 199, Seeger 209, Attica 220, Parke Heritage 235, Fountain Central 250
FC: 53 – Payne, 65 – Dotson, 66 – Jackson & Parks
Seg: 45 – Halsema, 52 – Kerr, 55 – Salts, 57 – Lloyd, 63 – Hays
-----
WRC Championship
Team: 1 – Seeger 419, 2 – Attica 448, 3 – Parke Heritage 451, 4 – Covington 489,
5 – Fountain Central 491, 6 – South Vermillion 508
A: 96 – Goodwin, 114 – Jones, 115 – N Jean, 119 – A Kerr, 120 – Reynolds
C: 89 – Crain, 128 – McGurk, 133 – Shumaker, 139 – Bennett, 141 – Nichols
FC: 111 – Payne, 124 – Dotson, 127 – Parks, 129 – Jackson
PH: 98 – Phoebe Henderson, 114 – Stella Miazik, 119 – Cassie Miller, 120 – Maura Jacks,
125 – Maddy Downs
Seg: 96 – M Kerr, 101 – Halsema, 106 – Salts, 113 – Lloyd, 119 – Hays
SV: 109 – Gracie Goldner, 126 – Jenna Andrews, 132 – Emmalie Lawson, 141 – Jordan Smith
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Hoopeston Cornjerker Classic – Covington finished fourth of eight
Covington 4, Danville IL 2:
C: Goals: Kolten Haymaker 2, 1 – Bradley Lewsader & Layton Wooster;
Assists: 2 – Shea Springer, 1 – Lewsader & Wyatt Woodrow
Covington 2, Hoopeston 0 – Goals: 1 – Lewsader & Springer; Assists: Springer & Woodrow
Monticello IL 1, Covington 0
Oakwood/Salt Fork def Covington (primarily JV players)
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 2, Covington 2
C: Goals: 1 – Summer Krepton & Kennedie Cadman
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Covington 4, North Montgomery 1
1S: Evan Norton (C) def Utterback 6-0, 6-0
2S: Urban Roarks (C) def Turner 6-2, 6-0
3S: Emmett Reynolds (C) def Chapman 6-2, 6-3
1D: Myles Potter & Jackson Kindell (C) def Walters & Martin 6-0, 6-0
2D: Kashon & McCoy (NM) def Carson Schaeffer & Aiden Miller 6-0, 6-4
-----
Covington 4, Parke Heritage 1
1S: Norton (C) def Lewie Woody 6-2, 6-3
2S: Roarks (C) def Carson McCalister 6-4, 6-2
3S: Reynolds (C) def Mason Bowsher 6-1, 6-0
1D: Potter & Kindell (C) def Max Dowd & Garrett McCalister 6-0, 6-0
2D: Gavin Jacks & Aiden Crum (PH) def Schaeffer & Miller 6-4, 6-2
-----
Fountain Central 5, South Vermillion 0
1S: Skyler Hoagland def Jace Skinner 6-0, 6-1
2S: Gabe McCollum def Tucker Higgins 6-0, 6-0
3S: Noah Armstrong def Ben Cottrell 6-0, 6-1
1D: Brayden Prickett & Koby Wolf def Nick Waugh & Brayson Shouts 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(5)
2D: Wes Jackson & Lukas Miller def Walt Beardsley & Luke Guinn 6-2, 6-0
-----
Fountain Central 5, Danville 0
1S: Hoagland def Waits 6-0, 6-1
2S: McCollum def Bickel 6-4, 6-3
3S: Armstrong def Taylor 6-4, 6-4
1D: Prickett & Wolf def Guidry & Stidham 6-0, 6-3
2D: Jackson & Miller def Flick & Williams 6-1, 6-2
-----
Seeger 4, Attica 1
1S: Thomas Lemming (S) def Caiden Jeffries 6-0, 6-0
2S: Peyton Reynolds (S) def Noah Blankenship 6-0, 6-2
3S: Kaiden Peterson (S) def Luke Blankenship 6-0, 6-1
1D: Caleb Edwards & Dylan Walters (S) def Jake Garrett & Elliot Rosswurm 6-1, 6-1
2D: Gage Greeson & Drew Mandeville (A) def Kyle Swank & Ephraim Stoner 6-2, 6-1
-----
Seeger Invitational: 15 – Fountain Central, 10 – Northview, 5 – Rossville & Seeger
-----
Lafayette Jefferson Booster Club Invitational
Team: 1 – Harrison 53, 2 – Culver 36, 3 – Covington 22, 4 – Plymouth 20, 5 – Lafayette jeff 19,
6 – Crawfordsville 14, 7 – McCutcheon 11, 8 – Logansport 5
Covington individual results:
1S: Norton – 5th / 2S: Roarks – 3rd / 3S: Reynolds – 6th
1D: Potter & Kindell – 3rd / 2D: Schaeffer & Miller – 4th
=====
Volleyball:
Attica 2, Maconaquah 1: 25-22, 8-25, 15-12
Riverton Parke 3, Attica 2: 25-21, 26-24, 25-18, 27-25, 15-12
Rossville 2, Attica 0: 25-13, 25-18
Salt Fork 2, Attica 1: 25-21, 26-24, 25-11
Southmont 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
-----
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 0: 25-8, 25-14, 25-16
C: Kills: 9 – Alex Sutherlin, 8 – Lauren Vale; Digs: 14 – Ashlyn Alexander, 8 – Sutherlin, 7 – Peyton Brown
Assists: 33 – Brown
-----
Covington 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-13, 25-16, 25-16
C: Kills: 8 – Maddix Minick, 5 – Sutherlin; Digs: 10 – Brown, 9 – Avery Jumps; Blocks: 7 – Minnick
Aces: 4 – Brown, 3 – Sutherlin; Assists: 23 – Brown
-----
Seeger 3, North Vermillion 0: 25-11, 25-14, 25-16
S: Kills: 13 – Paige Laffoon & Chase Lemming, 8 – Addie Shrader, 4 – Aubry Cole;
Digs: 17 – Shrader, 15 – Lemming, 10 – Cole & Laffoon; Assists: 34 – Anna Moore
-----
Harrison Tournament
Benton Central 2, Covington 0: 25-22, 25-20
Benton Central 2, Danville 1: 25-19, 17-25, 15-8
Benton Central 2, Harrison 0: 25-22, 25-17
Benton Central 2, Lowell 0: 25-13, 25-11
Covington 2, Covenant Christian 1: 26-24, 20-25, 15-7
Covington 2, Lowell 0: 25-23, 25-13
Pioneer 2, Covington 0: 25-16, 25-22
C: Kills: 31 – Sutherlin, 26 – Minick, 19 – Vale; Digs: 34 – Ashlyn Alexander, 29 – Sutherlin, 17 – Jumps
Aces: 5 – Jumps; Blocks: 5 – Minick
=====