Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 72, North Montgomery 44
Benton Central 70, Tri-County 56
Covington 56, Seeger 48
North Vermillion 54, Riverton Parke 52
Parke Heritage 62, Attica 27
Parke Heritage 32, Fountain Central 31
Southmont 42, Fountain Central 36
South Vermillion 73, Seeger 69 OT
South Vermillion 76, Attica 24
Postponed/Cancelled:
North White at Attica
=====
Basketball – Girls:
3A Sectional 22 at West Lafayette:
Game 1: Western 69, Maconaquah 51
Game 2: Benton Central 50, West Lafayette 36
Game 3: Twin Lakes 79, Western 61
Game 4: Benton Central 70, Peru 33
Game 5 – Championship: Benton Central 42, Twin Lakes 31
3A Regional @ Belmont
Game 1: Garrett 50, Hamilton Heights 48 2OT
Game 2: Benton Central 57, Belmont 52
Game 3 – Championship: Garrett 41, Benton Central 39
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 27-2.
-----
3A Sectional 26 at Northview
Game 1: Brownstown Central 46, Owen Valley 30
Game 2: Northview 51, Brown County 36
Game 3: Edgewood 59, South Vermillion 19
Game 4: Brownstown Central 48, West Vigo 35
Game 5: Northview 46, Edgewood 44
Game 6 – Championship: Brownstown 46, Northview 36
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 6-17.
-----
2A Sectional 38 at Clinton Prairie:
Game 1: Sheridan 54, Rossville 36
Game 2: Clinton Prairie 49, Fountain Central 9
Game 3: Seeger 30, Sheridan 29
Game 4 – Championship: Clinton Prairie 50, Seeger 32
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 8-14.
Seeger ends the season with a record of 18-5.
-----
2A Sectional 44 at Southmont:
Game 1: Parke Heritage 49, South Putnam 42
Game 2: North Putnam 55, Cloverdale 45
Game 3: Parke Heritage 51, Southmont 46
Game 4: North Putnam 60, Riverton Parke 52
Game 5 – Championship: North Putnam 66, Parke Heritage 54
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 5-18.
Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 19-7.
-----
1A Sectional 54 at Attica:
Game 1: North Vermillion 47, Covington 33
Game 2: Clinton Central 42, Faith Christian 30
Game 3: North Vermillion 49, Attica 26
Game 4: Lafayette Central Catholic 56, Clinton Central 18
Game 5 – Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic 80, North Vermillion 35
Attica ends the season with a record of 0-21.
Covington ends the season with a record of 7-14.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 18-9.
=====
Swimming – Boys:
Benton Central 125, Attica 107, Lafayette Central Catholic 48, Covington 5
Individual results (1st, BC, WRC):
Diving: 1 – Keith Wilson (BC) 209.35, 3 – Blayne Fox (BC)
50 free: 1 – Caiden Jeffries (A) 26.57, 2 – Averey Powell (A), 3 – Owen Kottkamp (BC),
4 – Atticus Grzeskiewicz (Cov), 6 – Fox (BC)
100 free: 1 – Jeffries (A) 59.49, 2 – Powell (A), 3 – Josh Wilson (BC), 5 – Gus Robb (BC),
6 – Grzeskiewicz (Cov)
100 fly: 1 – Moses Ray (A) 1:06.16, 2 – Harrison Wealing (BC), 3 – Rafael Morales (BC),
4 – James Lathrop (A)
100 back: 1 – Elliott Rosswurm (A) 1:11.65, 2 – Joe Brost (BC), 3 – Wyatt Amor (BC)
100 breast: 1 – K Wilson (BC) 1:11.10, 2 – Noah Blankenship (A), 3 – Zach Albitz (BC)
200 free: 1 – Rosswurm (A) 2:02.31, 2 – Wealing (BC), 3 – Sam Hiller (A), 4 – Cyrus Barce (BC)
200 IM: 1 – Ray (A) 2:35.19, 2 – Blankenship (A), 3 – Morales (BC), 5 – Robb (BC)
500 free: 1 – Schummer (LCC) 6:07.09, 2 – Hiller (A), 3 – Brost (BC)
200 FR: 1 – Attica (Ray, Hiller, Jeffries, Rosswurm) 1:44.82,
2 – BC (Morales, Kottkamp, Wealing, K Wilson)
200 MR: 1 – BC-A (Fox, J Wilson, Brost, Kottkamp) 2:10.47,
3 – BC-B (Amor, Albitz, Isaiah Fleming, Anderson Robb),
4 – Attica (Powell, Blankenship, Lathrop, Brayden Watkins)
400 FR: 1 – Attica (Ray, Hiller, Jeffries, Rosswurm) 3:56.36,
2 – BC-A (Kottkamp, Morales, Wealing, K Wilson), 3 – BC-B (J Wilson, Armor, Barce, Brost)
=====
Swimming – Girls:
Crawfordsville Sectional
Team scores: 1 – Western Boone 439, 2 – Crawfordsville 274, 3 – Twin Lakes 265,
4 – North Montgomery 243, 5 – South Vermillion 206, 6 – Southmont 193, 7 – Delphi 179,
8 – Seeger 150, 9 – Benton Central 135, 10 – Fountain Central, 11 – Covington 9, 12 – Attica 6.
No points: North Vermillion & Parke Heritage
Individual results (1st, WRC, BC):
Diving: 1 – Fettig (WEBO) 375.90, 4 – Molly Baroff (Seg) 301.80, 7 – Ava Nelson (SV),
9 – Ashlyn Livengood (Cov), 10 – Taylor Wilson (SV), 12 – Maddie Medley (FC),
13 – Leah Sampson (SV), 14 – Josie Harshbarger (FC)
Baroff advanced to the Plainfield Diving Regional where she finished 14th of 20 divers.
50 free: 1 – Bannon (Cville) 24.58, 2 – Emily Meyer (SV), 4 – Avah Watson (Seg),
11 – Amsley Harrell (BC), 12 – Alydia Mellady (FC), 18 – Hazel Fleming (BC), 19 – Mattea Smith (SV),
20 – Cassie Miller (PH), 21 – Madison Hines (SV), 22 – Emily Keeling (FC), 23 – Bea Cobb (BC),
25 – Sarah Shoaf (Att), 28 – Ava Kihlstrand (Seg), 29 – Gaia Buzzetti (Seg), 30 – Emily Bonner (Cov),
32 – Jenna Bailey (NV), 34 – Amelia Nungester (NV), 35 – Celeste Bryan (Att)
100 free: 1 – Bannon (Cville) 54.11, 2 – Watson (Seg), 7 – Mya Taylor (SV), 17 – Leah Kirkpatrick (Seg),
18 – Meredith Rosswurm (A), 19 – Miller (PH), 21 – Medley (FC), 22 – Fleming (BC), 23 – Cobb (BC),
25 – Marylee Muniz (FC), 27 – Ashley Wealing (BC), 28 – Shoaf (Att), 29 – Buzzetti (Seg),
30 – Chloe Lamb (SV), 31 – Bailey (NV), 32 – Madison Pence (NV), 33 – Bonner (Cov),
34 – Lauryn Kuritz (Cov), 35 – Shirley Kennedy (SV)
100 fly: 1 – Melevage (Cville) 1:02.24, 4 – Meyer (SV), 5 – Ainsley Honn (BC), 6 – Mellady (FC),
10 – Saige Knosp(Seg), 13 – MaKenzie Mackey, 17 – Bernadette Goeppner (Cov),
19 – Lexi Willoughby (FC), 21 – Whitney Wilson (Seg), 24 – Nungester (NV)
100 back: 1 – Stieber (WB) 1:00.06, 6 – Taylor (SV), 10 – Gillian Drake (SV), 12 – Harshbarger (FC),
15 – Ashley Pollard (SV), 16 – Macy Smith (Seg), 18 – Kloey Mitton (Seg), 23 – Keeling (FC),
24 – Kuritz (Cov), 26 – Emily Bowen (Seg), 27 – Shelby Hooper (BC), 28 – Kyra Buck (BC)
100 breast: 1 – Thompson (TL), 7 – Hines (SV), 8 – Torie Williams (SV), 12 – Harrell (BC),
13 – Wilson (Seg), 15 – Madeline Hays (Seg), 17 – Mya DeBruicker (BC), 18 – Sophie Lindsay (SV)
200 free: 1 – Stieber (WB) 2:01.61, 9 – Berlyn Guminski (Seg), 10 – Knosp (Seg), 11 – Rosswurm (Att),
16 – Haley Webb (FC), 17 – Mackey (SV), 21 – Rayven Wilson (SV), 24 – Willoughby (FC),
26 – Goeppner (Cov), 27 – Wealing (BC), 28 – Pence (NV), 29 – Hannah Boardman (SV)
200 IM: 1 – Stieber (WB), 5 – Annemarie Wilson (BC), 6 – Honn (BC), 7 – Williams (SV),
11 – Leah Kirkpatrick (Seg), 18 – Madeline Hay (Seg), 21 – Lindsay (SV), 22 – Amiyah Todd (SV)
500 free: 1 – Vogel (TL) 5:31.36, 8 – Wilson (BC), 12 – Smith (Seg), 16 – Webb (FC),
17 – Guminski (Seg), 19 – Wilson (SV)
200 FR: 1 – North Montgomery 1:45.01, 6 – Seeger (Kirkpatrick, Guminski, Knosp, Watson),
7 – BC (Cobb, DeBruicker, Kristen Stacy, Harrell), 8 – SV (Hines, Drake, Pollard, Wilson)
200 MR: 1 – WEBO 1:54, 4 – SV (Taylor, Williams, Meyer, Mackey),
7 – BC (Stacey, DeBruicker, Honn, Harrell), 9 – FC (Harshbarger, Mellady, Webb, Keeling),
10 – Seeger (Smith, Hays, Knosp, Buzzetti)
400 FR: 1 – WEBO 3:45.76, 6 – SV (Taylor, Mackey, Williams, Meyer),
7 – BC (Honn, Fleming, DeBruicker, Wilson), 8 – Seeger (Kirkpatrick, Guminski, Smith, Watson),
9 – FC (Medley, Webb, Keeling, Mellady)
=====
Wrestling:
IHSAA East Chicago Semi-State:
106 – Junior Arizmendi (A) pinned by Schmidtendorff (Penn) 1:24
Arizmendi ends the season 23-5.
126 – Logan McClimans (A) def Wilson (Chesterton) 12-11.
McClimans (A) pinned by Maldonado (Merrillville) 1:42
McClimans ends the season 22-6.
152 – Joseph Henry (BC) pinned by Goin (Crown Point) 1:32
Henry ends the season 29-9.
182 – Ray Townsend (A) pinned by Sues (Lake Central) 1:44
Townsend ends the season 18-2.
220 – Zack Vanderwal (BC) pinned By Delgrado (Lake Central) 1:15
Vanderwal ends the season 20-10.
-----
IHSAA New Castle Semi-State:
126 – Waylon Frazee (FC) def Brandon (Franklin Central) 5-2.
Frazee (FC) withdrew due to injury vs Wolf (East Central) at 0:22.
Frazee ends the season 37-4.
195 – Ty Smaltz (Cov) pined by Bovard (East Central) 0:53.
Smaltz ends the season 8-17.
=====