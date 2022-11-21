Basketball – Girls:
Attica 50, South Vermillion 24
Benton Central 56, Rensselaer 39
Crawfordsville 33, Fountain Central 32
Harrison 61, Benton Central 48
Northview 49, Parke Heritage 34
Riverton Parke 54, Dugger Union 31
Seeger 62, South Vermillion 7
Seeger 58, Salt Fork IL 48
Tri-County 65, Attica 35
West Lafayette 61, Benton Central 61
-----
Fountain Central 52, Frontier 30
FC: Pts: 16 – Prickett, 12 – Spragg, 11 – Kirkpatrick
-----
Fountain Central 32, South Newton 13
FC: Pts: 13 – Prickett, 10 — Kirkpatrick
-----
Indiana Deaf 56, Covington 49
C: Pts: 20 – Crain, 9 – Brown, 7 – Pettit, 6 – Kirkpatrick; RB: 3 – Crain & Hacquet; Assts: 3 – Crain
-----
Western Boone 57, Covington 25
C: Pts: 9 – Crain, 4 – Hacquet; Assists: 3 – Holycross; RB: 6 – Pettit, 3 – Crain & Hacquet
-----
North Vermillion 58, Westville IL 29
NV: Pts: 14 – Dunham, 11 – Naylor, 8 – Pearman, 7 – Brown & Ellis
=====
Swimming – Girls: (no individual results submitted)
Fountain Central 111, Attica 100, Parke Heritage 13, North Vermillion 7, Covington 2
North Montgomery 119, Fountain Central 55
=====
Wrestling – Boys:
Parke Heritage Wolves Invitational – Won by South Vermillion
Team scores:
North Montgomery 45, North Vermillion 33
North Putnam 42, North Vermillion 39
Parke Heritage 45, North Vermillion 30
South Vermillion 60, North Vermillion 22
Individual results:
106 – Ross (NV) 2-2, McBride (SV) — champion
120 – Rangel (NV) 4-0 – champion
126 – Walters (NV) 4-0 – champion
145 – Botner (NV) 4-0 – champion
152 – Cope (NV) 0-2, Lawlyes (NV) 0-2
160 – Griffin (NV) 0-0, Clay (SV) — champion
170 – Holt (NV) 1-3
182 – Baker (NV) 2-2
195 – Tucker (NV) 2-2
220 – Hinchee (NV) 3-1, Shryock (SV) — champion
285 – Schrader (NV) 0-3
-----
Rossville Invitational – Fountain Central Results only
Team scores:
Faith Christian 63, Fountain Central 18
Fountain Central 42, North White 36
Fountain Central 42, Triton 36
Northfield 40, Fountain Central 30
Rossville 37, Fountain Central 34
Individual results:
113 – Ayden Donaldson2-3
120 – Dallas Simmons 4-1
132 – Waylon Frazee 2-1
138 – Andrew Woodrow 4-1
145 – Bryson Davis 1-4
152 – Brandon Pigg 2-3
160 – Chanz James 3-2
220 – Ely Thompson 4-1
285 – Andrew Mendoza 5-0
=====
Wrestling – Girls:
Clinton Prairie Girls Invite
All Attica wrestlers placed in the top eight, had at least one pin and won at least one match.
106 – Arizmendi: 2nd place, 2-1, 2 pins
120 – Slinker: 2nd place, 2-1, 2 pins
126 – Farrell: 6th place, 3-2, 3 pins
126 – Branstetter: 7th place, 3-2, 3 pints
132 – Barnett: 5h place, 1-1, 1 pin
285 – Bartkowiak: 2nd place, 2-1, 2 pins
=====