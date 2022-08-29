IHSAA Sportsmanship Award:
North Vermillion was one of only 18 schools in the state to earn the award for 2021-22.
Cross Country – Boys:
Harrison 9-Way Invitational
Team: 1 – West Lafayette 39, 2 – Harrison 54, 3 – Maconaquah 104, 4 – Lafayette Jeff 117,
5 – Frankfort 124, 6 – Southmont 156, 7 – Benton Central 172, 8 – WEBO 220. None: Attica
Individual (1st, Attica, BC only): 1 – Goins (Har), 34 – Owen Kottkamp (BC),
42 – Stephan Hershberger (BC), 47 – Asa Hershberger (BC), 50 – Sam Hemp (A), 51 – Carter Fox (BC),
54 – Grady Rudolph (BC), 58 – Colten Adams (BC), 70 – Zach Booher (BC), 75 – Sam Bolter (BC),
82 – Nathan Hershberger (BC), 85 – Grant Weise (BC), 102 – Sam Hiller (A), 108 – Jonah Fleming (BC),
110 – Abe Remaklus (A), 113 – Moses Ray (A), 118 – Jesus Escobar (BC), 130 – Jorge Escobar (BC),
135 – Jackson Smith (BC)
-----
Attica Invitational
Team: 1 – Faith Christian 30, 2 – Attica 44, 3 – S Vermillion 47 None: Parke Heritage, South Newton
Individual (WRC only): 1 – Karter Jackson 19:39, 3 – Luke Hayes 20:31, 4 – Hemp (A) 20:49,
5 – David Lacey (PH), 6 – Kyler Stamper (A), 13 – Trevor Shannon (SV), 14 – Tyler White (SV),
15 – Corey Godden (SV), 16 – Ray (A), 17 – Hiller (A), 19 – Kyle Harpold (PH),
20 – Treylon Burgess (PH), 22 – Remaklus (A), 24 – Eli Bodkins (SV), 25 – Braxton Snodgrass (SV),
26 – Lincoln Doan (SV), 27 – Liam Norris (SV), 29 – James Lathrop (A)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Harrison 9-Way Invitational
Team: 1 – West Lafayette 50/21, 2 – Maconaquah 50/33, 3 – Harrison 69, 4 – Lafayette Jeff 126,
5 – Benton Central 137, 6 – WEBO 140, 7 – Southmont 174, 8 – Frankfort 179. None: Attica
Individual (1st, Attica, BC only): 1 – Jordan (Mac) 19:25, 6 – Janell Robson (BC) 20:36,
24 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC), 33 – Sabrina Yuill (BC), 50 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 53 – Liza Cooley (BC),
55 – Sienna Holscher (BC), 56 – Brielle Robinson (BC), 68 – Addison Yates (BC), 71 – Joslyn Barnett (A),
77 – Delaney Hershberger (BC), 96 – Laila Tyra (BC), 101 – Samiyah Rich (BC)
-----
Attica Invitational
Team: 1 – Faith Christian 15, 2 – South Newton 40. None Attica, Park Heritage, South Vermillion
Individual (1st and WRC only): 1 – Schenke (Faith) 23:03, 2 – Brooke Mace (PH) 23:25,
6 – Bella Turchi (SV), 7 – Shelton (A), 8 – Barnett (A), 14 – Maddie Beck (A), 19 – Braylyn Bratcher (SV),
20 – Addison Jenkins (PH), 21 – Addilee Jenkins (PH), 22 – Abby Hannum (SV), 24 – Carys Taylor (SV),
26 – Kennadi Stamper (A – exhibition), 27 – Morgyn Wood (A)
=====
Football:
Benton Central 26, Seeger 21
Crawfordsville 27, Fountain Central 20
Linton-Stockton 64, North Vermillion 15
Riverton Parke 58, Grand Valley Christian (MI) 26
South Newton 14, Covington 12
Sullivan 24, South Vermillion 14
Tri-County 48, Attica 6
West Vigo 42, Parke Heritage 16
=====
Golf – Girls:
Parke Heritage 219, Fountain Central 240
FC: 51 – Autumn Payne, 58 – Hannah Parks, 64 – Rya Jackson (PB), 67 – Allie Dotson
-----
Seeger 209, Tri-County 239
S: 51 – Jayci Halsema, 52 – Maddie Hays & Macy Kerr, 54 – Joey Salts, 59 – Lauren Lloyd,
69 – Whitney Wilson
-----
West Lafayette 180, McCutcheon 203, Seeger 207
S: 46 – Halsema, 51 – Salts, 54 – Hays, 56 – Kerr, 59 – Kenzi Fenters & Wilson, 66 – Olivia Chavez,
69 – Ella Foster
-----
Crawfordsville 211, Seeger 227, Attica 229
A: 52 – Ady Goodwin, 57 – Anni Reynolds, 59 – Natalee Jean, 61 – Aubree Jones, 65 – Emilee Jean
S: 52 – Hays, 58 – Kerr & Lloyd, 59 – Halsema, 62 - Fenters
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Faith Christian 10, Benton Central 0
-----
Covington 9, West Vigo 0
C: Goals: 3 – Bradley Lewsader, 2 – Kolten Haymaker & Landon Herzog,
1 – Curt Slider & Wyatt Woodrow; Shots: Covington – 21
Assists: 2 – Herzog, 1 – Karver Fye, Haymaker, Lewsader; Saves: 10 – Nash Martin
-----
Covington 5, Danville IL 0
C: Goals: 3 – Haymaker, 1 – Lewsader, Fye (PK); Shots: Covington – 23
Assists: 1 – Nick Ferati, Jackson Frieze, Haymaker, Lewsader, Cole McClain; Saves: not given
-----
Covington 5, Southmont 0
C: Goals: 1 – Haymaker, Herzog, Brian Karrfalt, Lewsader, Woodrow
Assists: 1 – Shea Springer, Layton Wooster, Woodrow; Saves: not given; Shots: 13
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Faith Christian 3, Benton Central 1
-----
Covington 3, Terre Haute South JV 0
C: Goals: 1 – Karma Kingery, Emma Holycross, Keira Smith; Assists: 1 – Holycross, Summer Krepton
-----
Covington 9, South Vermillion 0:
C: Goals: 3 – Kennedie Cadman, 2 – Kenzie Gassaway, Kiera Smith, 1 – Erica Estes, Haley Holycross
Assists: 1 – Zoey Anderson, Andrea Estes, Emma Holycross, Isabella Lynch; Saves: 3 – Kingrey
Shots on goal: Covington 21, South Vermillion 3
-----
Covington 2, Southmont 0
C: Goals: 2 – Lynch (1 was PK); Assists: 1 – H Holycross; Saves: 4 – Kingrey; Shots on goal: C-4, Sm-4
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Covington 5, South Vermillion 0
1S: Evan Norton def Nick Waugh 6-4, 6-0
2S: Urban Roarks def Jace Skinner 6-4, 6-3
3S: Emmett Reynolds def Nolan Hamilton 6-3, 6-0
1D: Myles Potter & Jackson Kindell def Tucker Higgins & Bryson Shouts 6-0, 6-0
2D: Carson Schaeffer & Bleron Saliji def Walt Beardsley & Luke Guinn 6-1, 6-0
-----
Covington 3, Seeger 2
1S: Norton (C) def Christian Holland 6-2, 6-2
2S: Thomas Lemming (S) def Roarks 6-2, 6-1
3S: Peyton Reynolds (S) def E Reynolds 2-6, 6-2, 7-5
1D: Potter & Kindell (C) def Caleb Edwards & Dylan Walters 6-0, 6-1
2D: Schaeffer & Saliji (C) def Kaiden Peterson & Kyle Swank 6-2, 6-4
-----
Fountain Central 3, Southmont 2
1S: Cox (SM) def Ethan Mellady 6-0, 6-0
2S: Gabe McCollum (FC) def Tesmer 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
3S: Haddock (SM) def Noah Armstrong 6-1, 6-4
1D: Brayden Prickett & Koby Wolf (FC) def Howell & Hall 2-6, 6-4, 6-0
2D: Wes Jackson & Lukas Miller (FC) def Jones & Downey 7-5, 6-3
-----
Benton Central 3, Fountain Central 2
1S: Logan Hardebeck (BC) def Skyler Hoagland 6-1, 6-3
2S: Adrian Torres (BC) def McCollum 6-4, 6-3
3S: Baylon Holmes (BC) def Armstrong 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
1D: Prickett & Wolf (FC) def Ryan Foster & Tyler Klemme 6-4, 7-5
2D: Jackson & Miller (FC) def Carson Goodman & Caleb Gobel 6-4, 6-0
-----
Western Boone Invitational
Covington won for the second year in a row.
Team: 1 – Covington 3-0, 2 – WEBO 2-1, 3 – Southmont 1-2, 4 – Lawrence Central 0-3
Covington 4, Southmont 1 / Covington 3, WEBO 2 / Covington 5, Lawrence Central 0
Cov Indiv Champs: 2S: Roarks / 3S: Reynolds / 1D: Potter & Kindell
=====
Volleyball:
Hoopeston 2, Attica 0: 25-11, 25-18 – no stats available
North Vermillion 3, Attica 2: 25-17, 16-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-5 – no stats available
-----
Covington 3, West Vigo 0
C: Kills: 9 – Micah Stonecipher, 7 – Alex Sutherlin, 5 – Maddix Minick; Blocks: 3 – Stonecipher
Digs: 6 – Peyton Brown; Aces: 3 – Sutherlin; Assists: 25 – Brown
-----
Covington 3, Southmont 1: 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
C: Kills: 12 – Minnick, 10 – Sutherlin, 5 – Jalyn Allen; Assists: 39 – Brown
Digs: 24 – Ashlyn Alexander, 18 – Brown, 15 – Sutherlin
-----
Fountain Central 3, Schlarman Academy 2: 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13
FC: Kills: 12 – Hannah Prickett, 10 – Bryleigh McTagertt, 5 – Brailey Hoagland; Blocks: 3 - McTagertt
Assists: 12 – Hoagland, 8 – Prickett; Aces: 6 – Prickett, 3 – Rylee Simko
-----
Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-10, 25-15, 25-11
FC: no individual stats available
S: Kills: 12 – Paige Laffoon, 8 – Addie Shrader, 6 – Aubry Cole & Rylea Wetz; Aces: - 9 – Shrader
Digs: 11 – Shrader, 6 – Cole & Laffoon; Assists: 26 – Anna Moore
-----
Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 0: 25-12, 25-22, 25-10
S: Kills: 9 – Laffoon, 7 – Chase Lemming, 4 – Shrader, 3 – Cece Blankenship; Blocks: 2 - Blankenship
Digs: 13 – Laffoon, 12 – Shrader, 8 – Cole, 7 – Lemming; Assists: 21 – Moore
-----
Central Catholic Tournament – Covington went 2-2
Covington 2, Indy Lutheran 0: 25-13, 25-22 / Covington 2, Morgan Township 0: 25-11, 25-22
Barre Reeve 2, Covington 0: 25-6, 25-18 / Pioneer 2, Covington 0: 25-13, 25-14
C: Kills: 18 – Sutherlin, 11 – Minick, 10 – Lauren Vale; Digs: 27 – Brown, 24 – Sutherlin
Aces: 6 – Sutherlin, 5 – Vale; Blocks: 7 – Minick; Assists: 50 – Brown
=====