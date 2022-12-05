Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 45, McCutcheon 38
Benton Central 57, Rensselaer 55 (OT)
Crawfordsville 67, Attica 17
Harrison 63, Benton Central 38
Seeger 64, South Newton 30
-----
Covenant 58, Covington 46
Cov: Pts: 14 – Ferguson, 13 – Stein, 9 – Gerling, 8 – Keller; RBs: 12 – Ferguson, 7 – Keller; As: 6 – Keller
-----
Covington 56, Faith Christian 38
C: Pts: 20 – Ferguson, 15 – Stein, 9 – Gerling & Keller: RBs: 7 – Fye & Keller; As: 3 – Fye, Gerling, Keller
-----
Fountain Central 72, Clinton Central 53
FC: Pts: 21 – Harmon, 14 – Prickett, 13 – Acton, 10 - Gayler
-----
Seeger 60, Clinton Prairie 54
S: Pts: 21 – A Winchester, 16 – Pluimer, 11 – Snedeker, 6 – Holland & Laws
-----
Banks of the Wabash
Parke Heritage 64, North Vermilion 29
South Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 33
Championship: South Vermillion 67, Parke Heritage 55
Consolation: Riverton Parke 51, North Vermillion 46
=====
Basketball – Girls:
Aubry Cole of Seeger reached the 1000-point mark in her career against North Vermillion.
-----
Cascade 80, Parke Heritage 41
Clay City 50, Riverton Parke 31
Clinton Central 51, Covington 28
Crawfordsville 52, Attica 46
Delphi 34, Fountain Central 20
Parke Heritage 56, Southmont 52
Seeger 55, Frontier 41
Southmont 52, Attica 22
Terre Haute South 50, South Vermillion 13
West Vigo 52, South Vermillion 24
-----
Armstrong-Potomac IL 33, Covington 28
C: Pts: 9 – Crain, 6 – Pettit, 5 – Hacquet; RBs: 10 – Pettit; Assists: 2 – Crain
-----
Benton Central 43, Seeger 40
B: Pts: 16 – Gick, 9 – Wetli, 6 – Foster & Tolen; RBs: 10 – Gick, 8 – Tolen; Assists: 4 - Tolen
S: Pts: 11 – Cole & Laffoon, 9 – Wetz; RBs: 13 – Wetz, 7 – Laffoon; Assists: 3 - Laffoon
-----
Covington 39, North Montgomery 35
C: Pts: 11 – Crain, 6 – Holycross & Kirkpatrick, 5 – Brown; RBs: 7 – Sutherlin, 6 – Hacquet, 4 – Pettit
-----
Lafayette Central Catholic 51, Covington 28
C: Pts: 8 – Brown & Holycross, 6 – Kirkpatrick; RBs: 6 – Pettit; Assists: 2 - Holycross
-----
Seeger 65, North Vermillion 29
NV: Pts: 7 – Dunham, 6 – Naylor & Pearman
S: Pts: 30 – Cole, 12 – Laffoon, 9 – Moore
=====
Cross Country:
University of Illinois Springfield finished 6th in the nation at the NCAA Division II Championships.
Former Seeger runner Emmons King coaches the team.
=====
Football:
Aaron Barnett of UIndy (and formerly FC) – first team All-GLVC defensive line
-----
Indiana Football Coaches Association
1A Senior All-State: TE – Luke Foxworthy (FC), OL – Atticus Blank (NV), ATH – Derron Hazard (RP)
2A Senior All-State: DL – Augustus Shryock (SV)
2A Junior All-State: DL – Zach Hess (SV)
=====
Swimming – Girls:
Benton Central 77, Fountain Central 74
FC (1sts unless noted): Rice – 100 Br, 200 IM; Webb – 100 Fr, 500 Free (2nd); Mellady – 100fly, 50 Free
Dillon – 200 Free, 500 Free; Munoz – 200 Free (2nd), Harshbarger – 100 Bk (2nd)
Medley Relay – 1st, 200 Free Relay (2nd), 400 Free Relay (2nd)
=====
Wrestling:
Attica 45, North Vermillion 30
Forfeit wins: 132 – Branstetter (A), 138 – Chandler (A), 145 – Botner (NV), 170 – Kirby (A),
182 – Townsend (A), 220 – Hinchee (NV), 285 – Haddock (A)
106 – J Arizmendi (A) pinned Ross 0:55
113 – S Arizmendi (A) pinned Burch 0:43
120 – Rangel (NV) pinned Farrell 2:38
126 – McClimans (A) def Walters 7-3
152 – Rice (A) pinned Rossiter 0:53
160 – Cope (NV) pinned Gerard 1:01
195 – Tucker (NV) pinned Kiger 1:01
Exhib 106 – M Arizmendi (A) pinned Ross 1:42
Exhib 138 – Botner (NV) pinned Chandler 1:09
-----
Attica 52, Parke Heritage 20 – no weight classes given
Attica pins: Chandler, Rice, Haddock, Slinker (exhib)
Attica non-pin wins: J Arizmendi (MD), Gerard, Townsend, Branstetter (exhib)
Attica FF wins: M Arizmendi, Farrell, McClimans, Barnett
-----
Terre Haute North 60, South Vermillion 17
SV winners: 126 – Kindred (TF 19-3), 138 – Decker (pin 4:17), 220 – Shryock (Pin 1:52)
-----
South Vermillion 48, Covington 24
Dbl FFs: 113, 126; Cov FF wins: none
SV FF wins: 106 – McBride, 120 – Beckman, 132 – Peace, 138 – Decker, 152 – Martin,
160 – Clay-Faulkner, 170 – A Shryock
145 – Moore (C) pinned Martin 2:40
182 – Lazell (C) pinned Bodkins 2:22
195 – Smaltz (C) pinned Wimsett 0:36
220 – G Shryock (SV) pinned Lawson 0:16
285 – Upshaw (C) pinned Flock 4:23
-----
Fountain Central Round Robin Tournament
Team results: 1 – Seeger (5-0), 2 – North Vermillion (4-1), 3 – West Lafayette (3-2),
4 – South Vermillion (2-3), 5 – Fountain Central (1-4), 6 – South Newton (0-5)
Round 1: FC 30, S Newton 27 // WLaf 30, Seeger 44 // SV 42, NV 43 (tie breaker)
Round 2: Seeger 64, FC 14 // SV 60, S Newton 12 // WLaf 39, NV 42
Round 3: WLaf 54, FC 22 // S Newton 24, NV 54 // SV 16, Seg 54
Round 4: SV 48, FC 27 // Seeger 54, NV 21 // WLaf 66, S Newton 6
Round 5: FC 27, NV 48 // SV 30, WLaf 45 // Seeger 82, S Newton 0
Individual champions:
106 – Kayden Stonebraker (Seg) 5-0
113 – Isabel Caplin (WL) 4-0
120 – Aden Rangel (NV) 5-0
126 – Dallas Simmons (FC) 5-0
132 – Waylon Frazee (FC) 5-0
138 – Jordan Lear (WL) 5-0
145 – Andrew Botner (NV) 5-0
152 – Brody Ashby (Seg) 4-1
160 – Martin Gazo (WL) 4-0
170 – Alex Shryock (SV) 5-0
182 – Landon Baker (NV) 5-0
195 – Trae Lanham (Seg) 5-0
220 – Aidan Hinchee (NV) 5-0
285 – Ryley Nern (Seg) 5-0
-----
Covington Invitational
Cian Moore (Cov) at 145 and Ty Smaltz (Cov) at 195 went 5-0.
No other results were made available.
====