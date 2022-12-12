Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 56, Delphi 47
Clinton Central 53, Attica 31
Fountain Central 69, Riverton Parke 19
McCutcheon 62, Covington 41
Parke Heritage 56, North Putnam 40
Park Tudor 72, Parke Heritage 47
South Vermillion 45, Edgewood 37
South Vermillion 68, Marshall IL 38
Traders Point 66, North Vermillion 34
-----
Covington 65, Attica 8
A: Pts: 4 – Miller, 2 – Helms & Mandeville
C: Pts: 17 – Ferguson, 13 – Stein, 12 – Gerling, 11 – Keller, 6 – Roarks, 3 – Fye
-----
Covington 56, Western Boone 54
C: Pts: 21 – Stein, 13 – Gerling, 11 – Keller; RB: 12 – Ferguson; Ast: 5 – Keller, 4 – Gerling, 3 - Ferguson
-----
Dugger Union 44, North Vermillion 37
NV: Pts: 12 – Dowers & Tryon, 7 – Edwards, 5 – Scott, 1 - Blank
-----
Seeger 64, North Montgomery 50
S: Pts: 22 – Snedeker, 15 – Pluimer, 9 – Holland & Laws, 7 – M Winchester, 2 - Thomas
-----
Seeger 68, Tri-County 56
S: Pts: 17 – Laws, 15 – M Winchester, 14 – Snedeker, 12 – Pluimer, 10 - Holland
=====
Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 43, Rensselaer 38
Benton Central 50, West Lafayette 47
Clinton Central 44, Attica 27
Covington 47, BHRA 13
Northview 73, South Vermillion 5
Parke Heritage 72, Crawfordsville 41
Parke Heritage 62, North Putnam 36
Parke Heritage 64, North Vermillion 48
Seeger 55, Fountain Central 34
Seeger 59, Riverton Parke 34
South Vermillion vs Edgewood - ppd
-----
Fountain Central 38, North Vermillion 28
FC: Pts: 13 – Prickett, 11 – Simko, 7 – Hoagland, 4 – Spragg, 3 - Kirkpatrick
NV: Pts: 10 – Naylor, 6 – B Dunham & Pearman, 2 – K Dunham, Ellis & Thompson
-----
North Vermillion 67, Dugger Union 41
NV: Pts: 114 – Ellis, 13 – Naylor, 11 – Thompson, 9 – Brown, 8 – B Dunham, 6 - Pollard
=====
Swimming – Boys:
Seeger 89, Fountain Central 12 – no individual results submitted
=====
Swimming – Girls:
Fountain Central 82, Seeger 80 – no individual results submitted
=====
Wrestling:
Fountain Central 48, Covington 12
Dbl FFs: 106, 120, 132, 170; Cov wins by FF: 182 – Landon, 195 – Smaltz
FC wins by FF: 113 – Donaldson, 126 – Simmons, 138 – Woodrow, 145 – Pigg, 160 – James
152 – Davis (FC) pinned Moncrief 2:26
220 – Thompson (FC) pinned Lawson 3:26
285 – Mendoza (FC) pinned Upshaw 5:18
-----
Clinton Central Invitational
Attica finished 3rd of eight teams going 3-2
Individual Attica results:
5-0 – J Arizmendi, Rice, Townsend, Haddock
4-1 – McClimans, Lovell-Ramey
3-2 – S Arizmendi, Collins, Farrell
2-3 – Chandler, Simmons, Kiger
1-0 – Branstetter, Barnett
-----
Clinton Prairie Invitational
Team: 1 – Cowan 253.5, 2 – McCutcheon 235, 3 – West Lafayette 174.5, 4 – Faith Christian 162.5,
5 – Tri-Central 143, 6 – Seeger 123, 7 – Tri-West 110, 8 – Pioneer 105, 9 – Fountain Central 99,
10 – Twin Lakes 84, 11 – Parke Heritage 83, 12 – Clinton Prairie 69.5, 13 – Carroll 64.5,
14 – Lafayette Central Catholic 64, 15 – Northwestern 49, 16 – Frontier 40
Individual (1st & Top-6 WRC only):
106: 1 – Barbosa (Cow), 2 – Stonebraker (S)
113: 1 – Dallinger (McC), 4 – Donaldson (FC)
120: 1 – Bradley (Cow), 5 – Mitton (S)
126: 1 – Keith (Cow), 5 – Simmons (FC)
132: 1 – Jett (Cow), 2 – Frazee (FC)
138: 1 – Lear (WL), 5 – Woodrow (FC)
145: 1 – Blossom (Faith)
152: 1 – Hughes (McC), 4 – Herndon (S)
160: 1 – Abbott (Cow)
170: 1 – Mitrione (WL), 4 – Crowder (PH)
182: 1 – Hedden (WL), 3 – Graves (PH)
195: 1 – Finney (McC), 4 – Clodfelter (PH), 5 – Lanham (S)
220: 1 – Chicoine (McC), 4 – Wolber (S), 5 – Thompson (FC)
285: 1 – Viera (LCC), 3 – Nern (S), 5 – Engle (PH)
-----
Kenny Kerns Invitational at North Putnam – limited team results available
Crawfordsville 48, North Vermillion 36
Crawfordsville 48, South Vermillion 33
North Putnam 70, Covington 12
North Putnam 43, Crawfordsville 25
North Putnam 42, North Vermillion 37
North Putnam 60, South Vermillion 22
North Vermillion 60, Covington 12
North Vermillion 42, South Vermillion 36
South Vermillion 60, Covington 18
Terre Haute South 43, North Vermillion 42 (by criteria)
Terre Haute South 52, South Vermillion 30
Area wrestlers who were 5-0:
106 – McBride (SV), 120 – Rangel (NV, 126 – Walters (NV), 145 – Botner(NV), 220 – Hinchee(NV)
NV results:
106 – Ross (2-3), 113 – Burch (3-2), 120 – Rangel (5-0), 126 – Walters (5-0), 138 – Rossiter (4-1),
152 – Cope (1-4), 170 – Baker (3-2), 182 – Holt (1-4), 195 – Tucker (4-1), 220 – Hinchee (5-0)
=====