Basketball – Boys:
3A Sectional 20 at Maconaquah:
Game 1: Benton Central 43, West Lafayette 30
Game 2: Maconaquah 60, Twin Lakes 33
Game 3: Peru 47, Western 35
Game 4: Benton Central 53, Northwestern 36
Game 5: Peru 62, Maconaquah 57
Game 6 – Championship: Peru 47, Benton Central 43
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 15-11.
-----
3A Sectional 26 at Edgewood:
Game 1: Edgewood 65, South Vermillion 57
Game 2: Northview 68, West Vigo 35
Game 3: Owen Valley 66, Brown County 28
Game 4: Brownstown Central 58, Edgewood 39
Game 5: Northview 61, Owen Valley 46
Game 6 – Championship: Brownstown Central 58, Northview 39
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 12-13.
-----
2A Sectional 38 at Western Boone
Game 1: Clinton Prairie 46, Western Boone 39
Game 2: Fountain Central 51, Seeger 46 OT
Game 3: Rossville 50, Clinton Prairie 45
Game 4: Carroll 46, Fountain Central 44
Game 5 — Championship: Carroll 62, Rossville 36
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 14-13.
Seeger ends the season with a record of 8-13.
-----
2A Sectional 43 at South Putnam
Game 1: Parke heritage 58, Cloverdale 33
Game 2: Southmont 67, Riverton Parke 23
Game 3: North Putnam 71, Cascade 57
Game 4: Parke Heritage 59, South Putnam 44
Game 5: Southmont 52, North Putnam 43
Game 6 – Championship: Southmont 54, Parke Heritage 49
Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 16-10.
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 6-18.
-----
1A Sectional 54 at Attica
Game 1: Faith Christian 50, Attica 44
Game 2: Lafayette Central Catholic 64, Clinton Central 38
Game 3: North Vermillion 57, Faith Christian 49
Game 4: Lafayette Central Catholic 55, Covington 30
Game 5 – Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic 63, North Vermillion 24
Attica ends the season with a record of 0-22.
Covington ends the season with a record of 16-7.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 9-16.
=====
Track – Boys:
West Lafayette Individual Meet at Purdue University (1st and Seeger)
55m: 1 – Williams (Hope Acad-10) 6.56, 29 – Race Carr (Seg-11) 7.05, 63 – Finnian Mclain (Seg-9) 7.33
200m: 1 – Williams (Hope Acad-10) 23.24, 19 – Carr (Seg-11) 24.77, 36 – Mclain (Seg-9)
400m: 1 – Blankman (WLaf-11) 52.97, 20 – Gabe Coffman (Seg-12) 57.16,
28 – Conner Heidenreich (Seg-10) 59.84, 31 – Cody Waling (Seg-11) 1:02.02
800m: 1 – Oliger (Brownsburg-12) 2:03.70, no Seeger
1600m: 1 – Goins (Harrison) 4:43.50, 30 – Ethan Guminski (Seg-10) 5:22.05,
31 – Nathan Odle (Seg-9) 5:28.45
3200m: 1 – Balagtas (WLaf-12) 10:13.14, no Seeger
55H: Colquitt (Brownsburg-12) 7.65, no Seeger
HJ: 1 – Petty (Brownsburg-11) 6-03, 9 – Coffman (Seg-12) 5-06
LJ: 1 – Colquitt (Brownsburg-12) 22-05.00, 9 – Coffman (Seg-12) 17-11.00
PV: 1 – Johnston (Hobart-11) 16-00.00, no Seeger
SP: 1 – Patterson (Brownsburg-11) 50-10.50, 18 – Brock Thomason (Seg-12) 35-03.50,
22 – Peyton Chinn (Seg-11) 32-04.50
=====
Track – Girls:
West Lafayette Individual Meet at Purdue University (1st and Seeger)
55m: 1 – Rice (Brownsburg-11) 7.22, 22 – Areria Ancil (Seg-10) 8.00
200m: 1 – Lohmeyer (Harrison-12) 26.51, 15 – Ancil (Seg-10) 28.68, 26 – Paige Laffoon(Seg-11) 29.59,
54 – Abby Monroe (Seg-11) 31.67, 59 – Charlee Dillon (Seg-10) 32.69
400m: 1 – Lohmeyer (Harrison-12) 59.30, 29 – Allyson Thornsbrough (Seg-11) 1:14.78
800m: 1 – Economou (Penn-11) 2:24.27, 13 – Lauren McBride (Seg-12) 2:42.25
1600m: 1 – Knoper (WEBO) 5:22.52, 23 – Adara Austin (Seg-9) 6:06.10,
44 – Emma Hays (Seg-11) 6:38.18
3200m: 1 – Jennifer Romero (Seg-12) 12:00.42, 6 – Hadessah Austin (Seg-10) 12:38.14
55H: 1 – Davis (Harrison-12) 9:20, 17 – Berlyn Guminski (Seg-12) 10.82
HJ: 1 – Laffoon (Seg-11) 5-01.00
LJ: 1 – Farrell (McCutcheon-12) 16-09.25, 3 – Laffoon (Seg-11) 15-11.75
PV: 1 – Schwab (Brownsburg-11) 11-00.00, no Seeger
SP: 1 – Haggard (Thea Bowman Ldr Acad) 37-01.00, 8 – Saige Knosp (Seg-11) 31-00.00,
11 – Mary Greene (Seg-11) 29-07.50, 17 – Kaylynn Coffman (Seg-9) 27-01.00