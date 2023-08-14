College (local grads):

Sophia Ashby (Seg) – softball at Culver-Stockton

Aaron Barnett (FC) – football at University of Indianapolis

Atticus Blank (NV) and Austin Pickett (FC) — football at Wabash

Morgan Cooksey (Seg) – softball at Earlham

Amber Cruser (Cov) – volleyball at Purdue Northwest

Rylee Dowers (NV) – basketball at DACC

Carter Edney (NV) and Colby West (NV) – football at Franklin College

Lillie Fishero (FC) — tennis at IU Kokomo

Patrick Hennessey (Seg) – running at Lewis

Emily Holycross (Cov) – softball at Evangel University

Jorja Hudson (Seg) – softball at Western Illinois

Jacob Keeling (FC) – tennis at Johnson University

Paige Laffoon (Seg) – track at IUPUI

Mason Larkin (FC) – basketball at Lakeland

Holly Linville (Cov) – volleyball at St Mary’s of the Woods

Lauren McBride (Seg) – running for Illinois Springfield

Conlan Moore (Cov) and Evan Galloway (NV) – football at Rose Hulman

Camden Pearman (NV) – basketball at Olney Central College

Aimee Pickel (Cov) – golf at DACC

Rico Mandolini (Cov) – soccer at Anderson

Lauren O’Neil (Covington) – volleyball at Southern Indiana

Nolan Potter (Cov) – golf at Marian

Elliott Rosswurm (Att) – swimming at Franklin College

Libby Smith (Seg) – running at Rose Hulman

Khal Stephen (Seeger) — baseball (has transferred from Purdue to Mississippi State)

Brock Thomason – football at Indiana Wesleyan

Cross Country – Boys:

Clinton Prairie Invitational

Team: 1 – McCutcheon 37, 2 – Clinton Prairie 44, 3 – Clinton Central 89, 4 – Southmont 94,

5 – Tipton 102, 6 – Benton Central 134. No team score: Fountain Central

Individual results: 1 – Kemple (CP) 16:08.08, 11 – Hayden Kler (FC), 17 – Carter Rudolph (BC),

22 – Carter Fox (BC), 26 – Jonah Flemin (BC), 36 – Ben Caldanero (BC), 38 – Robert Lytle (BC),

40 – Jude Johnson (BC), 41 – Taden Dahl (FC), 42 – Jackson Smith (BC)

Cross Country – Girls:

Clinton Prairie Invitational

Team: 1 – Benton Central 45, 2 – Clinton Prairie 63, 3 – McCutcheon 67, 4 – Clinton Central 75,

5 – Fountain Central 82. No team score: Southmont

Individual results: 1 – Sadie Weliver (CP) 22.30.03, 2 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC) 22.41.53,

5 – Brailey Hoagland (FC) 25.02.81, 7 – Sienna Holscher (BC), 9 – Sabrina Yuill (BC),

10 – Brielle Robinson (BC), 11 – Raley Messinger (FC), 19 – Lilly Cunningham (FC),

26 – Addison Yates (BC), 27 – Madisyn Morgan (FC), 32 – Allie Wuethrich (BC),

33 – Kaylee Spragg (FC)

Golf — Girls:

Seeger Invitational

Team: 1 – Terre Haute South #1 337, 2 – Lebanon #1 365, 3 – Southmont 381, 4 – Benton Central 386,

5 – Western Boone #1 390, 6 – Tri-West 404, 7 – Seeger 412, 8 – Crawfordsville 423, 9 – Attica 456,

10 – Terre Haute South #2 457, 11 – Parke Heritage 476.

No team scores: Terre Haute North, Lebanon #2, Western Boone #2.

Individual top 3: #1 – Meadows (SM) 72, #2 – Patterson (Leb1) 75, #3 – Blankeney (THS1) 80

A: 97 – Ady Goodwin, 112 – Aubree Jones, 116 – Anni Reynolds, 131 – Emilee Jean,

140 – Brooklyn Falcon

BC: 87 – Ellie Wetli, 92 – Lily Etter, 101 – Michaela Crisp, 106 – Calli Snethen, 117 – Kaysie Antrhop

PH: 94 – Phoebe Henderson, 115 – Taya Stormer, 133 – Alex Patton, 134 – Cassie Miller,

143 – Jenna McVay

S: 95 – Jayci Halsema, 104 – Maddie Hays, 105 – Lauren Lloyd, 108 – Joey Salts, 128 – Olivia Chavez

Attica 213, Seeger 232, North Montgomery 241

A: 46 – Goodwin, 51 – Reynolds, 52 – Jones, 64 – N Jean, 66 – E Jean

S: 51 – Salts, 54 – Lloyd, 62 – Hayes, 65 – Chavez, 66 – Fenters

Crawfordsville 215, Fountain Central 229

FC: 52 – Autumn Payne, 58 – Allie Dotson, 59 – Rya Jackson, 60 – Hannah Parks, 61 – Bella Bacon

Lady Bison Invitational (partial results):

Team: 1 – W Lafayette 351, 2 – Harrison 361, 3 – Benton Central #1 368, 7 – Seeger 413,

8 – Fountain Central 454, 11 – Benton Central #2 481

FC: 101 – Payne (PR), 116 – Dotson, 117 – Bacon, 120 – Jackson

Bacon and Payne had their first birdies of the year.

Western Boone 188, Attica 210, Seeger 217, Fountain Central 239

A: 49 – Goodwin, 52 – Reynolds, 54 – Jones, 55 – N Jean, 66 – Falcon & E Jean, 67 – Loy, 72 – Nichols

FC: 58 – Payne, 59 – Dotson & Jackson, 63 – Bacon, 64 – Parks

S: 50 – Lloyd & Salts, 58 – Halsema, 59 – Hays, 68 — Fenters

Soccer – Boys:

Covington 3, Greencastle 0 – no details available

Soccer – Girls:

Greencastle 5, Covington 1 – no details available

Tennis – Boys:

Western Boone 3, Covington 2 – no details available

