College (local grads):
Sophia Ashby (Seg) – softball at Culver-Stockton
Aaron Barnett (FC) – football at University of Indianapolis
Atticus Blank (NV) and Austin Pickett (FC) — football at Wabash
Morgan Cooksey (Seg) – softball at Earlham
Amber Cruser (Cov) – volleyball at Purdue Northwest
Rylee Dowers (NV) – basketball at DACC
Carter Edney (NV) and Colby West (NV) – football at Franklin College
Lillie Fishero (FC) — tennis at IU Kokomo
Patrick Hennessey (Seg) – running at Lewis
Emily Holycross (Cov) – softball at Evangel University
Jorja Hudson (Seg) – softball at Western Illinois
Jacob Keeling (FC) – tennis at Johnson University
Paige Laffoon (Seg) – track at IUPUI
Mason Larkin (FC) – basketball at Lakeland
Holly Linville (Cov) – volleyball at St Mary’s of the Woods
Lauren McBride (Seg) – running for Illinois Springfield
Conlan Moore (Cov) and Evan Galloway (NV) – football at Rose Hulman
Camden Pearman (NV) – basketball at Olney Central College
Aimee Pickel (Cov) – golf at DACC
Rico Mandolini (Cov) – soccer at Anderson
Lauren O’Neil (Covington) – volleyball at Southern Indiana
Nolan Potter (Cov) – golf at Marian
Elliott Rosswurm (Att) – swimming at Franklin College
Libby Smith (Seg) – running at Rose Hulman
Khal Stephen (Seeger) — baseball (has transferred from Purdue to Mississippi State)
Brock Thomason – football at Indiana Wesleyan
=====
Cross Country – Boys:
Clinton Prairie Invitational
Team: 1 – McCutcheon 37, 2 – Clinton Prairie 44, 3 – Clinton Central 89, 4 – Southmont 94,
5 – Tipton 102, 6 – Benton Central 134. No team score: Fountain Central
Individual results: 1 – Kemple (CP) 16:08.08, 11 – Hayden Kler (FC), 17 – Carter Rudolph (BC),
22 – Carter Fox (BC), 26 – Jonah Flemin (BC), 36 – Ben Caldanero (BC), 38 – Robert Lytle (BC),
40 – Jude Johnson (BC), 41 – Taden Dahl (FC), 42 – Jackson Smith (BC)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Clinton Prairie Invitational
Team: 1 – Benton Central 45, 2 – Clinton Prairie 63, 3 – McCutcheon 67, 4 – Clinton Central 75,
5 – Fountain Central 82. No team score: Southmont
Individual results: 1 – Sadie Weliver (CP) 22.30.03, 2 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC) 22.41.53,
5 – Brailey Hoagland (FC) 25.02.81, 7 – Sienna Holscher (BC), 9 – Sabrina Yuill (BC),
10 – Brielle Robinson (BC), 11 – Raley Messinger (FC), 19 – Lilly Cunningham (FC),
26 – Addison Yates (BC), 27 – Madisyn Morgan (FC), 32 – Allie Wuethrich (BC),
33 – Kaylee Spragg (FC)
=====
Golf — Girls:
Seeger Invitational
Team: 1 – Terre Haute South #1 337, 2 – Lebanon #1 365, 3 – Southmont 381, 4 – Benton Central 386,
5 – Western Boone #1 390, 6 – Tri-West 404, 7 – Seeger 412, 8 – Crawfordsville 423, 9 – Attica 456,
10 – Terre Haute South #2 457, 11 – Parke Heritage 476.
No team scores: Terre Haute North, Lebanon #2, Western Boone #2.
Individual top 3: #1 – Meadows (SM) 72, #2 – Patterson (Leb1) 75, #3 – Blankeney (THS1) 80
A: 97 – Ady Goodwin, 112 – Aubree Jones, 116 – Anni Reynolds, 131 – Emilee Jean,
140 – Brooklyn Falcon
BC: 87 – Ellie Wetli, 92 – Lily Etter, 101 – Michaela Crisp, 106 – Calli Snethen, 117 – Kaysie Antrhop
PH: 94 – Phoebe Henderson, 115 – Taya Stormer, 133 – Alex Patton, 134 – Cassie Miller,
143 – Jenna McVay
S: 95 – Jayci Halsema, 104 – Maddie Hays, 105 – Lauren Lloyd, 108 – Joey Salts, 128 – Olivia Chavez
-----
Attica 213, Seeger 232, North Montgomery 241
A: 46 – Goodwin, 51 – Reynolds, 52 – Jones, 64 – N Jean, 66 – E Jean
S: 51 – Salts, 54 – Lloyd, 62 – Hayes, 65 – Chavez, 66 – Fenters
------
Crawfordsville 215, Fountain Central 229
FC: 52 – Autumn Payne, 58 – Allie Dotson, 59 – Rya Jackson, 60 – Hannah Parks, 61 – Bella Bacon
-----
Lady Bison Invitational (partial results):
Team: 1 – W Lafayette 351, 2 – Harrison 361, 3 – Benton Central #1 368, 7 – Seeger 413,
8 – Fountain Central 454, 11 – Benton Central #2 481
FC: 101 – Payne (PR), 116 – Dotson, 117 – Bacon, 120 – Jackson
Bacon and Payne had their first birdies of the year.
-----
Western Boone 188, Attica 210, Seeger 217, Fountain Central 239
A: 49 – Goodwin, 52 – Reynolds, 54 – Jones, 55 – N Jean, 66 – Falcon & E Jean, 67 – Loy, 72 – Nichols
FC: 58 – Payne, 59 – Dotson & Jackson, 63 – Bacon, 64 – Parks
S: 50 – Lloyd & Salts, 58 – Halsema, 59 – Hays, 68 — Fenters
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Covington 3, Greencastle 0 – no details available
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Greencastle 5, Covington 1 – no details available
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Western Boone 3, Covington 2 – no details available
=====