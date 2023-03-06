Basketball – Boys:
3A Sectional 22 at Frankfort:
Game 1: Western 61, West Lafayette 53
Game 2: Benton Central 53, Frankfort 40
Game 3: Rensselaer 70, North Montgomery 48
Game 4: Twin Lakes 45, Western 43
Game 5: Rensselaer 47, Benton Central 44
Game 6 – Championship: Twin Lakes 61, Rensselaer 59
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 17-8.
-----
3A Sectional 26 at Northview:
Game 1: Northview 77, Owen Valley 63
Game 2: South Vermillion 80, Brown County 44
Game 3: Edgewood 68, West Vigo 59
Game 4: Indiana Creek 60, Northview 43
Game 5: South Vermillion 61, Edgewood 53
Game 6 – Championship: Indian Creek 52, South Vermillion 46
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 10-16.
-----
2A Sectional 38 at Delphi:
Game 1: Clinton Prairie 42, Lafayette Central Catholic 37
Game 2: Carroll 80, Seeger 56
Game 3: Clinton Prairie 57, Delphi 40
Game 4: Carroll 64, Covington 38
Game 5 – Championship: Carroll 50, Clinton Prairie 36
Covington ends the season with a record of 12-13.
Seeger ends the season with a record of 15-7.
-----
2A Sectional 44 at Southmont:
Game 1: Parke Heritage 60, Greencastle 42
Game 2: North Putnam 31, Southmont 29
Game 3: Riverton Parke 43, Cloverdale 37
Game 4: Parke Heritage 65, South Putnam 40
Game 5: North Putnam 65, Riverton Parke 52
Game 6 – Championship: Parke Heritage 37, North Putnam 37
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 10-15.
Parke Heritage (18-9) advances to face Northeastern (21-5) in the Greenfield-Central Regional.
-----
1A Sectional 54 at Fountain Central:
Game 1: Fountain Central 58, Attica 8
Game 2: Faith Christian 70, Clinton Central 67
Game 3: Fountain Central 58, North Vermillion 44
Game 4: Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49
Game 5 – Championship: Fountain Central 44, Rossville 40
Attica ends the season with a record of 0-22.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 6-17.
Fountain Central (22-4) advances to face Liberty Christian (15-9) in the Frankfort Regional.
=====
Wrestling:
1A/2A Individual State
NOTE: Given the number of mistakes in the Attica results reported on Trackwrestling that Attica corrected for me, I am suspicious about what I am listing here. For example, the site reports Wolber of Seeger scored 12 points, yet Seeger has zero team points – this cannot be right.
Team scores: 1 – Bishop Chatard 128, 2 – Hamilton Heights 111.5, 3 – Beech Grove 96 , …
9 – Attica 73.5, 13 – Fountain Central 68, 27t – Faith Christian & North Vermillion 47,
53t – Seeger 0 ( Schools listed for their wrestling clubs, not IHSAA teams.)
Individual results:
Boy 106: Junior Arizmendi (A) 3-1, 2nd place, 24 team points
Boy 106: Steven Arizmendi (A) 0-2
Boy 113: Ayden Donaldson (FC) 0-2
Boy 120: Rylan Farrell (A) 2-2, 4 team points
Boy 120: Aden Rangel (NV) 2-2, 2 team points
Boy 126: Shawn Martin (NV) 1-3, 4 team points
Boy 126: Dallas Simmons (FC) 5-2, 7th place, 12 team points
Boy 126: Wyatt Walters (NV) 1-2, 4 team points
Boy 132: Waylon Frazee (FC) 4-1, 3rd place, 22 team points
Boy 138: Xavier Chandler (A) 2-2, 5 team points
Boy 138: Andrew Woodrow (FC) 6-2, 5th place, 17 team points
Boy 145: Andrew Botner (NV) 2-2, 8 team points
Boy 145: Brandon Pigg (FC) 2-1, 3 team points
Boy 145: Bo Rice (A) 5-2, 4th place, 22.5 team points
Boy 160: Quintin Holt (NV) 2-2, 3 team points
Boy 182: Landen Baker (NV) 2-2, 6 team points
Boy 182: Ray Townsend (A) 5-1, 3rd place, 22.5 team points
Boy 220: Aiden Hinchee (NV) 3-1, 2nd place, 24 team points
Boy 220: Ely Thompson (FC) 2-2, 8 team points
Boy 220: James Wolber (Seg) 4-3, 8th place, 12 team points
Boy 285: Andrew Mendoza (FC) 2-2, 6 team points
Girl 98/106: Mitzy Arizmendi (A) 3-1, 2nd place, 13 team points
Girl 98/106: Aylah Ross (NV) 0-3, 4th place, 3 team points
Girl 113: Prezly Slinker (A) 1-2, 5th place, 7 team points
Girl 120/126: Cheyenne Farrell (A) 2-2, 2nd place, 8 team points
Girl 120/126: Maggie Branstetter (A) 2-1, 2nd place, 12 team points
Girls 132/138: Joslyn Barnett (A) 2-2, 3rd place, 12 team points
Girls 260: Aubrey Bartkowiak (A) 0-0, 1st place, 8 team points