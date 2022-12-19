Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 55, West Lafayette 45
Clay City 45, South Vermillion 42
Clinton Central 38, North Vermillion 37
North Montgomery 48, Covington 35
North Newton 65, Attica 20
Parke Heritage 63, South Putnam 59
Riverton Parke 57, Dugger Union 50
Shakamak 70, North Vermillion 42
Terre Haute South 68, South Vermillion 49
Tri-West 43, Benton Central 42
-----
Fountain Central 63, Attica 15
A: Pts: 7 – Skeels, 5 – Goris, 2 – Mandeville, 1 – Crowder
FC: Pts: 13 – Harmon, 8 – Gayler & Larkin, 6 – Acton, 5 – Foxworthy & Wolf
-----
Fountain Central 72, Western Boone 34
FC: Pts: 20 – Harmon, 17 - Larkin
-----
Lafayette Central Catholic 50, Covington 35
C: Pts: 12 – Gerling, 9 – Ferguson, 6 – Keller; RBs: 6 – Ferguson & Keller; Asts: 4 – Fye, 3 – Keller
-----
Seeger 75, Crawfordsville 48
S: Pts: 17 – Pluimer & Snedeker,16 – M Winchester,10 - Laws
=====
Basketball – Girls:
Aubry Cole of Seeger reached the 1000-point mark in her career against North Vermillion.
-----
Attica at South Newton – ppd
Benton Central 63, Tri-West 48
Covington 48, North Newton 44 (3OT)
Kankakee Valley 44, Benton Central 34
Parke Heritage 59, Riverton Parke 34
Twin Lakes 53, Benton Central 24
South Vermillion at Paris IL – not reported
-----
Covington 50, South Vermillion 20
C: Pts: 13 – Brown, 10 – Crain & Hacquet, 8 – Kirkpatrick; RBs: 4 – Crain, 3 – Brown; Asts: 3 – Sandlin
-----
Fountain Central 36, Attica 27
A: Pts: 14 – Goodwin, 8 – Cruz, 2 – K Clevenger & Britt, 1 - Kerr
FC: Pts: 12 – Prickett, 9 – Brown & B Hoagland, 4 – Simko, 2 – L Hoagland
-----
Fountain Central 47, Indiana Deaf 30
FC: Pts: 21 – Prickett; RBs: 12 – Spragg
-----
North Vermillion 46, Georgetown-RidgeFarm IL 42 (OT)
NV: Pts: 9 – Ellis & Thompson, 8 – Naylor, 5 – Brown & Pollard, 4 – K Dunham, 3 – C & B Dunham
-----
Seeger 54, Parke Heritage 38
PH: Pts: 18 – Simpson, 7 – Ramsay, 5 – Addison Jenkins, 4 – Perkins, 2 – Benjamin & Obrien
S: Pts: 16 – Wetz, 15 – Laffoon, 11 – Cole, 7 – Moore, 5 - Shrader
=====
Cross Country:
University of Illinois Springfield finished 6th in the nation at the NCAA Division II Championships.
Former Seeger runner Emmons King coaches the team.
=====
Football:
Aaron Barnett of UIndy (and formerly FC) – first team All-GLVC defensive line
-----
Indiana Football Coaches Association
1A Senior All-State: TE – Luke Foxworthy (FC), OL – Atticus Blank (NV), ATH – Derron Hazard (RP)
2A Senior All-State: DL – Augustus Shryock (SV)
2A Junior All-State: DL – Zach Hess (SV)
=====
Swimming – Boys:
Attica 74, Covington 19, Fountain Central 12 – some events not competed
50 free: 1 – Witsman (FC) 23.12, 2 – Rosswurm (A) 23.68, 3 – Jeffries (A), 4 – Watkins (A)
100 free: 1 – Witsman (FC) 52.43, 2 – Rosswurm (A) 53.03, 3 – Lathrop (A), 4 – Watkins (A)
100 back: 1 – Jeffries (A) 1:19.65, 2- Powell (C), 3 – Lathrop (A)
100 breast: 1 – Blankenship (A) 1:23.40
200 free: 1 – Hiller (A) 2:19.00, 2 – Powell (C), 3 – Grzeskiewicz (C)
200 IM: 1 – Blankenship (A) 2:50.40
500 free: 1 – Hiller (A) 6:15.44, 2 – Grzeskiewicz (C)
2 – Attica (Sichts, Becker, Tillotta, Irwin)
200 FR: 1 – Attica (Jeffries, Lathrop, Hiller, Rosswurm) 1:53.81
400 FR: 1 – Attica (Hiller, Jeffries, Blankenship, Rosswurm) 4:10.57
-----
Southmont 82, Seeger 72 – only 1st and Seeger results listed here
Diving: 1 – Petroski (Sm) 187.65, 2 – Hedgecock 183.85
50 free: 1 – Hays (Se) 24.77, 2 – Edwards
100 free: 1 – Petroski (Sm) 58.30, 3 – Frasch, 4 – Hedgecock, 5 – Moody
100 fly: 1 – Swank (Se) 1:10.10
100 back: 1 – Allen (Sm) 1:14.85, 2 – Frasch, 3 – Waling
100 breast: 1 – Harman (Sm) 1:13.91, 2 – Swank, 3 – Waling
200 free: 1 – Gray (Sm) 2:18.04, 3 – Moody
200 IM: 1 – Harman (Sm) 2:27.87, 3 – Breymeyer
500 free: 1 – Gray (Sm) 6:17.64, 2 – Breymeyer
200 FR: 1 – Seg-A (Edwards, Frasch, Hedgecock, Hays) 1:47.61,
3 – Seg-B (Waling, Swank, Moody, Breymeyer)
200 MR: 1 – Seg (Edwards, Swank, Hays, Frasch) 2:01.92
400 FR: 1 – Southmont 4:05.07, 2 – Seg (Edwards, Hedgecock, Breymeyer, Hays) 4:05.20
-----
South Vermillion 116, Fountain Central 12
FC: 50 free – Witsman 22.88, 100 free – Witsman 52.87
=====
Swimming – Girls:
South Vermillion 100, Fountain Central 76 – full results not submitted
-----
Fountain Central 95, Attica 58, Parke Heritage 13, Covington 3 – some events not competed
Diving: 1 – Harshbarger (FC) 120.90
50 free: 1 – Mellady (FC) 28.53, 2 – Rosswurm (A), 3 – C Miller (PH), 4 – Willoughby (FC),
5 – H Miller (PH), 6 – Duncan (A), 7 – Tillotta (A)
100 free: 1 – Webb (FC) 1:07.41, 2 – C Miller (PH), 3 – M Peterson (A), 4 – Livengood (C),
5 – Willoughby (FC), 6 – Becker (A), 7 – Dotson (FC), 8 – Pigg (C)
100 fly: 1 – Mellady (FC) 1:14.45, 2 – Rosswurm (A)
100 back: 1 – L Peterson (A) 1:;16.92, 2 – Harshbarger (FC), 3 – M Peterson (A), 4 – Muniz (FC),
5 – H Miller (PH), 6 – Dotson (FC), 7 – Duncan (A), 8 – Pigg (C)
100 breast: 1 – Rice (FC) 1:16.45, 2 – Irwin (A)
200 free: 1 – Saunders (A) 2:18.70, 2 – Webb (FC), 3 – Dillon (FC), 4 – Muniz (FC)
200 IM: 1 – Rice (FC) 2:38.49, 2 – L Peterson (A)
500 free: 1 – Saunders (A) 6:04.22, 2 – Dillon (FC)
200 FR: 1 – FC (Rice, Harshbarger, Webb, Mellady) 2:01.07,
2 – Att-A (L Peterson, M Peterson, Rosswurm, Saunders), 3 – Att-B (Becker, Irwin, Sichts, Tillotta)
200 MR: 1 – FC-A (Harshbarger, Rice, Webb, Mellady) 2:12.17,
2 – FC-B (Muniz, Dotson, Dillon, Willoughby), Attica-A and Attica-B were disqualified.
400 FR: 1 – FC (Dotson, Dillon, Muniz, Willoughby) 5:04.83,
-----
Southmont 96, Seeger 79 – only 1st and Seeger results listed here
Diving: 1 – Baroff (Se) 203.70 (0.05 off school record)
50 free: 1 – Watson (Se) 26.43, 4 – Fowler, 5 – Kihlstrand
100 free: 1 – Baroff (Se) 58.95, 2 – Watson, 6 – Amy
100 fly: 1 – Knosp (Se) 1:17.14, 3 – Lofton
100 back: 1 – Allen (Sm) 1:16.06, 2 – Smith
100 breast: 1 – Smith (Sm) 1:23.08, 2 – Wilson, 3 – Fowler, 6 – Kihlstrand
200 free: 1 – Jones (Sm) 2:20.64, 2 – Knosp, 5 – Sitz
200 IM: 1 – Allen (Sm) 2:51.13, 3 – Wilson, 4 – Lofton
500 free: 1 – Smith (Se) 6:29.07, 4 – Sitz
200 FR: 1 – Southmont 1:58.70, 2 – Seg (Wilson, Fowler, Kihlstrand, Watson)
200 MR: 1 – Seg-A (Smith, Wilson, Knosp, Watson) 2:15.57,
4 – Seg-B (Sitz, Kihlstrand, Lofton, Amy)
400 FR: 1 – Southmont 4:37.03, 2 – Seg (Knosp, Fowler, Smith, Lofton)
=====
Wrestling:
Hoopeston 57, North Vermillion 24
Hoopeston wins by FF: 132, 138, 195, 285
106 – Garrett (H) pinned Ross 2:52 // 113 – Flores (H) pinned Burch 0:18
120 – Rangel (NV) pinned Nelson 2:53 // 126 – Bell (H) def Walters 9-4
145 – Botner (NV) pinned D Bell 1:05 // 152 – Larkin (H) pinned Cope 0:49
160 – Brown (H) pinned Holt 1:05 // 170 – Zamora (H) pinned Baker 1:54
182 – Tucker (NV) pinned Brewer 0:31 // 220 – Hinchee (NV) pinned Mills 1:10
-----
North Vermillion 48, Covington 15
Dbl FFs: 106, 132, 160; Cov wins by FF: 285 - Upshaw
NV wins by FF: 113 – Burch, 120 – Rangel, 126 – Walters, 138 – Rossiter, 145 – Botner, 170 – Baker
152 – Cope (NV) pinned Moncrief 3:42 // 182 – Lazeel (Cov) pinned Holt 1:29
195 – Smaltz (Cov) def Tucker 12-11 // 220 – Hinchee (NV) pinned Nemecz 0:38
-----
North Putnam 60, Fountain Central 22
NP wins by FF: 106, 126, 160, 170, 182, 195
113 – Donaldson (FC) pinned Stancomb 1:25 // 120 – Simmons (FC) def Walton 12-3 MD
132 – Frazee (FC) pinned Sabrina 2:35 // 138 – Woodrow (FC) pinned Smith 1:39
145 – Lewis (NP) pinned Pigg 3:00 // 152 – Glaze (NP) pinned Davis 1:28
220 – Thompson (FC) pinned Obryan 3:05 // 285 – Rosbam (NP) pinned Mendoza 0:38
-----
Southmont 45, South Vermillion 27
SM wins by FF: 113, 120, 126
106 – Riggle (SM) def McBride 7-6 // 132 – Pine (SM) pinned Minor 2:20
138 – Williams (SM) pinned Decker 2:51 // 145 – Higgins (SV) def Alesi 9-7
152 – Newgent (SM) pinned Nickle 1:10 // 160 – Clay-Faulkner (SV) def Musick 7-6
170 – A Shryock (SV) def Kiger TF 23-6 6:00 // 182 – Hayes (SM) pinned Winkler 2:29
195 – Davis (SM) pinned Curry 0:40 // 220 – G Shryock (SV) def Gomez 15-5 MD
285 – Dickenson (SM) pinned Flock 1:37
-----
Attica 57, Frontier 16
Attica wins by pin: J Arizmendi, Rice, Townsend
Attica wins by decision: Lovell-Ramey
Attica wins by FF: S Arizmendi, McClimans, Gerard, Kiger, Simmons, Haddock
Attica exhibition wins by pin: Gerard, Slinker
-----
Seeger 49, Benton Central 30
Wins by Seeger: 106 – Stonebraker, 120 – Mitton, 138 – Thomas, 145 – Walker, 160 – Barger,
182 – Clem, 195 – Lanham, 220 – Wolber, 285 – Nern
-----
South Vermillion 39, West Vigo 31
Dbl FF: 113; SV wins by FF: 182; WV wins by FF: 126
106 – McBride (SV) pinned Boyles 1:00 // 120 – Kindred (SV) pinned Roberts 5:31
132 – Orten (WV) def Minor 12-7 // 138 – Decker (SV) pinned Bell 2:00
145 – Higgins (SV) pinned Davis 1:30 // 152 – Martin (SV) pinned Marrs 1:05
160 – Clay-Faulkner (SV) def Kuhn 4-0 // 170 – Krause (WV) pinned A Shryock 1:28
195 – Higgins (WV) pinned Wimsett 2:32 // 220 – Montgomery (WV) def G Shryock 9-0 MD
285 – Hendricks (WV) pinned Flock 0:50
-----
Seeger Invitational
Team: 1 – Seeger, 2 – North Vermillion, others: Frontier, South Newton, Tri-County
Individual results (Seeger & North Vermillion):
106 – Stonebreaker (S) 4-0, Ross (NV) 3-1 // 113 – Martin (NV) 4-0, Cox (S) 2-2
120 – Rangel (NV) 4-0, Mitton (1-0) // 126 – Walters (NV) 4-0, Bryant (S) 3-1
132 – Watkins (S) 4-0 // 138 – Thomas (S) 4-0 // 145 - Botner (NV) 4-0, Walker (S) 3-1
152 – Ashby (S) 4-0, Cope (NV) 2-2 // 160 – Herndon (S) 4-0, Holt (NV) 3-1
170 – Baker (NV) 4-0, Calvert (S) 3-1 // 182 – Clem (S) 2-2, Tucker (NV) 2-2
195 – Lanham (S) 4-0 // 220 – Hinchee (NV) 4-0, Wolber (S) 3-1 // 285 – Nern (S) 4-0
Undefeated Seeger exhibition: Barger, Max, McLain, Cox
-----
Russ Hesler Wrestling Tournament (Greencastle HS)
South Vermillion 52, Danville 24 // Sullivan 57, SV 24 // SV 54, Parke Heritage 18 // N Putnam 54, SV 30
SV Individual Champions: 106 – McBride, 138 – Decker, 220 – G Shryock; Most pins award: Decker
=====