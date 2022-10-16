Cross Country – Boys:
Edgewood Regional
Individual: 1 – Rheam (Bloomington S) 16:11, 39 – Karter Jackson (SV), 54 – Brandon Todd (RP),
64 – Brogan Collom (RP), 65 – Luke Hayes (PH), 69 – David Lacy (PH)
Jackson advances to Semi-State as an individual.
-----
Harrison Regional
Team: 1 – West Lafayette 52, 2 – Harrison 61, 3 – Clinton Prairie 67, 4 – McCutcheon 78,
5 – Frankfort 124, 6 – Benton Central 163, 7 – Twin Lakes 217, 8 – North Montgomery 220,
9 – Tri-County 238, 10 – Frontier 253.
Individual (1st, BC and WRC): 1 – Stenberg (WL) 15:46.4, 27 – Hayden Kler (FC),
30 – Owen Kottkamp (BC), 33 – Stephen Hershberger (BC), 48 – Carter Fox (BC),
49 – Asa Hershberger (BC), 51 – Kaleb Caliz (BC), 54 – Grady Rudolph (BC), 55 – Nathan Odle (S),
57 – Jonah Fleming (BC), 61 – Ethan Mellady (FC), 68 – Kyler Stamper (A), 76 – Jessie Frazee (FC),
81 – Abe Remaklus (A), 89- Sam Hemp (A).
Kler (FC), Kottkamp (BC) and S Hershberger (BC) advance to the New Prairie Semi-State as individuals.
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Edgewood Regional
Individual: 1 – Myers (Bloomington S) 18:56, 19 – Brooke Mace (PH), 36 – Isabella Turchi (SV)
Mace and Turchi advance to Semi-State as individuals.
-----
Harrison Regional
Team: 1 – West Lafayette 40, 2 – Harrison 61, 3 – Faith Christian 82, 4 – Benton Central 128,
5 – Lafayette Jeff 132, 6 – Seeger 140, 7 – McCutcheon 147, 8 – Twin Lakes 217, 9 – N White 246/0,
10 – Frontier 246/62
Individual (1st, BC and WRC): 1 – Schminke (WL) 19:11.2, 3 – Hadessah Austin (S) 19:16.2,
5 – Janell Robson (BC) 19:33.8, 23 – Caleigh Purcell (S), 24 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC), 25 – Brailey Hoagland (FC), 30 – Liza Cooley (BC), 41 – Adara Austin (S), 45 – Nataleigh Yarborough (BC), 47 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 49 – Sienna Holscher (BC), 51 – Hayden Frodge (S), 52 – Brielle Robinson (BC), 53 – Emily Greene (S), 63 – Sabrina Yuill (BC), 65 – Alydia Mellady (FC)-PR, 70 – Claire Nern (S), 73 – Joslyn Barnett (A), 75 – Raley Messinger (FC), 78 – Emma Hays (S), 83 – Maddox Rice (A)
Benton Central advances to the New Prairie Semi-State as a team.
H. Austin (S), Purcell(S), and Hoagland (FC) advance as individuals.
=====
Football:
Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38
Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36
Seeger 33, North Vermillion 18
South Vermillion 40, Attica 0
Tipton 40, Benton Central 0
=====
Golf – Mens:
Peyton Snoeberger of Purdue, a Seeger alum, finished tied for 12th at the Purdue Fall Invitational.
He shot a 219 across 54 holes (good enough for second on the team) for his fifth top-20 finish.
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Fishers Individual Doubles Regional
Seifert & Fryburg (Park Tudor) def Myles Potter & Jackson Kindell (Cov) 6-2, 6-1
Potter and Kindell end the season 24-2 and were selected to the All-District-5 doubles team.
Potter set a Covington school record for wins with 88 in a four-year career.
-----
Evan Norton of Covington was selected to the All-District-5 singles team.
=====
Volleyball:
3A Benton Central Sectional #22
Match 1: 3A #11 West Lafayette 3, Rensselaer 0: 25-10, 25-9, 25-13
Match 2: 3A #4 Benton Central 3, Western 0: 25-12, 25-12, 25-11
Match 3: Frankfort 3, North Montgomery 1: 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-12
Match 4: 3A #11 West Lafayette 3, Twin Lakes 0: 25-16, 25-8, 25-19
Match 5: 3A #4 Benton Central 3, Frankfort 0: 25-11, 25-15, 25-11
Match 6 – Championship: 3A #4 Benton Central 3, 3A #11 West Lafayette 0: 25-16, 25-17, 25-16
3A #4 Benton Central advances to face 3A #3 Angola at the Norwell Regional.
-----
3A Edgewood Sectional #26
Match 1: Indian Creek 3, W Vigo 0: 25-14, 25-19, 25-21
Match 2: 3A #14 Northview 3, Owen Valley 0: 25-6, 25-7, 25-11
Match 3: Edgewood 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
Match 4: Indian Creek 3, Brown County 2: 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10
Match 5: 3A #14 Northview 3, Edgewood 1: 24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23
Match 6 – Championship: 3A #14 Northview 3, Indian Creek 0: 25-15, 25-21, 25-14
South Vermillion ends the season 13-12.
-----
2A Clinton Prairie Sectional #38
Match 1: 2A #13 Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Delphi 0: 25-4, 25-12, 25-16
Match 2: Covington 3, Carroll 0: 26-24, 28-26, 25-19
Cov: Kills: 16 – Alex Sutherlin, 9 – Maddix Minick, 7 – Lauren Vale; Digs: 25 – Ashlyn Alexander
Aces: 7 – Sutherlin, 4 - Vale
Match 3: 2A #13 Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Seeger 0: 25-17, 25-15, 27-25
Seg: Kills: 12 – Chase Lemming, 7 – Paige Laffoon, 4 – Aubrey Cole; Assists: 24 – Anna Moore
Digs: 18 – Addie Shrader, 14 – Lemming, 12 – Laffoon, 10 – Moore, 9 - Cole
Match 4: Clinton Prairie 3, Covington 1: 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18
Cov: Kills: 14 – Sutherlin, 10 – Micah Stonecipher, 9 – Minick; Assists: 40 – Peyton Brown
Digs: 22 – Sutherlin, 13 – Brown; Blocks: 2 - Minick
Match 5 – Champ: 2A #13 Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Clinton Prairie 1: 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-16
Covington ends the season 17-14.
Seeger ends the season 17-12.
-----
2A Greencastle Sectional #44
Match 1: Southmont 3, Cloverdale 0: 25-9, 25-13, 25-10
Match 2: Greencastle 3, North Putnam 0: 25-20, 25-19, 25-15
Match 3: South Putnam 3, Parke Heritage 0: 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
Match 4: Southmont 3, Riverton Parke 0: 31-29, 25-13, 25-19
Match 5: Greencastle 3, South Putnam 0: 25-14, 25-10, 25-12
Match 6 – Championship: Southmont 3, Greencastle 0: 26-24, 25-17, 25-16
Parke Heritage ends the season 3-28.
Riverton Parke ends the season 20-9.
-----
1A Rossville Sectional #54
Match 1: 1A #10 Faith Christian 3, Clinton Central 0: 25-13, 25-17, 25-17
Match 2: 1A #15 Rossville 3, North Vermillion 0: 25-10, 25-17, 25-16
Match 3: Faith Christian 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-8, 25-13, 25-13
Match 4: 1A #15 Rossville 3, Attica 0: 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Match 5 – Championship: 1A #10 Faith Christian 3, 1A #15 Rossville 1: 25-17, 27-25, 18-25, 25-16
Attica ends the season 7-19.
Fountain Central ends the season 1-26.
North Vermillion ends the season 6-13.
=====