Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 49, Tri-County 40
Clinton Prairie 46, Covington 29
Danville 90, South Vermillion 55
Fountain Central 42, Parke Heritage 40 OT
Fountain Central 62, Southmont 44
North White 63, Attica 32
Parke Heritage 60, Crawfordsville 51
Rensselaer 49, Benton Central 43
Riverton Parke 72, North Vermillion 49
Riverton Parke 71, Shakamak 69
Southmont 71, South Vermillion 63
South Vermillion 65, Attica 14
-----
Indiana Deaf School 39, Attica 28
A: Pts: 11 – Mandeville, 9 – Crowder, 5 – Goris, 3 – Stamper
-----
Seeger 72, Covington 39
C: Pts: 13 – Ferguson, 11 – Keller, 4 – Gerling; RBs: 2 – four players; Assts: 1 – three players
S: Pts: 25 – Snedeker, 19 – M Winchester, 17 - Laws
====
Swimming – Girls:
Brownsburg Diving Regional
Molly Baroff of Seeger did not qualify for the finals.
=====
Wrestling:
East Chicago Semi-State
Team scores: Attica 4, Benton Central and Seeger 0
Individual Results:
106: McNees (Warsaw) def Kayden Stonebraker (Seg) 9-6
106: Chavez (Mishaswaka) * pinned Junior Arizemendi (A) 1:17
126: McGill (Hobart) pinned Kaleb Caliz (BC) 2:46
126: Ramirez (River Forest) ** pinned Logan McClimans (A) 1:55
152: Kasprzak (Lake Central) def Bo Rice (A) 6-2
182: Ray Townsend (A) pinned Edmonds (Merrillville) 1:08
Orlando Cruz (Crown Point) *** def Townsend (A) TF-1.5 3:12 (18-3)
195: White (Crown Point) pinned Trae Lanham (Seg) 1:39
285: Paceley (River Forest) pinned Braeden Haddock (A) 2:52
* - finished 3rd at ECSS at 106 lbs
** - finished 3rd at ECSS at 126 lbs
*** - finished 1st at ECSS at 182 lbs
-----
New Castle Semi-State – Individual Results
Neither Fountain Central nor North Vermillion scored team points.
120: Troyer (Franklin Count) pinned Aden Ragel (NV) 3:39
132: Morton (Perry Meridian) * def Waylon Frazee (FC) 3-2
145: Getz (Roncalli) pinned Brandon Pigg (FC) 1:46
220: Johnson (Lawrence North) ** def Aidan Hinchee (NV) TF -1.5 4:37 16-1
* - finished 2nd at NCSS at 132 lbs
** - finished 1st at NCSS at 220
-----
Future Legends Beg/Open/Girls Folkstyle @ Franklin Central
FC Wrestling Club:
Beg 12u 67A: Bryson Pigg 3rd, 3-1, 13 points
Open 16U 113: Donaldson 4th, unknown record, 4 points
Open 16U 145: Brandon Pigg 1st, 2-0, 20 points
Open USA Jr 126-138: Simmons 1st, 2-0 4 points
Open USA Jr 220: Thompson 1st, 2-0, 8.5 points
Open USA Jr 285: Mendoza 1st, 2-0, 6 points
-----
Indiana Frosh-Soph State North Qualifier
Attica:
106: S Arizmendi 0-2
120: Collins 2-2, 8 points
145: Chandler 3-2, 5 points
220: Simmons 0-2
Girls 116: Slinker 5th, 3-2, 10 points
Girls 123: Ferrell 0-2
Girls 130: Barnett 5th, 2-2, 9 points
North Vermillion:
120: Martin 1-2, 4 points
145: Botner 4-2, 10 points
160: Holt 3-2, 8 points
Parke Heritage:
145: Rolison 3-2, 9 points
152: Fagg 0-2
160: Razaitis 0-2
182: Mathis 0-2
182: Graves 2nd, 4-1, 28 points
195: Conley 2-2, 5 points
Seeger:
145: Herndon 1-2, 6 points
170: Clem 1-2, 4 points
=====