Baseball:
Benton Central 15, Frontier 3 (5 inn) – WP: Adrian Tores
Covington 7, North Vermillion 1 – WP: Conlon Moore
Covington 14, Seeger 7 – WP: Moore
Delphi 9, Benton Central 5
Fountain Central 22, Attica 0 (5 inn) – WP: Owen Acton
Fountain Central 11, Bethesda Christian 5 – WP: Brayden Prickett
Greencastle 9, Parke Heritage 5
Parke Heritage 4, Shakamak 1 – WP: Jerrid Graves
Riverton Parke 10, Faith Christian 0 (5 inn) – WP: CJ O’Dell
Riverton Parke 1, Sullivan 0 – WP: Hunter Collings
Seeger 11, Attica 0 (5 inn) – WP: Landon Walker
Seeger 12, Faith Christian 1 (5 inn) – WP: Jace Ware
Seeger 3, Twin Lakes 1 – WP: Nick Turner
Seeger 24, Attica 1 (5 inn) – WP: Caleb Edwards
South Vermillion 8, Terre Haute South 5 – WP: John Smith
South Vermillion 12, North Central 0 (5 inn) – WP: Parker Weir
Terre Haute North 10, Covington 0 (6 inn)
West Vigo 3, Riverton Parke 0
West Vigo 13, South Vermillion 2
=====
Golf – Boys:
South Vermillion 174, Fountain Central 188, Seeger 200
FC: 39 – Jackson, 44 – Payne, 51 – Merryman, 54 – Wolf, 56 – Donaldson & Krug
-----
Fountain Central 78, Attica 108 – two-man scramble with two teams
FC: 36 – Jackson & Payne, 42 – Krug & Wolf
=====
Softball:
Benton Central 15, Frontier 5 (5 inn) – WP: B Hattendorf
Benton Central 3, Pioneer 0 – WP: Megan Asher
Benton Central 16, South Newton 6 (6 inn) – WP: Asher
Clay City 2, South Vermillion 0
Fountain Central 13, Attica 8 – WP: Kacey Kirkpatrick / Hannah Wood – 4 RBIs
Fountain Central 6, Bethesda Christian 5 (8 inn) – WP: Kirkpatrick
Madison-Grant 4, South Vermillion 2 (8 inn)
North Vermillion 5, Covington 3 – WP: Addi Burns
Seeger 14, Attica 0 (5 inn) – WP: Morgan Cooksey
Seeger 15, Attica 1 (5 inn) – WP: Cooksey
Seeger 7, Covington 1 – WP: Cooksey
South Putnam 15, Riverton Parke 10
South Vermillion 3, Parke Heritage 1 – WP: Rylee Richey
Sullivan 8, Riverton Parke 2
=====
Tennis – Girls:
Wabash River Conference Singles Tournament @ Fountain Central
Round 4:
Match 15: #1 – Lillie Fishero (FC) def #4 – Angela Gonzalez (FC) 6-0, 6-1
Match 16: #2 – Haley Webb (FC) def #3 – Addison Shrader (S) 2-6, 6-1, 6-3
Round 5 – Championship:
Match 17: #1 – Fishero (FC) def #2 – Webb (FC) 6-1, 6-3
Fishero, Webb, Gonzalez and Shrader are All-WRC.
-----
Wabash River Conference Doubles Tournament @ Fountain Central
Round 1:
Match 1: Emily Vaughn & Taylor Inman (SV) def Hannah Thurman & Katelyn Williams (PH) 6-1, 6-4
Match 2: Marylee Muniz & Hannah Prickett (FC) def #5 – Jordan Riegle & Rheann Seward (A) 6-0, 6-3
Match 3: Addison Streuer & Lily Hacquet (C) def Allie Johnson & Maddie Hays (S) 6-0, 6-1
Round 2:
Match 4: #1 – Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def Vaughn & Inman (SV) 6-0, 6-0
Match 5: Muniz & Prickett (FC) def #4 – Ellen McDonald & Ashlynn Simpson (S) 6-1, 6-1
Match 6: #2 – Emily Jimenez & Alydia Mellady (FC) def Streuer & Hacquet (C) 5-7, 6-0, 6-1
Match 7: #3 – Grace Ramsey & Kristen Wood (PH) def #6 – Cora Cottrell & Leah Sampson (SV) 6-0, 6-3
Round 3:
Match 8: #1 Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def Marylee Muniz & Hannah Prickett (FC) 6-0, 6-1
Match 9: #2 – Emily Jimenez & Alydia Mellady (FC) def #3 Grace Ramsey & Kristen Wood (PH) 6-3, 6-3
Round 4 – Championship:
Match 10: #1 Engle & Taylor (C) def #2 – Jimenez & Mellady (FC) 6-4, 7-5
Engle, Taylor, Jimenez and Mellady are All-WRC.
-----
Sectional Match 1 – Fountain Central 4, Benton Central 1
1S: Fishero (FC) def Kinlyn Yadon 6-4, 6-2
2S: Webb (FC) def Emma Besse 6-0, 6-0
3S: Rachel Tolen (BC) def Angela Gonzalez 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
1D: Jimenez & Mellady (FC) def Sophia Cobb & Paige Creek 7-6(5), 6-3
2D: Muniz & Prickett (FC) def Lydia Doyle & Kourtney Sarault 6-3, 6-2
-----
Sectional Match 2 – Covington 4, Seeger 1
1S: Shrader (S) def P Brown 6-2, 6-0
2S: Reynolds (C) def K Brown 6-1, 6-2
3S: Grady (C) def Ford 6-4, 6-2
1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def McDonald & Simpson 6-0, 6-0
2D: Hacquet & Streuer (C) def Hays & Johnson 6-2, 6-1
-----
Sectional Match 3 – Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
1S: Fishero def Goodwin 6-0, 6-0
2S: Webb def Garriott 6-0, 6-0
3S: Gonzalez def Peterson 6-0, 6-0
1D: Jimenez & Mellady def Riegle & Seward 6-0, 6-0
2D: Muniz & Prickett win by default
-----
Sectional Match 4 – Championship – Fountain Central 3, Covington 2
1S: Fishero (FC) def P Brown 6-0, 6-0
2S: Web (FC) def Reynolds 6-0, 6-1
3S: Gonzalez (FC) def Grady 6-0, 6-0
1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def Jimenez & Mellady 6-2, 6-2
2D: Hacquet & Streuer (C) def Muniz & Prickett 2-6, 6-3, 10-8
-----
Fountain Central advances to face Terre Haute South in the Crawfordsville Team Regional.
Addison Shrader of Seeger and Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor of Covington advance to the individual regional.
=====
Track – Boys:
Jeremiah Ziebart of North Vermillion broke the NV and Benton Central Sectional discus record with a throw of 161-08 which is a state qualifying distance if he can repeat it at the regional. The old record for NV was 151-08 set at the 2022 WRC meet and the old record for the sectional was 156-11.00 by T Wheelock of South Newton in 1992.
-----
Benton Central Sectional
Team scores: 1 – Benton Central 138, 2 – Twin Lakes 104, 3 – Tri-County 80.5, 4 – Seeger 67,
5 – North Vermillion 51, 6 – Carroll 60, 7 – Frontier 40, 8 – Fountain Central 33, 9 – N White 25,
10 – Delphi 22.5, 11 – Covington 15, 12 – Attica 0
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only, top 8 score team points, top 3 advance):
100m: 1 – Seymour (TL) 10.91, 2 – Simonton (BC), 4 – Carr (S), 7 – Martin (FC), 9 – Peaslee (NV),
10 – Lynch (FC), 11 – Burris-Bunch (C), 12 – Averey Powell (A), 18 – Burns (NV)
200m: 1 – Gillum (TL) 23.36, 5 – McLain (S), 6 – Tryon (NV), 7 – Wilson (BC), 9 – Isenberg (BC),
10 – Lynch (FC), 14 – Thomas (NV)
400m: 1 – Gillum (TL) 50.88, 4 – Johnson (BC), 6 – Yandell (BC), 7 – Gayler (FC), 8 – Hernandez (S),
10 – Coffman (S), 12 – Duprey (C), 13 – James (FC)
800m: 1 – Kottkamp (BC) 2:08.71, 3 – Brenner (S), 5 – Lewsader (C), 8 – Nelson (FC), 15 – Myers (FC)
1600m: 1 – Wealing (BC) 4:51.24, 2 – Hershberger (BC), 6 – Odle (S), 9 – Woodrow (C),
10 – Nelson (FC), 14 – Cunningham (S), 16 – Lathrop (A), 18 – Whiteman (C)
3200m: 1 – Kler (FC) 10:55.38, 2 – Wealing (BC), 3 – Hershberger (BC), 4 – Guminski (S),
16 – Lathrop (A). DNF: Tucker (NV)
110H: 1 – Lewellen (BC) 15.22, 4 – Yandell (BC), 5 – Waling (S), 8 – Ferati (C), 11 – Saliji (C)
300H: 1 – Seymour (TL) 41.64, 6 – Waling (S), 9 – Chinn (S), 10 -Lytle (BC), 13 – Lewellen (BC),
16 – Pigg (FC)
4x100R: 1 – Twin Lakes 45.03, 2 – BC (Lewellen, Wilkinson, Wilson, Simonton),
3 – Seeger (Carr, Hernandez, McLain, Thomason), 4 – FC (Mellady, Lynch, Martin, Gayler) *,
5 – NV (Tryon, Tucker, Burns, Thomas), 10 – Covington (wrong runners listed in results)
* - Advanced to regional due to a scratch
4x400R: 1 – Tri-County 3:40.60, 2 – FC (Mellady, Pigg, Nelson, Martin) 3:40.84,
3 – Seeger (Hernandez, McLain, Brenner, Coffman), 4 – BC (Lytle, Yandell, Johnson, Wilson)
4x800R: 1 – BC (Johnson, Wealing, Hershberger, Kottkamp) 8:53.62,
2 – Seeger(Hernandez, Guminski, Brenner, Odle), 5 – FC (Mellady, Nelson, Solomon, Kler)
D: 1 – Ziebart (NV) 168-01.00, 3 – Edney (NV) 144-02 (PR), 4 – Thomason (S), 5 – Harman (BC),
14 – Thompson (FC), 16 – Allison (S), 19 – Boyd (C), 20 – Brown (FC), 22 – Parkhurst (C)
HJ: 1 – Lewsader (C) 6-00.00 (PR), 3 – Yandel (BC), 5 – Coffman (S), 8 – Buchanan (BC),
9 – Thomas (NV). NH: Heidenreich (S)
LJ: 1 – Peaslee (NV) 18-11.10 (PR), 4 – Coffman (S), 5 – Lewellen (BC), 8 – Garrett (FC), 9 – Ferati (C),
11 – McLain (S), 13 – Crume (BC), 17 – Burns (NV), 20 – Goulding (C)
PV: 1 – Getz (TC) 11-00.00, 7 – Kottkamp (BC), 12 – Wilson (BC)
SP: 1 – Edney (NV) 45-06.50 (PR), 2 – Blank (NV) 44-01.50 (PR), 3 – Wilkinson (BC), 5 – Harman (BC),
6 – Chinn (S), 14 – Allison (S), 15 – Brown (FC), 17 – Boyd (C), 21 – Thompson (FC), 22 – Parkhurst (C)
-----
Terre Haute Sectional
Team scores: 1 – TH South 132, 2 – Northview 119, 3 – TH North 75, 4 – Greencastle 58,
5 – North Putnam 55, 6 – Sullivan 45, 7 – West Vigo 44, 8 – South Vermillion 30, 9 – Clay City 22,
10 – Cloverdale 19, 11 – Parke Heritage 16, 12 – South Putnam 8, 13 – Riverton Parke 1
Individual results (1st and WRC only, top 8 score team points, top 3 advance):
100m: 1 – Newby (Sul) 10.82, 2 – Gooch (PH), 20 – Sciotto (RP)
200m: 1 – Newby (Sul) 22.20, 2 – Gooch (PH)
400m: 1 – Hackleman (NP) 51.68, 5 – Payton (SV), 15 – Shryock (SV), 18 – Crum (PH),
21 – Montclair (RP), 22 – Fleener (PH)
800m: 1 – Grant (Nview) 2:01.39, 11 – Downing (SV), 14 – M Lacy (PH), 17 – D Lacy (PH),
21 – Hastings (RP)
1600m: 1 – White (Nview) 4:27.92, 10 – Jackson (SV), 16 – D Lacy (PH), 22 – Hastings (RP)
3200m: 1 – White (Nview) 9:54.25, 13 – Jackson (SV), 22 – Robertson (RP), 21 – Montclair (RP)
110H: 1 – Garcia (NPut) 16.08, 11 – Cottrell (SV), 18 – King (PH), 19 – Utterback (SV), 20 – Johnson (RP)
300H: 1 – Garcia (NPut) 40.96, 9- King (PH), 11 – Hill (SV), 14 – Cottrell (SV), 20 – Johnson (RP)
4x100R: 1 – Sullivan 44.11, 9 – Riverton Parke (Montclair, Valdes, Robertson, McConnell)
4x400R: 1 – TH South 3:31.47, 8 – South Vermillion (Cowen, Payton, Short, Cottrell),
11 – Parke Heritage (M Lacy, Crum, King, Gooch)
4x800R: 1 – Northview 8:35.74, 8 – Riverton Parke (Montclair, Robertson, Sciotto, Hastings)
D: 1 – Welch (THS) 132-07, 2 – Benskin (SV), 15 – Mancourt (SV), 21 – Shockey (PH),
23 – McConnell (RP), 24 – Shouse (RP), 26 – Engle (PH
HJ: 1 – Bush (SV) 6-00.00. NH: Burgess (PH), Cox (RP)
LJ: 1 – Rich (THS) 20-04.00, 12 – Cox (RP), 15 – Clark (SV), 20 – D Lacy (PH),
21 – Hayworth-Dupree (RP), 23 – Burgess (PH)
PV: 1 – Akers (WV) 12-00.00
SP: 1 – Richardson (THN) 52-02, 5 – Benskin (SV), 6 – Mancourt (SV), 24 – McConnell (RP),
26 – Engle (PH), 27 – Shockey (PH), 28 – Shouse (RP)
=====
Track – Girls:
Benton Central Sectional
Team scores: 1 – Benton Central 152, 2 – Seeger 100, 3 – Tri-County 92, 4 – Twin Lakes 61,
5 – Delphi 53, 6 – Carroll 51, 7 – North White 45, 8 – North Vermilion 22, 9 – Frontier 20,
10 – Fountain Central 16, 11 – Covington 8, 12 – Attica 0
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only, top 8 score team points, top 3 advance):
100m: 1 – Durando (TC) 12.86, 2 – Sayre (BC) 12.91, 6 – Hoagland (FC), 10 – Ancil (S), 11 – Keller (BC),
13 – Krepton (C), 16 – Massey (A), 17 – Smith (S), 19 – Pollard (NV), 21 – Simko (FC), 22 – Stamper (A)
200m: 1 – Sayre (BC) 26.85, 2 – Senesac (BC), 5 – Ancil (S), 12 – Cadman (C), 13 – Massey (A),
16 – M Morgan (FC), 17 – Simko (FC)
400m: 1 – Sayre (BC) 1:01.84, 2 – Hoagland (FC) 2nd by 0.002, 6 – Keller (BC), 8 – Watson (S),
11 – Monroe (S), 15 – Massey (A), 16 – Vale (C), 17 – M Morgan (FC)
800m: 1 – Zarse (TC) 2:25.800, 2 – Romero (S), 3 – H Austin (S), 6 – Cooley (BC), 8 – Vore (NV),
9 – Ishmiel (BC), 16 – Goeppner (C), 17- Spragg (FC), 18 – Shoaf (A)
1600m: 1 – H Austin (S) 5:26.17, 2 – Romero (S), 3 – Robson (BC), 6 – Ishmiel (BC), 11 – Sims (FC),
15 – Goeppner (C), 16 – Spragg (FC), 17 – Hazelwood (NV)
3200m: 1 – Robson (BC) 12:25.71, 2 – McBride (S), 3 – A Austin (S), 12 – Hershberger (BC)
100H: 1 – Senesac (BC) 15.06, 6 – Barnard (BC), 8 – Livengood (C), 9 – Cain (NV), 13 – Moore (S)
300H: 1 – Senesac (BC) 46.35, 5 – Barnard (BC), 9 – Livengood (C), 12 – Slider (C), 13 – Moore (S)
4x100R: 1 – Tri-County 54.32, 2 – Seeger (Ancil, Smith, Dillon, Laffoon),
6 – NV (Cain, Pollard, Ellis, Davis), 7 – Covington (Mullins, Slider, Krepton, Livengood),
9 – BC (Deno, Phillips, Barnard, Begley)
4x400R: 1 – Tri-County 4:18.10, 2 – Seeger (Romero, Laffoon, Watson , H Austin),
6 – BC (Robson, Cooley, Ishmiel, Keller), 8 – FC (Simko, Sims, M Morgan, Hoagland)
4x800R: 1 – North White 10:448.75, 2 – Seeger (McBride, A Austin, Hays, Watson),
3 – BC (Robson, Winters, Cooley, Ishmiel)
D: 1 – Musser (BC) 112-07, 2 – Rice (BC), 4 – Crabtree (NV), 6 – Knosp(S), 7 – Stonecipher (C) 86-03 PR,
9 – Ellis (NV). Foul: Goeppner (C), C Morgan (FC), Sitz (S)
HJ: 1 – Senesac (BC) 5-3, 2 – Laffoon (S) 5-2, 6 – Slider (C), 11 – Cooley (BC), 12t – Smith (S), Spragg (FC)
LJ: 1 – Laffoon (S) 16-08.50, 2 – Sayre (BC), 5 – Hoagland (FC), 10 – Monroe (S), 12 – Davis (NV),
14 – Cain (NV), 15 – Begley (BC), 17 – M Morgan (FC), 18 – Stamper (A), 20 – Vale (C)
PV: 1 – Nelson (D) 8-00.00, 6 – Deno (BC). NH: Wealing (BC)
SP: 1 – Musser (BC) 35-06.00, 2 – Edney (NV) 35-02, 3 – Rice (BC), 4 – Crabtree (NV), 6 – Greene (S),
8 – Knosp (S). Foul: Livengood (C), C Morgan (FC), Stonecipher (C)
-----
Terre Haute Sectional
Team scores: 1 – TH South 144, 2 – Northview 109.5, 3 – TH North 99.5, 4 – West Vigo 67,
5 – Clay City 36, 6 – Greencastle 35, 7 – South Putnam 33, 8 – Sullivan 30,
9t – Cloverdale & North Central 18, 11 – South Vermillion 15, 12 – North Putnam 8,
13 – Parke Heritage 5, 14 – Riverton Parke 3
Individual results (1st and WRC only, top 8 score team points, top 3 advance):
100m: 1 – Jones (THS) 12.55, 12 – Fleschner (PH), 14 – Lesniak (RP), 19 – Nelson (RP),
20 – Nicholas (PH), 25 – Smith (SV)
200m: 1 – DeGroote (WV) 25.58, 11 – Fleschner (PH), 18 – Stutler (RP), 19 – Silver (SV),
23 – Smith (SV), 24 – Crouch (PH)
400m: 1 – DeGroote (WV) 1:00.35, 13 – Taylor (SV)
800m: 1 – Miller (Nview) 2:22.34, 9 – Cohee (SV), 11 – Mace (PH), 16 – Nowicki (RP), 23 – Howard (RP)
1600m: 1 – Hayes (Nview) 5:17.69, 11 – Mace (PH)
3200m: 1 – Peals (Nview) 12:11.96, 9 – Wanninger (SV)
100H: 1 – Ison (NCent) 15.73, 6 – Klyaic (SV), 11 – Pollard (SV), 19 – Newman (RP), 20 – Barger (PH),
21 – Meillarec (PH)
300H: 1 – Jones (THS) 46.65, 13 – Klyaic (SV), 14 – Pollard (SV), 17 – Newman (RP), 18 – Melvin (RP),
19 – Meillarec (PH)
4x100R: TH South 49.58, 10 – Riverton Parke (Nelson, Stutler, Batty, Lesniak),
11 – Parke Heritage (Nicholas, Barger, Crouch, Fleschner)
4x400R: 1 – West Vigo 4:09.10, 11 – Riverton Parke (Stutler, Nowicki, Hazzard, Howard)
4x800R: 1 – Northview 9:46.95, 6 – Riverton Parke (Hazzard, Stutler, Batty, Harper)
D: 1 – Morgan (ClayCity) 94-11, 4 – Cassie Miller (PH)k 17 – Cohee (SV), 18 – Everson (PH),
21 – Lair (RP), 23 – Magaji (SV), 26 – Robertson (RP)
HJ: 1 – Martin (THN) 5-02, 9 – Williams (SV), 15 – Miller (RP)
LJ: 1 – Jones (THS) 16-08.75, 7 – Klyaic (SV), 18 – Nicholas (PH), 19 – Meillarec (PH)
SP: 1 – Magaji (SV) 33-11.00, 11 – Stultz (PH), 14 – Clodfelter (PH), 21 – Trainer (SV),
27 – Robertson (RP), 28 – Lair (RP)
=====