College (local grads):
Amber Cruser (Cov/PU-Northwest) – played against Truman State
Lauren O’Neil (Cov/Southern Ind – volleyball): 5 attacks, 1 kill in 2 sets vs Bradley
Brock Thomason (Seg/Ind Wesleyan – football): 1 assisted tackle vs Valparaiso
=====
Cross Country – Boys:
Seeger 30, Central Catholic 33, Benton Central 69
Individual: 1 – Guminski (S) 18:09, 3 – Odle (S), 5 – Carter (BC), 6 – Puterbaugh (S), 9 – Dispennett (S),
10 – Jonah (BC), 11 – M Lathrop (S), 15 – Wallpe (S), 16 – Grady (BC), 17 – Matthew (BC),
20 – Stamm (S), 21 – Jude (BC), 22 – Cunningham (S), 23 – Ben (BC), 24 – Owen (BC),
25 – Winder (S), 26 – Jackson (BC), 27 – Robert (BC), 28 – Dietrick (BC), 29 – Sam (BC)
-----
Charger Classic
Team scores: 1 – Lebanon 66, 2 – Rensselaer 67, 3 – Seeger 73, 4 – Crawfordsville 89, 5 – Hamilton Heights 127, 6 – North Montgomery 171, 7 – Tri-County 178, 8 – Southmont 182, 9 – Western Boone 225, 10 – Attica 287, 11 – Parke Heritage 291. No team score: Covington, Fountain Central, Sheridan
Individual (1st & WRC): 1 – Miller (Craw) 16:36.60, 2 – Guminski (S) 16:42.30, 5 – Odle (S),
16 – Kler (FC), 17 – Puterbaugh (S), 18 – Brenner (S), 21 – Lacy (PH), 34 – Dispennett (S),
43 – M Lathrop (S), 51 – Stamper (A), 55 – Wallpe (S), 61 – Remaklus (A), 63 – Donaldson (FC),
66 – Piper (A), 67 – J Lathrop (A), 70 – Stamm (S), 71 – Burgess (PH), 75 – Shelton (A),
82 – Cunningham (S), 83 – A Larson (PH), 86 – O Larson (PH), 88 – Dahl (FC), 89 – Harpold (PH),
95 – Cooper (PH), 96 – Winder 9S), 99 – Johnson (FC), 102 – Whiteman (Cov), 103 – E Latrhop (A)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Seeger 18, Benton Central 42
Individual: 1 – H Austin (S) 20:20, 2 – Purcell (S), 3 – Frodge (S), 4 – Sidney (BC), 5 – A Austin (S),
6 – Gabriella (BC), 7 – Nern (S), 8 – Greene (S), 9 – Sabrina (BC), 10 – Buranosky (S),
11 – Addy (BC), 12 – Ally (BC), 13 – Lansinger (S), 14 – Fowler (S), 15 – Shirley (S)
-----
Charger Classic
Team scores: 1 – Hamilton Heights 39, 2 – Seeger 51, 3 – Lebanon 80, 4 – Western Boone 109,
5 – Tri-County 171, 6 – Rensselaer 182, 7 – Parke Heritage 186, 8 – Southmont 210,
9 – Fountain Central 216, 10 – Crawfordsville 227, 11 – Attica 261, 12 – North Montgomery 303.
No team score: Sheridan
Individual (WRC): 1 – H Austin (S) 17:54.00, 3 – Purcell (S), 7 – A Austin (S), 8 – Mace (PH),
13 – Frodge (S), 18 – Hoagland (FC), 29 – Jones (PH), 30 – Nern (S), 33 – Messinger (FC),
35 – Shelton (A), 38 – Veseli (PH), 45 – Beck (A), 46 – Buranosky (S), 50 – Rice (A), 57 – Swaim (PH),
58 – Mellady (FC), 61 – Morgan (FC), 68 – Cunningham (FC), 70 – Lansinger (S), 71 – Meyer (FC),
74 – Hansen (S), 75 – Shirley (S), 76 – Reath (PH), 79 – Spragg (FC), 83 – Gregory (A),
85 – Jenkins (FC), 86 – Gossett (FC), 88 – Scott (A), 92 – Fischer (PH)
=====
Football:
Parke Heritage 48, Attica 16
Seeger 36, Riverton Parke 8
Western 62, Benton Central 19
-----
Fountain Central 43, Covington 6
C: Rush: Smith 15-43, 1TD; Bishop 4-18; Moore 9-14; Pass: Smith 7/18 – 53
Rec: Moore 4-37; Bechtold 1-9; Waddell 2-2; Martin 1-1
FC: Rush: O Acton 22-65, 1 TD; Blue 6-46, 1 TD; Passing: Foxworthy 12/22 – 221, 4 TD
Rec: Gayler 6-106, 3TD; Blue 4-69; N Acton 1-29, 1 TD; O Acton 3-17
-----
South Vermillion 40, North Vermillion 35
NV: Rush: White 20-97, 3 TD; Tryon 8-37; Botner 8-4; Pass: White 15/30 – 191, 1 TD
Rec: Tryon 5-51; Woody 4-51, 1 TD; Walters: 4-50;, Dawson 2-38
Tackles: Walters 7.5, Hinchee 5.5, Griffin 5, Botner 4, Baker 3.5, Tryon 3, Bean 2
=====
Golf - Girls:
Seeger 198, Parke Heritage 203, Southmont 204, Attica 212, Fountain Central 243
S: 46 – Salts, 48 – Halsema, 52 – Hays & Lloyd, 59 – Chavez
-----
Wabash River Conference Tournament
Team: 1 – Parke Heritage 393, 2 – Seeger 397, 3 – Attica 398, 4 – SV 461, 5 – Fountain Central 471.
No team score: Covington
A: 93 – Anni Reynolds, 94 – Ady Goodwin, 105 – Natalee Jean, 106 – Aubree Jones, 133 – Emilee Jean
C: 91 – Sydni Crain, 123 – Lydia Bennett & Kendall Shumaker
FC: 105 – Autumn Payne , 121 – Allie Dotson & Rya Jackson, 124 – Hannah Parks, 128 – Bella Bacon
PH: 83 – Phoebe Henderson, 98 – Taya Sturmer, 99 – Grace Goldner, 113 – Alex Patton, 120 – Miller
S: 93 – Lauren Lloyd, 97 – Jayci Halsema, 99 – Joey Salts, 108 – Maddie Hays, 125 – Olivia Chavez
All-WRC (top 8): Henderson (PH) - medalist, Crain (C), Lloyd (S), Reynolds (A), Goodwin (A),
Halsema (S), Sturmer (PH), Goldner (PH) – won tie-breaker over Salts (S)
Note: Attica’s 398 is the best team score for the school in the past five years
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Benton Central 2, Lafayette Central Catholic 1
Benton Central 4, Rensselaer 1
Hamilton Heights 5, Benton Central 0
Western 2, Benton Central 1
-----
Hoopeston Tournament
Covington finished third.
Nash Martin had 29 saves in the four games.
Game 1: Covington 3, Bishop McNamara 0
C: Goals: 2 – Rieman, 1 – Haymaker; Assists: 1 - Holycross, Keller, Stein
Game 2: Hoopeston 1 (3 PK), Covington 1 (2 PK)
C: Goals: 1 – Haymaker; No assists.
Game 3: Covington 3, Monticello IL 2
C: Goals: 1 – Cadman (PK), Haymaker, Rieman; Assists: 1 - Haymaker
Game 4: Covington 2, Arthur-Lovington 1
C: Goals: 1 – Haymaker, Jacobs; No assists.
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 5, North Montgomery 0
-----
Covington 3, Benton Central 0
BC: Shots on goal: 8
C: Goals: 1 – Estes, E Holycross, H Holycross; Assist: 1 – H Holycross; Saves: 8 – Kingery; SOG: 7
-----
Covington 3, Twin Lakes 2
C: Goals: 1 – Estes, Gassaway, H Holycross; Assists: 1 – Estes & E Holycross;
Saves: 1 – Kingery & E Holycross; Shots on Goal: 8 – Cov, 4 - TL
====
Tennis – Boys:
Fountain Central 5, South Vermillion 0
1S: McCollum def Shoults 6-0, 6-0
2S: Hoagland def Beardsley 6-0, 6-0
3S: Batchelor def Matherly 6-0, 6-1
1D: Armstrong & Wolf def Downs & Buddle 6-2, 6-2
2D: Jackson & Prickett def Skinner & Guinn 6-0, 6-0
-----
North Montgomery 3, Covington 2
1S: Roarks (C) def Chapman 6-0, 6-1
2S: Schaeffer (C) def Marti 6-2, 7-5
3S: Cole (NM) def Holycross 6-2, 7-5
1D: McCoy & Utterback (NM) def Goodrich & Cope 6-0, 6-2
2D: Elliott & Biddle (NM) def Stewart & Webster 6-3, 6-1
-----
Seeger Invitational – points were 4/2/1/0 for first-fourth at each position
Team: 1 – Seeger 20, 2 – Fountain Central 8, 3 – Northview 7, 4 – Rossville 0
1S: Holland (S) def St Myer (R) 6-1, 6-1; McCollum (FC) def Goff (N) 7-5, 7-6(5);
Cons: Goff def St. Myer 8-6; Champ: Holland Def McCollum 6-1, 6-1
2S: Morrison (N) def Wainscott (R) 6-4, 6-4; Lemming (S) def Hoagland (FC) 7-6(4), 6-3;
Cons: Hoagland def Wainscott 8-4; Champ: Lemming def Morrison 6-2, 6-4
3S: Z Reynolds (S) def Fowler (N) 6-1, 6-1; Batchelor (FC) def Fowler 6-4, 6-2;
Z Reynolds def Batchelor 6-1, 6-1; Round robin, no Rossville player.
1D: P Reynolds & Walters (S) def Wolf/Armstrong (FC) 6-3, 2-26, 10-5
Schrader & Kellett (N) def Clendenen & Abbott (R) 6-3, 6-0
Cons: Wolf & Armstrong def Clendenen & Abbott 8-2
Champ: P Reynolds & Walters def Schrader 7 Kellett 6-3, 6-0
2D: Jackson & Prickett (FC) def Buell & Roark (N) 6-4, 6-4
Cooksey & Hughes (S) def Barnes & Darnell (R0 6-1, 6-1
Cons: Buell & Roark def Barnes & Darnell 8-5
Champ: Cooksey & Hughes def Jackson & Prickett 6-3, 2-6, 10-8
-----
Lafayette Jeff Tournament
Covington finished 8th. Urban Roarks was 2-0, defeating Plymouth & Laf Jeff’s #1s to get 5th.
=====
Volleyball:
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 0: 25-14, 25-10, 25-18
C: Kills: 11 – Minick, 10 – Sutherlin, 3 – Rottmann; Blocks: 3 – Rottmann, 2 – Minick;
Digs: 11 – Brown, 10 – Rottmann, 8 – Sutherlin; Aces: 2 – Brown; Assists: 26 – Brown
-----
Covington 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-14, 25-9, 25-20
C: Kills: 12 – Minick, 7 – Rottmann, 4 – Sutherlin; Blocks: 2 – Minick & Rottmann; Digs: 17 – Sutherlin
Aces: 3 – Minick & Rottmann; Assists: 32 – Brown
-----
Seeger 3, North Vermillion 0: 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
S: Kills: 29 – Lemming, 8 – Wetz; Digs: 16 – Wetz, 15 – Lemming, 10 – Spear; Blocks: 6 – Wetz
Assists: 23 – Neubauer, 9 – Rickey
-----
North Vermillion Invitational
Prelims: North Davies def Hebron, Dugger def North Vermillion
Consolation: Hebron def North Vermillion
Championship; North Davies def Dugger
-----
Lafayette Harrison Classic
Harrison 2, Covington 0: 25-17, 25-20
Covenant Christian 2, Covington 1: 18-25, 25-20, 17-15
Covington 2, Lowell 0: 25-16, 25-23
Covington 2, Rochester 0: 25-20, 25-16
C: Kills: 29 – Sutherlin, 27 – Minick; Digs: 38 – Alexander, 28 – Sutherlin; Blocks: 6 – Minick
Aces: 8 – Brown; Assists: 77 - Brown
=====