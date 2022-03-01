Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 58, Logansport 56 (OT)
Clay City 57, Riverton Parke 48
Crawfordsville 75, Covington 73
Fountain Central 42, North Putnam 41
Fountain Central 65, Faith Christian 60 (2 OT)
LaCrosse 58, Attica 27
Linton 91, South Vermillion 49
McCutcheon 44, Benton Central 44
Parke Heritage 46, Southmont 43
Seeger 53, Attica 30
Seeger 65, North Vermillion 50
South Newton 55, Attica 20
South Putnam 84, Riverton Parke 77 (OT)
South Vermillion 77, Riverton Parke 53
=====
Swimming – Boys:
Brownsburg Diving Regional
Individual results: 1 – Higbie (Danville) 589.35, 16 – Logan Hedgecock (Seg), 19 – Keith Wilson (BC)
=====
Wrestling:
Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association (IHSWCA) Academic Awards:
Senior Academic All-State: Shea Meador (A)
Junior Academic All-State: Augustus Shryock (SV)
Senior Academic All-State Honorable Mention: Bradley Sisk (A)
Junior Academic All-State Honorable Mention: Bishop Mellinger (SV)
-----
Indiana 1A/2A Individual State
Participating: Attica WC (7), Fountain Central WC (11), Parke Heritage (1), Seeger (1)
Team scores: 1 – Rochester 234, …, 14 – Attica 68, …, 20 – Fountain Central 59, …, 42 – Seeger 7,
43 – Parke Heritage 1. Total teams competing: 49.
HS 106 – Junior Arizmendi (A) def Roberts (Faith Christian) 3-1
- Arizmendi (A) def Origel (N Newton) 4-0
- Arizmendi (A) def Korreckt (N Miami) 4-1
- Crull (Northeastern) def Arizmendi (A) MD 12-0 – championship match
- Arizmendi scored 22 points in finishing 2nd
HS 106 – Cooper (Tri-West) pinned Aiden Donaldson (FC) 0:55
- Garrett (Eastbrook) pinned Donaldson (FC) 0:29
HS 120 – Dallas Simmons (FC) def Griffith (West Washington) MD 13-5
- Burelison (Cascade) pinned Simmons (FC) 1:36
- Simmons (FC) def Frazier (Centerville) 7-2
- Simmons (FC) def Willing (Indiana Deaf) MD 13-1
- Siburcrist (N White) pinned Simmons (FC) 0:47
- Simmons (FC) won by FF over Collins (Eastside)
- Simmons scored 17 team points in finishing 5th
HS 126 – Logan MCliman (A) def Turner (Hanover Central) MD 14-1
- Cade (Southmont) pinned McClimans 1:32
- McClimans (A) def Williams (N White) MD 9-0
- Brooks (Daleville) def McClimans (A) 10-3
- McClimans scored 5 team points
HS 132 – Parker (N Putnam) pinned Xavier Chandler (A) 0:41
- Cuppy (Indiana Deaf) def Chandler (A) 8-1
HS 132 – Evans (Cloverdale) pinned Brandon Pig (FC) 3:54
- Pigg (FC) pinned Wampler (N Knox) 0:46
- Nuckols (Eastbrook) pinned Pigg (FC) 1:45
- Pigg scored 3 team points
HS 132 – Landon Walker (FC) pinned Voickmann (Hanover Central) 0:56
- Pickerill (Lafayette Central Catholic) pinned Walker (FC) 3:21
- Walker (FC) pinned Ohale (Guerin Catholic) 2:07
- Parker (N Putnam) pinned Walker (FC) 2:14
- Walker scored 7 team points
HS 132 – Parker (N Putnam) pinned Carson Rolison (PH) 2:56
- Rolison (PH) def Blue (Faith Christian) SV-1 8-6
- Nuckols (Eastbrook) pinned Rolison (PH) 1:39
HS 138 – Andrew Woodrow (FC) pinned Illingworth (Providence Cristo Rey) 1:12
- Williams (Southmont) pinned Woodrow (FC) 1:40
- Woodrow (FC) pinned Brandenburg (Lutheran) 3:17
- Woodrow (FC) pinned Johnston (West Washington) 3:10
- Blossom (Faith Christian) def Woodrow (FC) 5-4
- Summerfield (Faith Christian) won by injury default over Woodrow (FC) 1:27
- Woodrow scored 17 team points in finishing 6th
HS 145 – Boden Rice (A) def DeLeon (Clinton Central) 5-3
- Ehrie (Sheridan) def Rice (A) 9-4
- Rice (A) def Korporal (Eastbrook) 3-1
- Rice (A) def Amezquita (Rochester) 4-3
- Rice (A) pinned O’Hair (N Putnam) 1:47
- Rice (A) def Richardson (Guerin Catholic) 4-2
- Rice scored 20 team points in finishing 3rd
HS 145 – Michael Strawhorn (FC) def Cortes (Manchester) 5-4
- O’Hair (N Putnam) pinned Strawhorn (FC) 2;29
- White (Faith Christian) def Strawhorn (FC) 12-10
- Strawhorn earned 5 team points
HS 152 – Austin Pickett (FC) pinned Mitchell (Cascade) 3:32
- Pickett (FC) pinned Mukanbetov (Beech Grove) 3:30
- Halloran (Cloverdale) pinned Pickett (FC) 2:41
- Cripplin (Winamac) pinned Pickett (FC) 2:23
- Pickett scored 12 team points
HS 152 – Kline (Lafayette Central Catholic) def Brody Ashby (Seg) 8-2
- Ashby (Seg) pinned Ream (Sheridan) 2:24
- Ashby (Seg) def Loesch (Mishawaka Marian) 11-6
- Burlingame (Manchester) def Ashby (Seg) 4-0
- Ashby scored 7 team points
HS 160 – Musick (Southmont) pinned Chanz James (FC) 1:47
- Kessler (Eastbrook) pinned James (FC) 1:19
HS 195 – Smith (Winamac) won by injury default over Malachi Kiger (A) 0:18
- Bailey (Triton Central) pinned Kiger(A) 0:26
HS 195 – Hill (Faith Christian) pinned Hilario Viera (FC) 0:24
- Watson (Tri-West) pinned Viera (FC) 1:35
HS 285 – Braeden Haddock (A) pinned Rosebloom (N Putnam) 0:43
- Broadwell (Beech Grove) pinned Haddock (A) 2:12
- Haddock (A) pinned Schmucker (Bremen) 1:20
- Haddock (A) pinned Premeaux (Clinton Central) 2:14
- Sullivan (Cascade) pinned Haddock (A) 1:58
- Haddock (A) pinned Orduno (Rochester) 0:52 – fifth place match
- Haddock scored 21 team points in finishing 5th
HS 285 – Sparks (N Putnam) pinned Julio Mendoza (FC) 1:35
- Dickerson (Southmont) pinned Mendoza (FC) 1:59
-----
Indiana Frosh-Soph Championships
Competing locally: Attica, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Parke Heritage
Team scores: 1 – Team Jeff Wrestling 86, … , 59 – Attica 22, … , 91 – North Vermillion 16, … ,
136 – Parke Heritage 8. Total teams competing: 290.
Girls 109 – Mitzy Arizmendi (A) def Eimes (Team Jeff Wrestling) MD 9-1
- Cantu (Merrillville) pinned Arizmendi (A) 0:48
- Arizmendi (A) def Green (Manchester) 7-0
- Stevenson (Franklin Wrestling Club) pinned Arizmendi (A) 2:13
- Arizmendi scored 11 team points in finishing fourth.
Girls 123 – Joslyn Barnett (A) pinned by Pugh (Hamilton Heights Huskies) 0:59
- Perez-Ahuatl (Lafayette Jeff) pinned Barnett (A) 3:52
Girls 123 – Smith (Mishawaka Wrestling Club) pinned Katie Dowell (PH) 3:54
- Rogers (Team Jeff Wrestling) pinned Dowell (PH) 0:36
Girls 130 – Seitzinger (Indian Creek Wrestling Club) pinned Alyssa Fleschner (PH) 2:28
- Butler (unattached) def Fleschner (PH) SV-1 4-2
- Luper (Clinton Prairie) pinned Fleschner (PH) 3:08
- Fleschner scored 1 team point
Frosh-Soph 113 – Wyatt Walter (NV) def King (Glenn) 5-1
- Garza (Warsaw) pinned Walters (NV) 1:45
- Walters (NV) pinned Turner (Bloomington South) 3:45
- Cooper (New Haven) def Walters 2-1
- Walters scored 5 team points
Frosh-Soph 126 – Logan McClimans (A) def Saez (Westfield) 10-9
- Bumgardner (Western) pinned McClimans (A) 1:26
- Stofleth (Evansville Mater Dei) def McClimans 4-3
- McClimans scored 4 team points
Frosh-Soph 126 – Waylon Frazee (FC) was unable to compete due to a concussion.
Frosh-Soph 145 – Boden Rice (A) def Temples (Westfield) 2-0
- Rice (A) def Duncan (Winchester) 4-3
- Rice (A) def Rodriguez (Wawasee) MD 10-2
- Hughes (Rensselaer) def Rice (A) 3-0
- Rice scored 7 team points
Frosh-Soph 170 – Landon Baker (NV) pinned Whitesell (Northview) 3:46
- Russell (Delta) def Baker (NV) 11-7
- Noble (Carroll Ft Wayne) def Baker (NV) 9-6
- Baker scored 6 team points
Frosh-Soph 170 – Terry (Tell City) pinned Quintin Holt (NV) 0:30
- Schoff (Homestead) pinned Hot (NV) 0:48
Frosh-Soph 182 – Jerrid Graves (PH) pinned Dabney (Cowan) 1:14
- Graves (PH) def Carroll (Corydon Central) MD 14-0
- Sommers (Franklin Wrestling Club) pinned Graves (PH) 3:11
- Graves scored 7 team points
Frosh-Soph 195 – Aiden Hinchee (NV) def Oseguera (Goshen) MD 9-0
- Hinchee (NV) def Obermeier (Southridge Raiders) 6-0
- Hastings (Noblesville) pinned Hinchee (NV) 2:21
- Hinchee scored 5 team points