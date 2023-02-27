Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 61, Logansport 48
Clay City 50, Riverton Parke 36
Parke Heritage 53, Southmont 43
Riverton Parke 81, South Putnam 72
Seeger 65, North Vermillion 56
South Newton 56, Attica 18
Sullivan 76, South Vermillion 50
-----
Covington 58, Crawfordsville 55
Cov: Pts: 19 – Keller, 12 – Ferguson, 9 – Gerling, 7 – Fye & Stein, 3 – Roarks, 1 -Slider
RBs: 7 – Keller, 6 – Ferguson; Assists: 5 – Keller, 4 – Fye, 3 — Ferguson
-----
Fountain Central 59, Sheridan 49
FC: Pts: 29 – Larkin, 13 – Gayler, 7 – Hehmann, 5 – Harmon; RBs: 17 — Larkin
====
Swimming – Boys:
Crawfordsville Sectional
Attica head coach Brian Duncan was named Coach of the Year for this sectional.
-----
Plainfield Diving Regional
Max Hedgecock of Seeger finished 16th of 20 divers.
-----
State Championship
South Vermillion’s 200 Free Relay finished 31st in a time of 1:32.42.
Team was: Tyler White, Jonathan Spurr, Trevor Shannon, Brock Skinner
=====
Track – Boys:
Indian Runner Sprint and Distance Showcase at Wabash College
3200m: 1 – Clark (Bloomington North) 9:29.28, 27 – Nathan Odle (Seg) 10:59.05,
28 – Ethan Guminski (Seg) 11:00.01, 41 – Malachi Lathrop (Seg) 12:47.01
400m: 1 – Walker (Westfield) 50.74, 17 – Ethan Hernandez (Seg) 54.99
=====
Track – Girls:
Indian Runner Sprint and Distance Showcase at Wabash College
3200m: 1 – Hadessah Austin (Seg) 11:11.74 (school record, old: 11:40.07 Jennifer Romero 2020),
13 Adara Austin (Seg) 13:45.44
=====
Wrestling:
Indy Nationals – 227 teams
Boy 120 lbs: Ayden Donaldson (FC) 0-2
Boy 126 lbs: Logan McClimans (A) 3-2 // Rylan Farrell (0-2) // Dallas Simmons (FC) 5-2, 7th place
Wyatt Walters (NV) 4-2 // Aden Rangel (NV) 4-3, 8th place, injury default
Boy 132 lbs: Kaleb Caliz (BC) 6-2, 5th place // Waylon Frazee (FC) 6-0, 1st place
Boy 138 lbs: Andrew Woodrow (FC) 3-2
Boy 145 lbs: Andrew Botner (NV) 7-2, 7th place
Boy 152 lbs: Bo Rice (A) 5-2, 7th place
Boy 182 lbs: Landen Baker (NV) 2-2 // Jerrid Graves (PH) 0-2
Boy 220 lbs: Ely Thompson (FC) 4-3, 8th place // Aidan Hinchee (NV) 5-2, 4th place
Girl 123 lbs: Cheyenne Ferrell (A) 2-3, 8th place
U6 50 lbs: Xavier Baker (NV) 1-1, 2nd place
U12 135 lbs: Owen Hinchee (NV) 2-2, 7th place
U14 90 lbs: Emmett Walters (NV) 0-3, 8th place
-----
Indiana Frosh-Soph State Championship – 273 teams
Team scores: 1 – Southport 134, 2 – Portage 117, … 19 – Attica 52, … 125 – North Vermillion 11, …
133 – Fountain Central 9
Individual results:
Boys 120: Aden Rangel (NV) 3-1, 3 team points
Boys 126: Dallas Simmons (FC) 2-2, 5 team points
Boys 145: Andrew Botner (NV) 3-1, 8 team points
Boys 145: Brandon Pigg (FC) 1-2, 4 team points
Boys 145: Carson Rolison (PH) 1-2, 3 team points
Boys 160: Quintin Holt (NV) 0-2
Boys 182: Jerrid Graves (PH) 1-2, 6 team points
Girls 116: Prezly Slinker (A) 2-2, 4 team points
Girls 123: Cheyenne Farrell (A) 0-2
Girls 130: Joslyn Barnett (A) 3-1, 2nd place, 22 team points
Girls 250: Aubrey Bartkowiak (A) 3-0, 1st place, 26 team points
----
Diesel City Folkstyle Nationals
120 lbs: Ayden Donaldson (FC) 0-3, 4th place, 4 team points
132-138 lbs: Andrew Woodrow (FC) 2-0, 1st place, 9 team points
=====
Basketball – Boys’ Sectionals:
3A Sectional 22 at Frankfort:
Game 1: West Lafayette vs Western 2/28 – 7 pm
Game 2: Frankfort vs Benton Central 3/1 – 6 pm
Game 3: Rensselaer vs North Montgomery 3/1 – 7:30 pm
Game 4: Twin Lakes vs Game 1 winner 3/3 – 6 pm
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs Game 3 winner 3/3 – 7:30 pm
Game 6 – Championship: 3/4 – 7:30 pm
-----
3A Sectional 26 at Northview:
Game 1: Owen Valley vs North View 2/28 – 6:30 pm
Game 2: South Vermillion vs Brown County 3/1 – 6 pm
Game 3: Edgewood vs West Vigo 3/1 – 7:30 pm
Game 4: Indiana Creek vs Game 1 winner 3/3 – 6 pm
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs Game 3 winner 3/3 – 7:30 pm
Game 6 – Championship: 3/4 – 6:30 pm
-----
2A Sectional 38 at Delphi:
Game 1: Clinton Prairie vs Lafayette Central Catholic 3/1 – 6 pm
Game 2: Seeger vs Carroll 3/1 – 7:30 pm
Game 3: Delphi vs Game 1 winner 3/3 – 6 pm
Game 4: Covington vs Game 2 winner 3/3 – 7:30 pm
Game 5 – Championship: 3/4 – 7:30 pm
-----
2A Sectional 44 at Southmont:
Game 1: Greencastle vs Parke Heritage 2/28 – 7 pm
Game 2: North Putnam vs Southmont 3/1 – 6 pm
Game 3: Cloverdale vs Riverton Parke 3/1 – 7:30 pm
Game 4: South Putnam vs Game 1 winner 3/3 – 6 pm
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs Game 3 winner 3/3 – 7:30 pm
Game 6 – Championship: 3/4 – 7 pm
-----
1A Sectional 54 at Fountain Central:
Game 1: Attica vs Fountain Central 2/28 – 6 pm
Game 2: Clinton Central vs Faith Christian 2/28 7:30 pm
Game 3: North Vermillion vs Game 1 winner – 3/3 6 pm
Game 4: Rossville vs Game 2 winner – 3/6 7:30 pm
Game 5 – Championship: 3/4 – 7 pm
=====