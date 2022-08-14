Cross Country – Boys:
Clinton Central Invitational – no team scores
Individuals: 1 – Kemple (Clinton Prairie) 16:23, 2 – Long (Tipton) 17:10, … 14 – Hayden Kler (FC) 19:00,
15 – Owen Kottkamp (BC) 19:00, 31 – Colton Adams (BC), 32 – Grady Rudolph (BC),
33 – Grant Weise (BC), 37 – Jonah Flemin (BC), 45 – Zach Booher (BC), 50 – Taden Dahl (FC)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Clinton Central Invitational – no team scores
Individuals: 1 – Faith Allen (Smont) 20.47, 6 – Brailey Hoagland (FC) 22:59, 12 – Sabrina Yuill (BC),
25 – Raley Messinger (FC), 27 – Madison Morgan (FC), 28 – Brielle Robinson (BC),
35 – Samiyah Rich (BC)
=====
Golf – Girls
Seeger 224, Parke Heritage 230, Covington 251
C: 52 – Sydney Crane, 65 – Kendall Shoemaker, 66 – Lydia Bennett, 68 – Glennys McGurk,
70 – Haley Nichols
PH: 46 – Pheobe Henderson, 57 – Stella Mrazik, 60 – Maura Jacks, 67 – Maddy Downs ,
70 – Alex Patton
S: 51 – Jayci Halsema, 53 – Kenzi Fenters, 56 – Joey Salts, 58 – Maddie Hays,
More from this section
59 – Macy Kerr & Lauren Lloyd
-----
Western Boone 200, Seeger 220, Attica 225, Fountain Central – no team score
A: 53 – Ady Goodwin, 55 – Aubrey Jones, 58 – Arlee Kerr, 59 – Anni Reynold, 62 – Natalie Jean
FC: 50 – Autumn Payne, 60 – Hannah Parks
S: 53 – Lloyd, 54 – Salts, 56 – Kerr, 57 – Halsema, 61 – Hays
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Terre Haute North 3, Covington 2
1S: Belmar (THN) def Evan Norton 6-2, 6-3
2S: Urban Roarks (C) def Bishop 3-6, 6-3, 10-8
3S: Dunbar (THN) def Emmett Reynolds 6-4, 6-2
1D: Myles Potter & Jackson Kindell (C) def Lintzenich & Lee 6-3, 6-1
2D: Marts & Phillips (THN) def Carson Schaeffer & Carter Snyder 6-2, 6-1
=====
Volleyball:
Tri-County 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-6, 25-13, 25-8
=====