Cross Country – Girls:
State Meet at La Verne Gibson Championship XC Course – 205 runners, 24 full teams
Team scores: 1 – Columbus North 79, … 23 – Harrison 546, 24 – West Lafayette 602
Indiv: 1 – Cridge (Indy Bishop Chatard) 17:32.7, 2 – Southerland (Delta) 18:06.6, …
71 – Jennifer Romero (S) 19:58.3, 86 – Beimfohr (Harrison – regional winner) 20:08.7
Jennifer Romero of Seeger reached state for the fourth year in a row.
=====
Football:
3A Sectional 25
Week 1 – 22 Oct:
Benton Central – bye
Hannover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20
River Forest - bye
Knox 37, Calumet North 16
Week 2 – 29 Oct:
Hannover Central 41, Benton Central 0
Knox 39, River Forest 14
Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:
Hannover Central vs Knox
Benton Central ends the season with record of 1-7.
-----
2A Sectional 37
Week 1 – 22 Oct:
Week 2 – 29 Oct:
Lafayette Central Catholic 27, Southmont 0
Speedway 12, Monrovia 6
Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:
Lafayette Central Catholic vs Speedway
Seeger ends the season with a record of 5-5.
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 4-6.
-----
1A Sectional 45
Week 1 – 22 Oct:
Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18
Covington 45, Fountain Central 6
Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
Week 2 – 29 Oct
Parke Heritage 38, South Putnam 6
Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12
Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:
Parke Heritage vs Riverton Parke
Attica ends the season with a record of 0-7.
Covington ends the season with a record of 8-3.
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 3-7.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 5-5.
=====