Jennifer Romero of Seeger won the Wabash River Conference and the Benton Central Sectional. She was second at the Harrison Regional, 15th in the New Prairie Semi-State and 71st in her fourth consecutive trip to the State meet.

 Photo by Greg Flint

Cross Country – Girls:

State Meet at La Verne Gibson Championship XC Course – 205 runners, 24 full teams

Team scores: 1 – Columbus North 79, … 23 – Harrison 546, 24 – West Lafayette 602

Indiv: 1 – Cridge (Indy Bishop Chatard) 17:32.7, 2 – Southerland (Delta) 18:06.6, …

71 – Jennifer Romero (S) 19:58.3, 86 – Beimfohr (Harrison – regional winner) 20:08.7

=====

Football:

3A Sectional 25

Week 1 – 22 Oct:

Benton Central – bye

Hannover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

River Forest - bye

Knox 37, Calumet North 16

Week 2 – 29 Oct:

Hannover Central 41, Benton Central 0

Knox 39, River Forest 14

Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:

Hannover Central vs Knox

Benton Central ends the season with record of 1-7.

-----

2A Sectional 37

Week 1 – 22 Oct:

Week 2 – 29 Oct:

Lafayette Central Catholic 27, Southmont 0

Speedway 12, Monrovia 6

Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:

Lafayette Central Catholic vs Speedway

Seeger ends the season with a record of 5-5.

South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 4-6.

-----

1A Sectional 45

Week 1 – 22 Oct:

Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18

South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18

Covington 45, Fountain Central 6

Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6

Week 2 – 29 Oct

Parke Heritage 38, South Putnam 6

Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12

Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:

Parke Heritage vs Riverton Parke

Attica ends the season with a record of 0-7.

Covington ends the season with a record of 8-3.

Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 3-7.

North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 5-5.

=====

